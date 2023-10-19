✕ Close An airstrike hit a building near Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital on 18 October, a day after an explosion at another hospital in the Strip killed an estimated 500 people

Joe Biden told Israel not to make the “mistakes” that America did after the 9/11 terror attacks, as he warned its citizens not to be “consumed” by hate over the Hamas assault that killed more than 1,400 people.

He however, backed Israel’s account of the deadly blast at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people, saying that the “other team” were behind the explosion as he visited Tel Aviv.

He later backed his claims saying they were based on “data from my Defence Department”.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak set off for a visit to Israel as part of a two-day mission to try to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spiralling into a larger crisis..

Earlier Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah crossing to allow 20 trucks of humanitarian aid to access Gaza, while Israel has said it “will not thwart” the delivery of food, water and medicine for civilians as long as this aid does not “reach Hamas”.