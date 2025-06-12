Israel-Iran latest: Trump issues nuclear weapon warning to Tehran as Netanyahu ‘considers military strike’
President says US personnel will be moved out of Iraq as it has become ‘a dangerous place’
Donald Trump has warned Tehran that it must not develop a nuclear weapon ahead of a possible Israeli attack on Iran.
The US President said that non-essential personnel had been ordered to depart its embassy in Baghdad as the region had become a “dangerous place”, with a growing risk that Tehran could retaliate against an Israeli attack.
The US State Department said it had ordered the departure of all non-essential personnel from its embassy in Baghdad. Military family members have also been authorised to voluntarily leave locations in Bahrain and Kuwait.
The move comes at a moment of heightened volatility in the region as Mr Trump’s efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Tehran have stalled.
Asked if anything could be done to de-escalate tensions in the region, particularly with Iran, the president said: “They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple – they can’t have a nuclear weapon.”
Israel launched airstrikes against Iran in October last year in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired upon Israel earlier in the month.
Pictured: Armoured vehicles belonging to Iraqi security forces are stationed outside the US Embassy in Baghdad
Armoured vehicles belonging to Iraqi security forces have been pictured outside the US Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday.
Non-essential personnel have been withdrawn from the embassy, a key diplomatic post in the region for Washington, over rising fears that Israel will strike Iran.
There are fears that US facilities in the Middle East could be the target of a retaliation by Iran if a wider regional war erupts.
US shrinks presence in the Middle East as fears of Israeli strike on Iran grows
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.
Donald Trump has said that some American personnel deployed in the Middle East will be withrawn because it could be a “dangerous place” amid rising tensions.
The State Department said it had ordered the departure of all non-essential personnel and their dependents from its embassy in Baghdad.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has also authorised the voluntary departure of military dependents from Bahrain and Kuwait.
It comes as negotiations to reach a nuclear deal with Iran have stalled, with US intelligence suggesting that Israel could launch an attack on Tehran’s nuclear programme.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments