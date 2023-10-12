Israel-Hamas war – live: IDF tanks and troops mass at Gaza border as soldiers prepare for attack order
Israeli prime minister says every Hamas member was a ‘dead man’ in a televised address
The Independent’s Bel Trew reporting from Israel-Gaza border
Israeli military tanks and troops are massing at the Gaza border as its soldiers are preparing for the attack order.
Hundreds of thousands of IDF troops have amassed in multiple divisions on the border of the enclave, as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are poised for a ground invasion of Gaza.
The United Nations has warned of an unfolding “humanitarian catastrophe” in the besieged Strip, which Israel has sealed off and cut access to water, fuel, electricity and food.
The Israeli government is under intense public pressure to topple Hamas after the terrorists stormed through a border fence Saturday and massacred hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that the attackers engaged in atrocities, including binding boys and girls and shooting them in the head, burning people alive, raping women and beheading soldiers.
Netanyahu joined with a top political rival on Wednesday to create a wartime cabinet to oversee Israel’s retaliation against Hamas.
He said every member of Hamas is a “dead man”, vowing to “crush and destroy” the organisation.
Militants in Gaza are holding an estimated 150 people taken hostage from Israel. The death toll in the Strip rose to 1,200 early Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said. The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people have been killed in Israel.
How big is the Israeli military and what is the Iron Dome?
Israel is laying siege to Gaza after a deadly attack by Hamas left hundreds of people dead.
The country is drawing on its huge military capabilities to hit back at the terrorists and say they have already killed around 1,500 militants following Saturday’s incursion.
“We are going to go on the offense and attack the Hamas terrorist group and any other group that is in Gaza,” Israeli Brigadier General Dan Goldfus said. “We will have to change the reality from within Gaza to prevent this from happening again.”
Jabed Ahmed reports:
There are currently 173,000 active soldiers in the Israeli army, including 8,000 commanders, and another 300,000 reservists have been called to fight Hamas
UK foreign secretary calls for ‘as few civilian casualties as possible’
Foreign secretary James Cleverly has reiterated the UK’s support for Israel’s self-defence – but urged as few civilian casualties as possible.
Mr Cleverly said Israel had a right to “try and regain those people who have been kidnapped” in Gaza, but added: “We would want to see as few civilian casualties as possible”.
In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Israeli foreign ministry said foreign secretary Cleverly was among those who had to seek cover after sirens went off during his visit to Ofakim, warning of incoming Hamas rockets.
US State Department warns US citizens against traveling to Israel, West Bank
The State Department upgraded its travel warning for Israel and the West Bank on Wednesday to Level 3, “reconsider travel.” It kept its travel advisory for Gaza at the department’s highest warning level, Level 4, meaning “do not travel.”
The State Department cited extremists continuing to plot attacks, the possibility of violence erupting without warning, and increased demonstrations.
The travel warning comes as five days of rocket fire and missile barrages between the Hamas militant group and Israel already have led many airlines to suspend commercial flights.
Devastating drone footage shows Gaza neighbourhood raised to the ground after Israeli strikes
Drone footage shows Gaza neighbourhood raised to the ground
Drone footage from Gaza City has shown the devastating aftermath of Israeli bombs as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “crush and destroy” every member of Hamas. Footage shot on 10 October shows the neighbourhood of ar-Rimal flattened, with the remnants of destroyed apartment buildings stretching out as far as the eye can see. The United Nations has warned of an unfolding “humanitarian catastrophe” in the besieged trip, whose population is majority children under the age of 15. Palestinian civilians in Gaza told The Independent that they were running out of water and food and had “nowhere to hide”.
Gaza under siege: The 25-mile-long strip with 2.3 million ‘prisoners’
Described as “the world’s largest open-air prison” by human rights groups, the Gaza Strip is facing its biggest humanitarian crisis yet as airstrikes rain down on its civilian population.
Since the conflict began five days ago, nearly 1,000 people have been killed by Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes, while a further 5,000 have been wounded with hundreds of children and families affected.
A 25-mile long enclave which has been the subject of a blockade since 2007, more than 65 per cent of its 2.3 million inhabitants live below the poverty line, with conditions for children previously described as “hell on earth”.
Report:
Universities and mosques have been targeted by airstrikes in the latest conflict to erupt between Israel and Palestine
In video: Netanyahu calls Biden to thank him for support
Netanyahu calls Biden to thank him for his support after Hamas attack
Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, called US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening (10 October) to thank him for his “continued and unequivocal support”. In a video released by the Israeli government, Mr Netanyahu is heard describing Saturday’s incursion by Hamas as “savagery I can say we have not seen since the Holocaust”. “We had hundreds massacred, families wiped out in their beds, in their homes, women brutally raped and murdered, over a hundred kidnapped, including children. And since we last spoke, the extent of this evil, it’s only gotten worse,” he told Mr Biden.
Angry Israelis heckle ministers out of hospital as they visit wounded: ‘You’ve ruined this country’
Two of Israel’s cabinet ministers were heckled during hospital visits to see the wounded as anger mounted in the country amid an escalation of the ongoing war between prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Hamas militants.
Israel’s environment minister Idit Silman was forced to return from a hospital after anguished residents accused the government of “ruining the country”.
Editorial: Israel must consider the consequences of its righteous retribution
If Israel is to retain the international support it so richly deserves, then it must also behave like any other civilised democracy that abides by the rules of war and international conventions.
Read our Independent view here:
Editorial: If Israel is to retain the international support it so richly deserves, then it must also behave like any other civilised democracy that abides by the rules of war and international conventions
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
Palestinians in Gaza spent the night in pitch darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighborhoods, as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas, with the support of a new war cabinet that includes a longtime opposition critic.
Report:
Palestinians in Gaza spent the night in pitch darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighborhoods, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas, with the support of a new war cabinet that includes a longtime opposition critic
‘China’s Middle East envoy expected to speak to Israel’
China’s special envoy on Middle East issues is expected to have a telephone conversation with Israeli officials on Thursday, Israel’s Ambassador to China, Irit Ben-Abba, told Bloomberg News.
China will likely talk about the meeting later in the afternoon, during a regular briefing held by the foreign ministry, reported the news agency.
China’s special envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, earlier this week said the country condemns acts that harm civilians and called for an immediate ceasefire.
China has previously worked on Israel-Palestine issues and has engaged officials from Israel and the Palestinian Authority - which governs in the occupied West Bank - as well as the Arab League and EU in the last year to discuss a two-state solution and recognition for Palestine at the United Nations.
