Israel - Iran missile attack latest: Tehran threatens ‘more crushing attacks’ as reports of Tel Aviv shooting
Iran fires dozens of missiles today in retaliatory attack for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon
Iran has threatened “more crushing and destructive” attacks after firing two waves of missiles at Israel.
Iran’s revolutionary guards said they fired dozens of missiles on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, including its killing of the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah.
They added that if Israel retaliated, Tehran’s response would be “more crushing and destructive”, Iranian state TV reported.
Israeli media has reported that more than 100 missiles were fired as civilians took cover in bomb shelters with sirens sounding across the country. No injuries have been reported so far.
Less than an hour after the attack started, Israel’s military sounded the all-clear and said Israelis were free to leave their shelters.
It came as police said six people were killed in a shooting in Tel Aviv, minutes before Iran launched its attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since spoken to Sir Keir Starmer, who has “condemned Iran’s attack on Israel in the strongest terms”.
The attack comes less than 24 hours after Israel announced it was carrying out “targeted” raids into southern Lebanon. It is the first time Israel has invaded its northern neighbour since 2006, when the two engaged in a month-long all-out war.
Iran says they used hypersonic ‘fattah’ missile ‘for first time’ in attack, reports state TV
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said they used hypersonic ‘fattah’ missiles “for the first time” in its missile attack on Israel on Tuesday, Iranian state TV has reported.
In a statement, they also updated the number of successful targets they claimed to have hit in Israel to 90 per cent.
Jordan reopens airspace, state news agency says
Jordan reopened its airspace on Tuesday following a salvo of Iranian ballistic missiles fired towards neighbouring Israel, the Jordanian state news agency reported.
Iran did not give US prior notice of Israel attack, says Iran's UN mission
Iran did not give the United States prior notice of its attack on Israel on Tuesday, Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York said.
"No notice was given to the United States prior to our response; however, a serious warning was issued afterwards," the Iranian mission said in a statement.
Iran’s ballistic missile attack appears to have been defeated, says US National Security adviser
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that Iran's attack on Israel appeared to have been defeated, although President Biden's administration was still monitoring a "fluid" situation.
Sullivan said the administration was tracking the reported death of a Palestinian civilian in the West Bank.
US destroyers joined Israel against ‘defeated and ineffective’ Iranian attack, says US official
US destroyers joined Israeli air units against the “defeated and ineffective” Iranian ballistic missile attack, a US official has said.
Iran’s President says Tehran issued ‘decisive response’ against Israel
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran issued a “decisive response” against Israel.
Iran say they targeted three Israeli military bases in missile attack, reports local media
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has said they targeted three Israeli military bases in its missile attack, according to an Iranian news agency.
US calls on every nation to join it in condemning Iran's attack on Israel
The United States on Tuesday called on every nation in the world to join it in condemning Iran's attack on Israel after Tehran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, which the State Department said was a brazen and unacceptable attack.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington at this time was not aware of any damage to US facilities in the attack. He said the US had no warning from the government of Iran that they were going to launch such an attack.
US Navy destroyers fired dozen interceptors against Iranian missiles, Pentagon says
The Pentagon said on Tuesday that two US Navy destroyers fired about a dozen interceptors against Iranian missiles aimed at Israel.
Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters that no other US military assets were used to shoot down the missiles, which were all fired from inside Iran.
US condemns Iran’s attack as significant escalation warning of ‘severe consequences'
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has condemned Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel as a significant escalation, warning of “severe consequences” after he said the country launched almost 200 missiles.
He added that Israel appeared to have defeated the attack without loss of life.
"This is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event, and it is equally significant that we were able to step up with Israel and create a situation in which no one was killed in this attack in Israel," Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.
"We have made clear that there will be consequences, severe consequences, for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case," he said.
Sullivan said President Biden's administration was still monitoring the situation and consulting with the Israelis on next steps in terms of a response. He also said that the administration was tracking the reported death of a Palestinian civilian in the West Bank.
He added that the US coordinated with the Israeli military to help defend Israel from the attack.
