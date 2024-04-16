✕ Close Israel Defense Forces releases statement amidst Iranian attack

The chief of the United Nations nuclear watchdog has voiced concerns over a possible attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities by Israel’s armed forces.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi was speaking after Israel’s military chief Lt Gen Herzi Halevi’s said the Iranian attack on Saturday “will be met with a response”.

The launching of more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel by Tehran has triggered concerns internationally of an escalation in the conflict.

UK foreign secretary David Cameron and US president Joe Biden are among the international leaders who have called on Israel to show restraint.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, has already said his country would respond to any fresh Israeli attack within seconds.

And while speculation grows over a possible retaliation attack by Israel, focus has turned to Tehran’s nuclear facilities, which were closed on Sunday over “security considerations”.

They reopened on Monday - and the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said its regular inspections would resume on Tuesday.

Asked about the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, he said: “We are always concerned about this possibility.” He urged “extreme restraint.”