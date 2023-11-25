Israel-Gaza hostages – latest: More hostages to be released during second day of temporary ceasefire
13 Israeli women and children hostages freed by Hamas were largely taken from same kibbutz during 7 October militant attack
The latest round of Hamas hostage swaps for Palestinian prisoners has been announced for the second day of the temporary truce.
The Independent has learned that 14 hostages, inlcuding eight children, will be exchanged today for 42 Palestinians.
Israeli security officials said late on Friday they were reviewing a list of the potential next wave of hostages who could be released in the coming days.
Earlier on Friday, a total of 24 hostages were released from Gaza and transported through the Rafah crossing into Egypt after seven weeks in captivity.
The exchange is the beginning phase of an agreement expected to free upwards of 50 captives of Hamas.
The militant group released 13 Israeli women and children to the Red Cross Friday afternoon as Hamas and Israel maintained a temporary ceasefire, while 39 Palestinian women and teen boys have been released so far from Israeli detention in return.
Ten Thai nationals and one Filipino held hostage by Hamas were also released as part of a separate, Qatar-backed agreement. The Israeli military warned civilians in Gaza that the “war is not over” and will continue.
Convoy of aid arrives in Gaza on second day of Israel-Hamas ceasefire
A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossed into Gaza from Egypt on Saturday, 25 November, on the second day of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.
It comes after aid reached northern Gaza for the first time in over a month on Friday.
The UN said the pause has enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys on 21 October.
All imports into Gaza have been barred by Israel throughout the conflict, except for a minimal amount of supplies from Egypt.
Multiple fuel tanks enter Gaza strip
Four tanks of fuel and a further four carrying cooking gas were transferred from Egypt to the United Nations humanitarian aid organizations in the southern Gaza Strip this morning.
The Israeli Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the defence ministry unit that coordinates with the Palestinians, confirmed the transfer.
The fuel and cooking gas are designated for operating essential humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.
How many Palestinians has Israel released in Hamas hostage deal? And how many are in Israeli prisons in total?
A four-day truce has started which will see a total of 50 Israeli hostages released in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
The first group of hostages - 13 Israeli women and children held in captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza - were released this evening
At the same time, a total of 39 Palestinians - three for every Israeli - were released from Israeli prisons, with the inmates will handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and gathered at Israel’s Ofer military jail before going home.
Palestinian officials told the list included 24 women and 15 teenage boys.
How many Palestinian prisoners has Israel released in Hamas hostage deal?
Rights group say that there has been a record high number of arrests of Palestinians since Hamas launched its bloody 7 October attack on southern Israel
Father of Irish-Israeli child hostage says he is living through ‘nightmare’
Thomas Hand initially thought his daughter Emily, who had been attending a sleepover at a friend’s house, had been killed on October 7, but was later told she had been kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri and taken to Gaza.
More details on his daughter’s story in our full article by Sam Hall.
Father of Irish-Israeli child hostage says he is living through ‘nightmare’
Thomas Hand said at a press conference at the Israeli embassy in London that getting Emily back was his ‘reason for living’.
Six-year-old Hamas hostage hugs grandmother after being released in swap deal
Six-year-old Israeli Amelia Aloni has been reunited with her grandmother and other family members 49 days after being kidnapped by Hamas.
Amelia and her mother Daniel, 44, were taken by Hamas on 7 October from Kibbutz Nir Oz.
The mother and daughter returned to Israel last night to the designated complex at the Schneider Children’s Medical Center.
Photo courtesy of the family.
‘Mum’s back!’ Israeli hostage pictured with her family a day after her release
A 78-year-old woman released by Hamas in a hostage/prisoner swap yesterday has been pictured with her family this morning.
Yair Moses, the son of Margalit Moses, posted a picture on Facebook with the caption: “Mom is back at it!”
Ms Moses, her close neighbor and ex-husband Gadi Moses were both taken to Gaza on 7 October. Mr Moses is believed to be still in Gaza.
Israeli-owned ship ‘targeted in suspected Iranian drone attack in Indian Ocean’
A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire has come under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an American defence official said.
The attack on the CMA CGM Symi comes as global shipping increasingly finds itself targeted in the war that threatens to become a wider regional conflict - even as a truce has halted fighting and Hamas exchanges hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
The US defence official said the Malta-flagged vessel was suspected to have been targeted by a triangle-shaped, bomb-carrying Shahed-136 drone while in international waters.
The drone exploded, causing damage to the ship but not injuring any of its crew.
“We continue to monitor the situation closely,” the official said.
The official declined to explain why the US military believe Iran was behind the attack.
What happens when the Gaza ceasefire ends?
A four-day ceasefire in Gaza set to begin on Friday will allow for the release of 50 hostages, the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid, and a brief respite from the relentless bombardment of the densely populated territory for more than two million civilians.
But what happens when it ends?
The short answer is that the war will continue, and it may be even bloodier than before. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu put it bluntly on Wednesday during a live address about the hostage deal. “The war continues,” he said. “We continue until we have achieved complete victory.”
Richard Hall and Bel Trew have the details.
The 4-day Gaza ceasefire has begun – here’s what Israel could do next
The US says it will not support Israel’s push to the south without a plan to protect civilians
Hamas hostages found in ‘good condition’ after return to Israel
Eight women and children returned to Israel last night after being held hostage by Hamas for 49 days were assessed as being in “good physical condition”.
Dr. Efrat Bron-Harlev, CEO of Schneider Children’s Medical Center, said the four children, three mothers and one grandmother are “undergoing medical and emotional assessment by the medical and psychosocial teams” but that their physical signs were strong.
“There are not enough words to express the emotion that we are feeling at this time together with the families and the entire nation of Israel,” Dr Bron-Harlev said.
“We will do our utmost to care for the physical and emotional health of the returned hostages. From our perspective, this is a national mission, and we are proud to have the privilege to treat them.
“Our hearts are with the other captives who are still in Gaza, and their families, and we hope that they will return to us, whole and healthy, in the very near future.”
