Israel hostages latest: Hamas agree to release fifty women and children from Gaza after ceasefire deal
Dozens of children and their mothers to be freed via Egypt, according to deal struck by Israel and Hamas
At least 50 hostages will be freed by Hamas during a four-day ceasefire under a new deal with Israel, brokered by the United States and Qatar after weeks of fraught negotiations.
Dozens of children and their mothers held captive in Gaza since Hamas’s brutal incursion into Israel on 7 October will be freed via Egypt, according to the agreement.
This deal can be expanded to see the release of 85 women and children in total, diplomatic sources told The Independent. Israel is willing to extend the much-needed humanitarian ceasefire by a day for every 10 additional hostages released by Hamas, sources said.
The first release of hostages is expected on Thursday. A senior US administration official said that the text of the deal runs to five or six pages and that the pause in military activity contained within would result in “a real surge in humanitarian supplies.”
More than 14,000 people, including 5,000 children, have been killed in Hamas-controlled Gaza since the start of Israel’s retaliatory bombardment on 7 October and subsequent invasion, health authorities in the enclave say.
Deal comes after ‘gut-wrenching’ talks
The process towards a deal has been “gut-wrenching” – and it has been long and fraught, a senior US administration official told The Independent.
Many attempted agreements have “fallen at the last hurdle”, according to those close to the negotiations.
Among the stumbling blocks has been Israel’s concerns that a ceasefire will be used by Hamas militants to regroup. The other issue is the location and access to the hostages.
The Independent understands that Israel believes dozens are being directly held by Hamas, but there could be some 150 hostages being held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other militant groups in the strip.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the intervention of US president Joe Biden had helped to improve the tentative agreement so that it included more hostages and fewer concessions to Hamas.
There have been splits in the Israeli cabinet over a deal – with some of Mr Netanyahu’s hardline coalition partners opposing some of the terms of the deal. But in the end it was not enough to stop it being agreed.
Deal not yet finalised to free Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons
There will also be an exchange of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons but details were not yet finalised, The Independent understands.
There are approximately 7,000 Palestinians held in Israeli detention, including around 2,000 who are held without charge or trial, according to the Palestinian monitoring group Addameer – which alleges that there were 200 child prisoners and 62 women prisoners as of 6 November.
Around 500-700 Palestinian children – those aged 12-17 – are detained and prosecuted in the Israeli military court system each year, with stone throwing the most common charge, according to local child rights organisation Defence for Children Palestine.
Deal will result in ‘real surge in humanitarian supplies’, says senior US official
A senior US administration official told The Independent the text of the deal runs to five or six pages and that the pause in military activity contained within would result in “a real surge in humanitarian supplies”.
The ceasefire is expected to be used as a pathway to work on further negotiations and the release of more hostages.
This could be scuppered if either side violates terms of the truce.
Israel could expand ceasefire by a day for every 10 further hostages released
The deal can be expanded to see the release of 85 women and children in total, diplomatic sources told The Independent.
Sources said Israel is willing to extend the much-needed humanitarian ceasefire by a day for every 10 additional hostages released by Hamas.
The first release of hostages is expected on Thursday.
Good morning, we’ll be using this blog to provide you with live updates following the news that Israel and Hamas have agreed a deal to free at least 50 hostages from Gaza during a four-day ceasefire.
