Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed revenge on Iran as the conflict in the Middle East threatened to spiral out of control.

Netanyahu warned Tehran would “pay a price” after it fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening following an Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

Millions of Israelis rushed to shelters before explosions caused by Israel’s iron dome air defence system intercepting Iranian missiles lit up the night skies above Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said hypersonic missiles had been used for the first time in the attack. In April, Tehran launched around 300 missiles and drones at Israel.

Meanwhile, UK defence secretary John Healey said British troops “played their part” in preventing further escalation across the Middle East, without elaborating on what exactly they did.

Just minutes before the attack, six people were killed and nine were wounded in a mass shooting and stabbing attack on civilians in the Jaffa neighbourhood of Tel Aviv.

Israel continued its bombing campaign against Beirut’s southern suburbs last night, saying it was hitting “terrorist targets” in districts with a strong Hezbollah presence.