The United States will hit Iran with new sanctions over the next few days in response to the attack on Israel, Washington warned.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said the measures would aim to reduce Tehran’s capacity to export oil and ability to finance its terrorist proxies throughout the Middle East.

“With respect to sanctions, I fully expect that we will take additional sanctions action against Iran in the coming days,” Ms Yellen said.

“We don’t preview our sanctions tools. But in discussions I’ve had, all options to disrupt terrorist financing of Iran continue to be on the table,” she added.

It comes as the Israeli war cabinet was set to meet for the third time in three days to consider its response to Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend.

Military chief of staff Herzi Halevi had promised that Saturday night’s launch of more than 300 missiles, cruise missiles and drones from Iran into Israeli territory “will be met with a response“, but gave no details.

Iran launched the attack in retaliation for an airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus on 1 April attributed to Israel, but signalled that it did not seek further escalation.