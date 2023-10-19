Israel-Hamas war live: Biden warns against making 9/11 mistakes as Sunak to meet Netanyahu
Egyptian president agrees to open Rafah crossing to allow 20 trucks of humanitarian aid to access Gaza
An airstrike hit a building near Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital on 18 October, a day after an explosion at another hospital in the Strip killed an estimated 500 people
Joe Biden told Israel not to make the “mistakes” that America did after the 9/11 terror attacks, as he warned its citizens not to be “consumed” by hate over the Hamas assault that killed more than 1,400 people.
He however, backed Israel’s account of the deadly blast at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people, saying that the “other team” were behind the explosion as he visited Tel Aviv.
He later backed his claims saying they were based on “data from my Defence Department”.
Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak set off for a visit to Israel as part of a two-day mission to try to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spiralling into a larger crisis..
Earlier Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah crossing to allow 20 trucks of humanitarian aid to access Gaza, while Israel has said it “will not thwart” the delivery of food, water and medicine for civilians as long as this aid does not “reach Hamas”.
Breaking: Rishi Sunak lands in Israel
British prime minister Rishi Sunak has landed in Tel Aviv, said Israel’s Army radio. His two day trip comes as he tries to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spiralling into a larger crisis.
Israeli president calls BBC coverage ‘atrocious’
Israel’s president has accused the BBC of “atrocious” coverage of the Hamas-Israel conflict following the corporation’s decision not to refer to Hamas as a terrorist organisation.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Isaac Herzog asked what else the BBC needed “in order for them to admit that we are dealing with the worst terrorist organisation in the world?”.
Mr Herzog said: “I feel the BBC’s reporting is atrocious. The fact that it does not recognise Hamas as a terror organisation requires a complete legal battle and public battle. It’s unbelievable.”
Would be ‘extremely dangerous’ for Israel to lie about hospital attack, says ex-MI6 chief
Sir Alex Younger, former chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) was asked on ITV’s Peston whether he believed Israel was being truthful when it said a hospital in Gaza was hit by a hostile missile rather than theirs.
Sir Alex said: “Israel knows it’s in the court of public opinion, it understands that, and I think for it to do anything other than tell the truth as it sees it would be extremely dangerous.”
Peston asked about a video, that some have accused Israel of faking, of alleged Hamas members talking about a failed missile launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, to which he said: “I think Israel would be completely nuts to try anything like that and I very much doubt it’s the case.”
US State Department official resigns over country’s approach to Israel-Palestine conflict
US State Department official Josh Paul resigned over Joe Biden administration’s approach towards Israel Palestine conflict.
“I made myself a promise that I would stay for as long as I felt the harm I might do could be outweighed by the good I could do,” Paul, who worked in the State Department division overseeing arms sales, wrote in his note. “In my 11 years I have made more moral compromises than I can recall, each heavily, but each with my promise to myself in mind, and intact.”
“I am leaving today because I believe that in our current course with regards to the continued – indeed, expanded and expedited – provision of lethal arms to Israel – I have reached the end of that bargain,” he wrote.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in The Hague urge ICC action
Several hundred pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside The Hague headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) yesterday to urge it and the international community to take action against what they call genocide against Palestinians.
Fighting began on 7 October when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel as part of its goal to end Israeli occupation. Israel has since retaliated by bombing Gaza, and an estimated 1,400 Israelis and 3,000 Palestinians have been killed so far.
The ICC is investigating potential atrocity crimes that Hamas militants in Israel and Israelis in the Gaza Strip have committed since 2014, which also covers the current conflict.
“We are against killings of any (parties), however when it comes to Gaza the world is always (turning) a blind eye. We came here to say enough is enough,” Rafat Alkayyali, 50, said, adding that he came to the ICC to protest because he believes in international law.
Protesters carried signs that said: “Justice for Palestine - Stop the Genocide” and “How many children will die until Israel is prosecuted”.
Last week ICC prosecutor Karim Khan told Reuters that the court has jurisdiction over potential atrocity crimes carried out by Hamas militants in Israel and Israelis in the Gaza Strip, even though Israel is not a member state.
Americans warned against travelling to Lebanon as part of Beirut embassy set on fire
The US has warned Americans not to travel to Lebanon after part of the Beirut embassy complex was set on fire.
Family members of US government personnel and non-essential embassy staff were allowed to leave Lebanon after the embassy in Beirut was targeted by protestors who started a fire at the complex.
Footage from the ground showed heavy protesting, with those gathered reportedly denouncing US support for Israeli “bombardment of innocent Palestinians” – per ABC News.
Martha McHardy has more in this report:
Starbucks and workers' union sue each other over pro-Palestinian social media post
Starbucks and the union organising its workers sued each other yesterday in a standoff sparked by a social media post over the Israel-Hamas war.
Starbucks sued Workers United in federal court in Iowa, saying a pro-Palestinian social media post from a union account early in the Israel-Hamas war angered hundreds of customers and damaged its reputation.
Starbucks is suing for trademark infringement, demanding that Workers United stop using the name “Starbucks Workers United” for the group that is organizing the coffee company’s workers. Starbucks also wants the group to stop using a circular green logo that resembles Starbucks’ logo.
Workers United responded with its own filing, asking a federal court in Pennsylvania to rule that it can continue to use Starbucks’ name and a similar logo. Workers United also said Starbucks defamed the union by implying that it supports terrorism and violence.
On 9 October, two days after Hamas militants rampaged across communities in southern Israel, Starbucks Workers United posted “Solidarity with Palestine!” on X, formerly known as Twitter. Workers United – a Philadelphia-based affiliate of the Service Employees International Union – said in its lawsuit that workers put up the tweet without the authorization of union leaders. The post was up for about 40 minutes before it was deleted.
But posts and retweets from local Starbucks Workers United branches supporting Palestinians and condemning Israel were still visible on X til Wednesday. Seattle-based Starbucks filed its lawsuit in US District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, noting that Iowa City Starbucks Workers United was among those posting pro-Palestinian messages.
In video: Bombardments hit area surrounding Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital
Staff at a Gaza hospital ran for shelter when "huge bombardments" of rocket fire struck nearby on Wednesday 18 October. Footage obtained from the Palestine Red Crescent shows a nearby building to Al-Quds hospital being struck. According to the Red Crescent, a building only 100 metres from the hospital located in Gaza City. The strike occurred one day after another hospital was hit by a projectile, an incident in which "hundreds" of people were killed according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel denied involvement in that attack, blaming an "errant rocket" from militant group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
‘Seven children die from airstrike in Gaza’
Airstrike into a home in southern Gaza town killed seven children, claim residents and doctors.
The news spread quickly on social media, as grisly images of dead and bloodied toddlers lined up side by side on a hospital stretcher stirred outrage in Gaza and the West Bank.
Bandaged and caked in dust, the bodies were brought to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis along with three other dead members of the Bakri family. Photographers swarmed the operation room as women covered their eyes and doctors wept.
“This is a massacre,” hospital director Dr Yousef Al-Akkad said, his voice choking with emotion. “Let the world see, these are just children.”
Local medics also confirmed that the children were killed in a strike and said the Bakri family was just one of many such cases Wednesday.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Australian lawmaker accuses Israel of ‘collectively punishing’ Palestinians
Australian government minister Ed Husic has accused Israel of collectively punishing Palestinians in its war on Hamas.
“I feel very strongly that Palestinians are being collectively punished here for Hamas’ barbarism,” Mr Husic told Australian Broadcasting Corp in an interview today:
Opposition senator Jane Hume accused the Muslim lawmaker of using “loose language” that did not align with the government’s position. Australia’s House of
Representatives this week passed a government motion that recognizes Israel’s “inherent right to defend itself” and “unequivocally condemns” the Hamas attacks. The motion also calls for the “protection of civilian lives and the observance of international law.”
