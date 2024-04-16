The chief of the United Nations nuclear watchdog has voiced concerns over a possible attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities by Israel’s armed forces.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi was speaking after Israel’s military chief Lt Gen Herzi Halevi’s said the Iranian attack on Saturday “will be met with a response”.
The launching of more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel by Tehran has triggered concerns internationally of an escalation in the conflict.
UK foreign secretary David Cameron and US president Joe Biden are among the international leaders who have called on Israel to show restraint.
Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, has already said his country would respond to any fresh Israeli attack within seconds.
And while speculation grows over a possible retaliation attack by Israel, focus has turned to Tehran’s nuclear facilities, which were closed on Sunday over “security considerations”.
They reopened on Monday - and the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said its regular inspections would resume on Tuesday.
Asked about the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, he said: “We are always concerned about this possibility.” He urged “extreme restraint.”
Iran’s nuclear facilities
US air force and navy helped Israel down Iran’s missiles
US air force fighter jet squadrons as well as navy ships in the Mediterranean Sea participated in the effort to take out Iranian missiles and drones, the Pengaton said.
Navy destroyers USS Carney and USS Arleigh Burke shot down missiles from the sea.
Maj Gen Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said yesterday that some additional fighter squadrons were moved into the region before the weekend, and they remain there.
He, however, did not identify the countries where they were based.
The US will “stay in close consultation with our Israeli partners, as we have done throughout the weekend. Again, we don’t seek wider regional conflict,” he told reporters.
Austin tells counterparts: ‘US does not seek escalation’
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin held calls with counterparts in the Middle East and Europe, expressing support for Israel after attacks from Iran but also stressing regional stability to prevent conflict from spreading, the Pentagon said.
Mr Austin told his counterparts that “while the United States does not seek escalation, we will continue to defend Israel and US personnel”, according to the Pentagon.
In the call with Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant, Mr Austin expressed support for Israel’s defence and “reaffirmed the strategic goal of regional stability”.
“Whether or not Israel decides to retaliate against Iran is something for Israel to decide,” a Pentagon spokesperson told reporters yesterday.
Voices | Netanyahu is a ruthless opportunist who will do what's best for him
Iran has been good for Benjamin Netanyahu over his long and successful political career. Israel’s prime minister has never been backward in blaming the Ayatollahs for a myriad of ills, and bemoaning that the West was not seeing the full danger from Tehran.
Netanyahu had gained political capital from portraying himself as “Mr Security”, protecting his country from Palestinian militants and their Iranian patrons.
Now, just as Israel was getting isolated internationally and facing unprecedented levels of censure from allies over its continuing Gaza onslaught, the mass air strike by Iran has handed him a great advantage.
Kim Sengupta writes.
Iran will respond to provocation ‘in seconds’
Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Tehran would not wait for days and instead would respond to any fresh Israeli provocation within seconds.
“They should know that they will not have a 12-day-long times pace,” said Ali Bagheri Kani in a televised interview last night.
“The response that they are going to receive [this time around] cannot be measured by [such time standards as] days or hours, but [will come in a matter of] seconds,” he said, according to Mehr News.
His statement comes after Israel’s military chief Herzi Halevi said Iran’s attack on the country “will be met with a response”.
Israel cannot afford to risk alienating its allies over Iran
G7 countries mull sanctions on Iran after Israel attack
British prime minister Rishi Sunak said the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies were working on a package of coordinated measures against Iran.
“I spoke to my fellow G7 leaders, we are united in our condemnation of this attack,” Mr Sunak said in parliament yesterday.
Italy, which holds the rotating G7 presidency, said it was open to new sanctions and suggested any new measures would target individuals.
Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said all G7 members would have to back new sanctions.
How Israel's air defence repelled Iran's unprecedented drone and missile attack
Israel army chief pledges response to Iran attack
Israel’s war cabinet met for the second time in less than 24 hours to discuss its response to Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel over the weekend.
The head of Israel’s military said Israel would respond to Iran’s attack, despite several Western allies urging for restraint.
“Look, as we look forward, we weigh our steps, and this launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, UAVs to the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response,” chief of the general staff Herzi Halevi said.
