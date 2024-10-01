Israel - Iran missile attack latest: Tehran threatens ‘more crushing attacks’ as reports of Tel Aviv shooting
Iran’s revolutionary guards say tens of missiles launched amid Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon
Iran has threatened “more crushing and destructive” attacks after firing a wave of missiles at Israel.
Iran’s revolutionary guards said they fired dozens of missiles on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, including its killing of the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah.
They added that if Israel retaliated, Tehran’s response would be “more crushing and destructive”, Iranian state TV reported.
Israeli media has reported that more than 100 missiles were fired as civilians took cover in bomb shelters with sirens sounding across the country. No injuries have been reported so far.
Less than an hour after the attack started, Israel’s military sounded the all-clear and said Israelis were free to leave their shelters.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reportedly convened the Israeli security cabinet at the government bunker near Jerusalem, has since spoken to Sir Keir Starmer, Sky News has reported.
The attack comes less than 24 hours after Israel announced it was carrying out “targeted” raids into southern Lebanon. It is the first time Israel has invaded its northern neighbour since 2006, when the two engaged in a month-long all-out war.
Tehran informed Russia ahead of missile attacks on Israel, says official
Tehran had informed Russia ahead of Iran’s missile attacks on Israel, a senior Iranian official has told Reuters.
Israeli military says it killed commander of ‘Imam Hussien Division in Beirut'
The Israeli military has said it has killed the commander of the ‘Imam Hussien Division in Beirut”.
At least six people killed in shooting attack in Tel Aviv, say Israeli police
At least six people were killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing terror attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police said.
They said that two "terrorists" started a killing spree on the Tel Aviv light rail and continued on foot before being killed by civilians and inspectors using personal pistols.
The attack took place minutes before Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.
TV footage showed gunmen getting off at a light rail station and opening fire.
Israel's MDA ambulance service said it received a report at 7:01pm (16:01 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.
Medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious, MDA said.
Israeli military orders closure of new military area in northern Israel, statement says
Israeli military ordered the closure of a new military area in the region of Dovov, Tivbon and Malkia in northern Israel, it said on Tuesday.
Entering this area is strictly prohibited, the Israeli army added in a statement.
UK ‘completely condemns’ Iran’s actions, says No 10 spokesperson
A No 10 spokesperson has said that “the UK completely condemns Iran’s actions”.
Starmer speaks with Netanyahu, according to reports
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the King of Jordan, Sky News has reported, as Iran launched missiles at Israel.
Iran’s state TV claims 80 per cent of missiles launched at Israel hit targets
Iran’s state TV has claimed that 80 per cent of the missiles it launched at Israel hit their targets.
Israeli military downs dozens of Iranian missiles flying over Syria, sources say
Israeli air defences shot down dozens of Iranian missiles that flew over Syria on Tuesday, Syrian army sources told Reuters, after Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel.
US bases would be target if US joins any response against Iran, Iraqi armed groups say
US bases in Iraq and the region will be targets if the United States joins any response to Iranian strikes on Israel or if Israel uses Iraqi airspace against Tehran, Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups said on Tuesday.
