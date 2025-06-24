Israel-Iran live: Trump declares total ceasefire in ‘12-day war’; Iran vows to stop attacks if Israel does
Iran and Israel have not commented yet on Donald Trump’s claim that a ceasefire has been agreed
US president Donald Trump has claimed that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire, set to begin around 12am Eastern time on Tuesday after both sides wind down their final offensive missions.
Israel has not yet publicly confirmed such a deal, while Iranian state TV has reportedly confirmed entrance into some kind of ceasefire agreement, though its exact terms are unclear.
Iran said as long as Israel stopped attacks by 4am (local time), Tehran would halt its offensive. However, nearly an hour after that deadline, Israel's military sounded sirens and claimed Tehran fired a wave of ballistic missiles.
The apparent truce comes after Iran launched missile strikes on a US base in Qatar on Monday, part of its avowed revenge against Washington for bombing its facilities at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz the previous day.
Following the retaliatory attack, Mr Trump posted on Truth Social: “Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered.”
Trump describes latest Israel-Iran conflict as '12 Day War'
US president Donald Trump has christened the conflict between Israel and Iran the "12 Day War", an apparent reference to the 1967 Middle East War, commonly known as the "Six Day War," in which Israel fought a group of Arab countries including Egypt, Jordan and Syria.
Mr Trump's reference carries emotional weight for the Arab world, particularly Palestinians. In the 1967 war, Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan, the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula from Egypt, and the Golan Heights from Syria. Though Israel later gave the Sinai back to Egypt, it still holds the other territories.
President Trump communicated directly with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the ceasefire, according to a senior White House official who insisted on anonymity to discuss the Monday talks.
Vice president JD Vance, US secretary of state Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff communicated with the Iranians through direct and indirect channels, the Associated Press reported.
Israel says third wave of missiles launched from Iran
The Israeli military this morning said a third bout of missiles was launched from Tehran, even after the Iranian foreign minister claimed the last of the missiles went out at 4am.
Iranian minister says Tehran fired missiles up to 'very last minute'
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in his latest post on X said Tehran's military operation to "punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am".
"Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," Mr Araghchi said.
US president Donald Trump has claimed that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire, set to begin around 12am Eastern time today.
Iran said as long as Israel stopped attacks by 4am (local time), Tehran would halt its offensive. However, nearly an hour after that deadline, Israel's military sounded sirens and claimed Tehran fired a wave of ballistic missiles.
Strikes allegedly continued as ceasefire deadline neared
Missiles from Iran continued to head towards Israel as the apparent deadline for a ceasefire between the two nations approached.
US President Donald Trump said the truce would begin around 12am Eastern US time, but with that start point about two hours away, the Israel Defense Forces said missiles from Iran had ‘recently’ been launched.
Adding to the confusion, Iran seemed to announce a temporary end to operations against Israel an hour before the IDF posted on X about the missiles.
“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am [local time]” Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, part of a series of messages claiming Iran had not in fact agreed to the ceasefire terms described by Trump, though it nonetheless would temporarily pause attack.
Regardless of these final tense moments, by Tuesday morning, Iranian state television reportedly had formally announced it had agreed to a ceasefire with Israel.
Iran fires missiles at Israel after Trump's ceasefire announcement
The Israeli military has detected a wave of Iranian ballistic missiles, more than an hour after Tehran allegedly agreed to a ceasefire announced by US president Donald Trump.
Sirens were sounded in different parts of Israel and air defences were activated this morning, according to local reports.
The Israeli military has acknowledged that it would take time for both sides to wind down their military operations.
The ceasefire brokered by Qatar came after the island nation was attacked by Iran with a salvo of missiles aimed at the vast US Al Udeid military base there.
The Iranian attack was entirely symbolic and telegraphed to the US and Qatar in advance by Iran. All the missiles were shot down and caused little to no damage.
White House offers brief rationale for Iran strike, but questions remain over legality
On Monday evening, the White House published a brief, legally mandated memo outlining the justifications for its strike on Iran over the weekend.
“I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad as well as in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests,” the memo from the president reads. “I acted pursuant to my constitutional authority as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive and pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct United States foreign relations.”
The four-paragraph message is unlikely to quiet criticisms from mainly Democrats in Congress that President Trump attacked Iran without getting the requisite permission from the legislature to engage in an act of war.
UN Secretary-General condemns Iran strikes on Qatar
The Secretary-General of the UN criticized Iran on Monday for strikes in Qatar that targeted a US air base, in what may be one of the final strikes of the brief Israel-Iran war.
“I am deeply alarmed by the further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East,” António Guterres wrote on X on Monday. “I strongly condemn today's attack by Iran on Qatar, a country that has been active for peace in the region and further afield.”
Iran: 'no agreement' on ceasefire but 'no intention' to launch more strikes
Iran is pushing back on President Trump’s claims that a hard ceasefire has been reached between Tehran and Israel.
“As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X about an hour ago. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”
“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am,” he later wrote. “Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”
ICYMI: Trump rages at former Russian leader for threat to supply Iran with nukes
President Donald Trump on Monday hailed America’s “powerful” and “lethal” nuclear-powered submarine fleet as he condemned Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev’s suggestion that Moscow and Iran’s allies could provide Iran with nuclear warheads following U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.
Medvedev — who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012 and as prime minister from 2012 to 2020 — had criticized the attack on Iran’s Fordow, Esfahan and Natanz facilities that had been carried out on Saturday by seven B-2 bombers and a group of fighter aircraft accompanying them into American airspace.
He wrote that “a number of countries” were “ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads” as a result of the U.S. strikes, which were intended to degrade or destroy Iran’s capacity to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels and assemble working nuclear or thermonuclear weapons.
Trump reacted with incredulity on his Truth Social platform on Monday.
“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?” the president wrote.
