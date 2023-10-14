✕ Close The Independent’s Bel Trew reporting from Israel-Gaza border

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes to southern Gaza as Israel launched its first ground raids into the enclave on Friday, according to the UN.

The United Nations said “tens of thousands” of Palestinians had fled their homes while more than 400,000 had already been displaced before the Israel Defence Forces gave an order to evacuate.

It comes as Israel launched its first ground attacks into Gaza on Friday after Hamas carried out an assault on southern Israel on Saturday, killing at least 1,300 people and injuring more than 3,000.

Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said today: “We have seen a significant movement of Palestinian civilians towards the south. Around the Gaza Strip, Israeli reserve soldiers in formation (are) getting ready for the next stage of operations.

“They are all around the Gaza Strip, in the south, in the centre and in the north, and they are preparing themselves for whatever target they get, whatever task.”

The UN condemned Israel for giving residents of northern Gaza 24 hours to flee areas expected to see heavy fighting.