Middle East – live: Iran activates air defence system and diverts flights after explosions heard near major airbase
It remains unclear if country is under attack
Iran fired up its air defence system early this morning after reports of explosions near a major airbase at the city of Isfahan, according to reports.
Isfahan is also home to sites associated with Iran’s nuclear programme.
It remained unclear if the country was under attack, as no Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility and Israel’s military did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for a comment.
However, a US official told CNN Israel warned the Joe Biden administration earlier yesterday about an impending military operation against Iran. The target is not nuclear, the official told the outlet.
The state-run IRNA said the defences were fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds of explosion.
According to Iran’s semi-official FARS news agency, three explosions were heard near a military base in the northwest part of Isfahan. “The defence is activated in response to an object that is likely to be a drone,” sources told FARS news.
Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting their flights around western Iran about 4.30am local time.
Iran later announced it grounded commercial flights in Tehran and across areas of its western and central regions.
Air defence batteries activated in response to ‘drone’ – local media
Three explosions were heard near a military base in the northwest part of Isfahan, Iran’s semi-official FARS news agency reported.
“The defence is activated in response to an object that is likely to be a drone,” sources told FARS news.
US official tells CNN Israel carried out military operations against Iran
A US official told CNN Israel warned the Joe Biden administration earlier yesterday about an impending military operation against Iran.
The target is not nuclear, the official told the outlet. However, Israeli and Iranian officials have not issued a statement on the matter.
Israel has attacked Iran, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as Iranian state media reported early today that its forces had destroyed drones, days after Iran launched a retaliatory drone strike on Israel.
One source told Reuters the US was not involved but was notified by Israel before the attack.
ICYMI: Israel’s response to Iran attack with reestablish the rules of the game
Israeli leaders will likely decide in the coming days on a military response to Iran’s widespread drone and missile attacks that rocked the country last weekend.
The decision will either reestablish a delicate set of unspoken rules that have governed their regional rivalry for decades, or send the region spiralling towards a wider war that could pull in US forces and its allies.
Iran’s unprecedented Saturday night attack – with hundreds of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles – was the first time it had launched direct strikes against Israel from its territory. Tehran insisted its actions were necessary and legal because Israel had broken an understanding by bombing an Iranian consulate in Damascus on 1 April. Israel has not confirmed or denied it was involved.
Report:
Israel’s response to Iran attack will reset the rules of the game or lead to a war
Iran’s unprecedented Saturday night attack – with hundreds of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles – was the first time it had launched direct strikes against Israel from its territory
Israel ‘might not be so lucky’ if Iran attack again, military analyst claims
Israel ‘might not be so lucky’ if Iran attack again, military analyst claims
Israel “might not be so lucky” if Iran launches another missile attack, a defence anayst has said. Mike Clarke, professor of defence studies, believes the Israeli’s were “lucky” after up to 50 per cent of Iran’s missiles did not launch properly during the attack in the early hours of Sunday (14 April). Professor Clarke said allies including Britain, the US and France, were also a huge help in intercepting missiles during the attack. He said: “The external world is saying to Israel you were lucky and you had our help. Don’t spoil it by being so aggressive. “You might not be so lucky next time.”
‘No missile attack against Iran’
Explosions heard in Isfahan were a result of the activation of Iran’s air defence systems, an Iranian official told Reuters today, adding that no missile attack was carried out against Iran.
Israeli military says sirens in northern Israel a false alarm
The Israeli military said that warning sirens which sounded early today in northern Israel were a false alarm.
The sirens had gone off shortly after unconfirmed reports of Israeli strikes in Iran.
Iran's nuclear facilities remain unharmed, state TV says
Nuclear sites in Iran’s province of Isfahan remain unharmed, Iran’s state TV said today, as air defence systems were activated in the city of Isfahan against suspected drones.
Isfahan also is home to sites associated with Iran’s nuclear programme, including its underground Natanz enrichment site, which has been repeatedly targeted by suspected Israeli attacks.
Iran activates air defence system and diverts flights after ‘explosions’ heard over major city
Iran has fired its air defence batteries and shut down flight operations in several parts of the country following “explosions”.
Commercial planes began diverting their routes early Friday morning over western Iran without explanation as state media reported “explosions” had been heard over the city of Isfahan.
The incident comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched an unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel in retaliation against a strike on Iran’s consulate in Syria earlier this month.
My colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Iran activates air defence system and diverts flights after ‘explosions’
Flights diverted around western Iran without explanations
‘Quadcopter’ drones shot down, claims Iran’s civilian space programme
Hossein Dalirian, a spokesperson for Iran’s civilian space programme, said on the X social media platform that several small “quadcopter” drones had been shot down.
It wasn’t immediately clear where that happened or if it was part of the ongoing incident in Iran.
Flights diverted from western Iran
Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting their flights around western Iran about 4.30am local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.
Iran later announced it grounded commercial flights in Tehran and across areas of its western and central regions. Loudspeakers informed customers of the incident at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, online videos purported to show.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies