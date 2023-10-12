Israel Hamas war live: Netanyahu forms wartime cabinet as airstrikes continue to devastate Gaza
Israeli prime minister says every Hamas member was a ‘dead man’ in a televised address
The Independent’s Bel Trew reporting from Isarel-Gaza border
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas and said every member of the organisation was a “dead man”.
It comes as the death toll for US citizens in the Hamas attack on Israel rose to 22, with 17 more Americans yet to be accounted for and believed to have been taken hostage.
In his televised address on Wednesday night, Mr Netanyahu detailed atrocities that he said took place during the attack, including boys and girls bound and shot in the head, people burned alive, women raped and soldiers beheaded.
Netanyahu joined with a top political rival on Wednesday to create a wartime cabinet to oversee Israel’s retaliation against Hamas, with hundreds of thousands of Israeli troops amassed at Gaza’s border in preparation for a potential ground attack on the besieged enclave.
Jonathan Conricus, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, said up to 300,000 troops had been deployed to the border fence with Gaza to make sure Hamas won’t have any “military capabilities” in the future.
If Israel is to retain the international support it so richly deserves, then it must also behave like any other civilised democracy that abides by the rules of war and international conventions.
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
Palestinians in Gaza spent the night in pitch darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighborhoods, as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas, with the support of a new war cabinet that includes a longtime opposition critic.
‘China’s Middle East envoy expected to speak to Israel’
China’s special envoy on Middle East issues is expected to have a telephone conversation with Israeli officials on Thursday, Israel’s Ambassador to China, Irit Ben-Abba, told Bloomberg News.
China will likely talk about the meeting later in the afternoon, during a regular briefing held by the foreign ministry, reported the news agency.
China’s special envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, earlier this week said the country condemns acts that harm civilians and called for an immediate ceasefire.
China has previously worked on Israel-Palestine issues and has engaged officials from Israel and the Palestinian Authority - which governs in the occupied West Bank - as well as the Arab League and EU in the last year to discuss a two-state solution and recognition for Palestine at the United Nations.
What would a ground invasion of Gaza look like?
Previous incursions have caused thousands of civilian casualties. This time could be worse, Richard Hall writes in this analysis:
Humza Yousaf’s wife talks of ‘terrified’ parents trapped in Gaza
The wife of Scotland’s first minister has said she feels like she is “just living in a nightmare” and that her parents are “terrified” about what will happen next after they became trapped in Gaza.
In an interview with the BBC’s Reporting Scotland on Wednesday, Nadia El-Nakla said her parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, “continually” tell her “they feel like they are going to die”.
The El-Naklas travelled to Gaza last week to visit an elderly relative and Ms El-Nakla’s brother, who works as a doctor in Gaza.
They found themselves trapped after militant group Hamas sent fighters across the border and fired thousands of rockets in what it said was a new operation on Saturday.
22-year-old Irish-Israeli citizen Kim Damti confirmed dead after Hamas attack
Kim Damti had been attending a music festival near the Gaza border on Saturday when the surprise attack by the Hamas militant group was carried out.
Irish president Michael D Higgins said he heard the news of Ms Damti’s death with the “greatest sadness”.
“The circumstances in which her life was taken, having travelled as she did to attend a music festival, are truly appalling,” he said.
Israel poised for massive ground invasion of Gaza – as UN warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’
The Israeli army is poised for a ground invasion of Gaza, as the United Nations warned of an unfolding “humanitarian catastrophe” in the besieged Strip.
Hundreds of thousands of IDF troops have amassed in multiple divisions on the border of the enclave, which they have sealed off and cut access to water, fuel, electricity and food.
Over the last few days, the Israeli air force has launched near continual and ferocious bombardments of Gaza, levelling whole neighbourhoods and reducing city blocks to rubble.
Military officials warned that “every option was on the table” in response to the unprecedented attack by Hamas militants who breached the border fence in dozens of locations at the weekend, killing hundreds of people and taking dozens hostage.
Netanyahu forms wartime cabinet to oversee conflict in Gaza as he vows to ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined with a top political rival on Wednesday to create a wartime cabinet to oversee the fight to avenge the gruesome weekend attack by Hamas militants.
In the sealed-off Gaza Strip, Palestinian suffering mounted as Israeli bombardment demolished neighbourhoods and the only power plant ran out of fuel.
Mr Netanyahu vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas. “Every Hamas member is a dead man,” he said in a televised address.
The new cabinet establishes a degree of unity after years of bitterly divisive politics and at a time when the Israeli military appears increasingly likely to launch a ground offensive into Gaza. The war has already claimed at least 2,300 lives on both sides.
The Israeli government is under intense public pressure to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence on Saturday and massacred hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.
Biden says US ‘working on every aspect of hostage recovery’ after at least 17 Americans taken by Hamas
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the US is deeply engaged with Israeli officials and providing resources and expertise towards the recovery of the hundreds of hostages taken by Hamas after this past weekend’s terrorist attacks but declined to go into detail, citing operational safety concerns.
“We’re working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel, including deploying experts to advise and assist with recovery efforts,” he said during an event to discuss the White House’s strategy to counter antisemitism alongside Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House’s daily briefing that the government’s count of Americans killed in the attacks current stands at 22, with 17 unaccounted for and thought to be held hostage.
UN palestinian refugee agency seeks $104m for urgent aid to Gaza
The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency said on Wednesday it was seeking $104m for life-saving aid to Gaza, which has been pounded by Israeli reprisal strikes following attacks by Hamas against Israel.
“UNRWA is urgently seeking US$ 104 million to enable its multi-sectoral humanitarian response over the coming 90 days,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement.
“The requested funds will cover the urgent immediate food, non-food, health, shelter and protection needs of up to 250,000 persons seeking safety in UNRWA shelters across the ravaged Gaza Strip and another 250,000 Palestine refugees within the community.”
UNRWA, which was already facing financial difficulties, said it had enough funding to continue its regular services, including education, healthcare and social protection, across the region until the end of October.
“To keep our life-saving work in Gaza and throughout the region ongoing and to remain a lifeline for millions of Palestine Refugees across the region, I appeal to UNRWA’s donors and partners to scale up their financial support,” said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA.
