Israel is on high alert for possible attacks on the one-year anniversary of the 7 October Hamas assault on southern Israel.

“We are ready with increased forces in anticipation for this day,” said military spokesperson Admiral Daniel Hagari, adding that there could be “attacks on the home front”.

Israel’s military today revealed that 726 of their soldiers had been killed in a year of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war on Gaza. Of those, 380 died in the 7 October attacks last year and 346 in the subsequent ground invasion of Gaza.

Israel intensified its airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon on the eve of the anniversary, with fireballs and loud booms seen over the darkened skyline of Beirut.

Palestinian officials said a strike on a mosque in Gaza earlier in the day killed at least 19 people.

Rocket sirens and blasts were also heard in Haifa in northern Israel late on Sunday, with Hezbollah claiming the attack which injured at least 10. Israel’s military said at least five projectiles were identified coming from Lebanon in the incident.