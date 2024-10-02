Israel-Iran live updates: Netanyahu vows revenge after Tehran launches around 200 missiles at Israel
Keir Starmer warns region on brink as UK confirms its troops responded to Iranian missile strikes on Israel
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed revenge on Iran as the conflict in the Middle East threatened to spiral out of control.
Netanyahu warned Tehran would “pay a price” after it fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening following an Israeli invasion of Lebanon.
Millions of Israelis rushed to shelters before explosions caused by Israel’s iron dome air defence system intercepting Iranian missiles lit up the night skies above Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said hypersonic missiles had been used for the first time in the attack. In April, Tehran launched around 300 missiles and drones at Israel.
Meanwhile, UK defence secretary John Healey said British troops “played their part” in preventing further escalation across the Middle East, without elaborating on what exactly they did.
Just minutes before the attack, six people were killed and nine were wounded in a mass shooting and stabbing attack on civilians in the Jaffa neighbourhood of Tel Aviv.
Israel continued its bombing campaign against Beirut’s southern suburbs last night, saying it was hitting “terrorist targets” in districts with a strong Hezbollah presence.
Spain to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, defence minister says
Spain plans to send two military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, Spanish newswire Europa Press reported on Wednesday, citing defence minister Margarita Robles.
Israel could target Iranian oil facilities, report claims
Israel could look to target Iranian oil facilities by way of retaliating to Tehran’s aerial assault, a report has claimed, citing Israeli officials.
Axios reports that officials have pointed to the oil facilities as an obvious target following the Iranian attack.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran “will pay” for its attack.
Sirens echo as Iran launches missiles into Israel
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli military posts with rockets
Yemen’s Houthis targeted military posts deep in Israel with three winged ‘Quds 5’ rockets, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.
There was no announcement from the Israeli military about rocket fire from Yemen on Wednesday.
The Houthi militants, backed by Iran, have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians, since the Gaza war began with a Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
The group said the continuous support to Israel from the United States and the United Kingdom will put their interests ‘under fire’.
“We will not hesitate in broadening our military operations against the Israeli enemy and who is behind it until the aggression against Gaza and Lebanon ends,” Saree added.
In pictures: Israel hits Lebanon again
Israel kills dozens in Gaza, sends tanks into southern areas, medics say
Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 60 Palestinians overnight, including in a school sheltering displaced families, medics said, as Israeli tanks advanced in areas of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.
Israeli tanks carried out a raid on several areas in eastern and central Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, before partially retreating, leaving at least 40 people killed and dozens wounded, according to the official Voice of Palestine radio and Hamas media.
In Gaza City, at least 22 Palestinians were killed, the medics said. One Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City killed 17 people, while another hit the Al-Amal Orphan Society, which also houses displaced persons, killing at least five others, the medics said.
The escalation came after Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel‘s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, and Israel vowed a “painful response” against its enemy.
Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, locked in nearly a year of war with Israel, celebrated as they watched dozens of rockets en route to Israel. Some of those rockets fell in the Palestinian enclave after being intercepted by Israel‘s Iron Dome missile defences, but caused no human losses, witnesses said.
Watch live: Smoke rises in Lebanon as Israel vows Iran will ‘pay a price’ for missiles
Watch a live feed overlooking Beirut's skyline after Israel renewed its bombardment early on Wednesday, 2 October, of the city's southern suburbs.
Israeli military says infantry, armoured units joining Lebanon ground operation
The Israeli military said on Wednesday that regular infantry and armoured units were joining ground operations in southern Lebanon, but said they would remain limited and localised in scope.
Israel said on Tuesday that commando and paratroop units had crossed a short distance over the border in the first publicly announced ground operation in Lebanon.
It subsequently said that special forces units had been carrying out ground raids against Hezbollah targets across the border for months, during which it uncovered tunnels and weapon caches under homes.
The addition of infantry and armoured troops from the 36th Division, including the Golani Brigade, the 188th Armoured Brigade and 6th Infantry Brigade, suggests that the operation has moved beyond limited commando raids.
UK forces ‘played their part’ in response to Iran missile attack
British forces “played their part” in attempts to prevent further violence in the Middle East, the Defence Secretary has confirmed, after Sir Keir Starmer said he stands with Israel following an attack on the country by Iran.
In a statement on Tuesday evening, John Healey said he “completely condemns Iran’s attack against Israel”.
“British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East,” he added.
Read the full report here:
Sir Keir Starmer was speaking to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when Iran launched its missile attack on Tuesday night
Denmark reports two blasts near Israel’s embassy in Copenhagen
Danish police said they were investigating two blasts in the vicinity of Israel’s embassy in Copenhagen today.
There were no injuries reported, police said in a statement.
