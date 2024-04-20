✕ Close Iranian state television reports explosions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for calm after an alleged Israeli drone strike on Iran that was launched in retaliation to last week’s Iranian strike on Israel.

As a result of the attack, which has not been claimed by Israel, Tehran was forced to activate its air defence system above the city of Isfahan, home of sites linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, in the early hours of Friday.

Speaking at a news conference in Capri during a Group of Seven (G7) ministerial meeting, Mr Blinken said later in the day: “What we’re focused on, what the G7 is focused on, and again, it’s reflected in our statement, and in our conversation, is our work to de-escalate tensions, to de-escalate from any potential conflicts.”

Meanwhile, armed police descended on the area of Iran’s consulate in Paris on Friday as a man was arrested over an alleged bomb threat to the embassy.

A police source said the suspect was seen at about 11am local time entering the embassy, carrying what appeared to be a grenade and explosive vest. However, on being searched he was found not to be carrying any explosives.