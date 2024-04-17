Iran Israel attack – Tehran to be hit with new sanctions as Israeli war cabinet vows response to strikes
The US aims to disrupt Iran’s oil exports and ability to finance proxies throughout the Middle East
The United States will hit Iran with new sanctions over the next few days in response to the attack on Israel, Washington warned.
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said the measures would aim to reduce Tehran’s capacity to export oil and ability to finance its terrorist proxies throughout the Middle East.
“With respect to sanctions, I fully expect that we will take additional sanctions action against Iran in the coming days,” Ms Yellen said.
“We don’t preview our sanctions tools. But in discussions I’ve had, all options to disrupt terrorist financing of Iran continue to be on the table,” she added.
It comes as the Israeli war cabinet was set to meet for the third time in three days to consider its response to Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend.
Military chief of staff Herzi Halevi had promised that Saturday night’s launch of more than 300 missiles, cruise missiles and drones from Iran into Israeli territory “will be met with a response“, but gave no details.
Iran launched the attack in retaliation for an airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus on 1 April attributed to Israel, but signalled that it did not seek further escalation.
Watch: Israel ‘might not be so lucky’ if Iran attack again, military analyst claims
Israel “might not be so lucky” if Iran launches another missile attack, a defence anayst has said. Mike Clarke, professor of defence studies, believes the Israeli’s were “lucky” after up to 50 per cent of Iran’s missiles did not launch properly during the attack in the early hours of Sunday (14 April). Professor Clarke said allies including Britain, the US and France, were also a huge help in intercepting missiles during the attack. He said: “The external world is saying to Israel you were lucky and you had our help. Don’t spoil it by being so aggressive. “You might not be so lucky next time.”
Your view: What Israel must do next to retain the 'iron-clad' support of its Western allies
Certain contributors to The Independent’s letters page clearly have short memories.
Prior to the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran did not appear to have any issues with Israel. But, on assuming power, supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini arbitrarily declared it to be an enemy and set about uniting the religious, political and military powers to his view, writers a reader in letter to our editor.
More here:
Letters: What Israel must do to retain the 'iron-clad' support of its Western allies
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Israel says it will retaliate against Iran. These are the risks that could pose to Israel
Israel is vowing to retaliate against Iran, risking further expanding the shadow war between the two foes into a direct conflict after an Iranian attack over the weekend sent hundreds of drones and missiles toward Israel.
Israeli officials have not said how or when they might strike. But as countries around the world urge Israel to show restraint and the threat of a multi-front war mounts, it’s clear that a direct Israeli attack on Iranian soil would lead to major fallout.
Iran says it carried out the strike to avenge an Israeli airstrike that killed two Iranian generals in Syria on 1 April. It has pledged a much tougher response to any Israeli counterattack attack on its soil.
Israel’s war cabinet has spent the last two days debating their next move. Here are some considerations key to their decision.
Sunak warns Netanyahu against ‘further escalation’
Rishi Sunak warned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu against “further significant escalation” in Tel Aviv’s response to Iran’s attack.
He tweeted: “Earlier today I spoke to Prime Minister netanyahu and reiterated our support for Israel’s security following Iran’s reckless attack at the weekend.
“Further significant escalation will only deepen instability in the region.
“This is a moment for calm heads to prevail (sic).”
UK warns Israel ‘calm heads’ must prevail as US set to hit Iran with sanctions
Rishi Sunak has told Benjamin Netanyahu that “calm heads” must prevail over the conflict with Iran, as the United States said it will hit Tehran with more sanctions “in the coming days”.
The prime minister spoke to his Israeli counterpart, warning that “significant escalation was in no one’s interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East” in the wake of Saturday’s missile and drone attack.
Israel’s war cabinet met for the third time in three days on Tuesday to decide on a response to what was Iran’s first direct attack on its territory.
More here:
Is Netanyahu trying to draw US into Middle East war?
Members of the House of Representatives loaded up the schedule with several bills strengthening US sanctions and other financial pressure against the Iranian government this week and fought back against the idea that Israel is trying to lead the US into war.
That charge was levelled in an article published by NBC News on Sunday; the news outlet reported that Mr Biden had “privately” expressed to aides and staff that Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu “is trying to drag Washington into a broader conflict”.
The accusation, not yet levelled or defended publicly by the White House, insinuates that Mr Biden and his administration have even less pull in Jerusalem than previously thought.
My colleague John Bowden reports from Washington:
Is Netanyahu trying to draw US into Middle East war?
Representatives told The Independent they do not believe Israel wants conflict with Tehran
The three urgent questions that arise from Iran’s assault on Israel
What more can the US do to sanction Iran?
The US options for further sanctions include targeting the flow of Iranian oil and playing a more aggressive game of “Whac-A-Mole” to go after Iran‘s front companies and financiers, said Peter Harrell, a former National Security Council official.
One of the most significant moves would be for Washington to get the European Union and other western allies to impose multilateral sanctions on Tehran, he said, as most of the sanctions in place against Iran currently are US measures.
Former president Donald Trump reinstated US sanctions that were eased under an international deal on Tehran’s nuclear program when he withdrew in 2018. “We have to be realistic that from a US perspective, while there are always more sanctions you can impose, we are in a world of diminishing actual economic pressure because we have so many sanctions already in place,” Mr Harrell said.
What are existing US sanctions on Iran?
Washington’s sanctions on Iran already ban nearly all US trade with the country, block the government’s assets in the US and prohibit US foreign assistance and arms sales, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS).
Thousands of people and companies, both Iranian and foreign, have been targeted under the sanctions program as Washington has sought to constrain Iran’s government and change its behavior, the CRS said in a report last year.
The US concerns have included Iran’s nuclear program, human rights abuses and its support for groups the US sees as terrorists.
“US sanctions on Iran are arguably the most extensive and comprehensive set of sanctions that the United States maintains on any country,” the CRS said.
