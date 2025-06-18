Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain is temporarily withdrawing the family members of staff who work at the country’s embassy and consulate in Israel because of the ongoing conflict with Iran.

“Family members of staff at the British embassy in Tel Aviv and the British consulate in Jerusalem have been temporarily withdrawn as a precautionary measure,” the Foreign Office said on its travel advice page for Israel.

“The embassy and consulate continues with essential work including services to British nationals,” it added.

Over the weekend the Foreign Office warned Britons not to travel to Israel because of the intensifying conflict, but added there was were no plans to repatriate citizens stuck in Israel following the closure of Tel Aviv’s airport and the mass diversion and cancellation of flights

“Iran has launched multiple rounds of missile and drone attacks against Israel. On 13 June, a nationwide state of emergency was declared in Israel. This followed Israeli strikes against nuclear and military facilities in Iran. Israeli airspace remains closed.

“We recognise this is a fast-moving situation that poses significant risks. The situation has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning. The current situation has disrupted air links out of the country and may disrupt road links.”

Earlier this week the Independent highlighted the case of 15-year-old Bella Baker, stranded in a hotel in the northern Israeli port of Haifa, where on Monday 30 people were injured in a dawn missile attack on the city.

On Tuesday Keir Starmer urged British nationals in Israel to register their presence there as countries step up efforts to bring back stranded citizens.

Foreign Office teams are understood to be working at the Jordanian border, to help people crossing by land from Israel, with both support and reassurance.

The decision to withdraw family members comes as Israel's air campaign against Iran entered its sixth day, with jets striking the Iranian capital Tehran overnight.

US President Donald Trump is reported to be considering whether to deploy American forces in support of Israel.

Mr Trump has described Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as an "easy target".

Earlier this week he left the G7 conference in Canada a day early to deal with what he called "big stuff", triggering speculation over the use of American forces.

Sir Keir had insisted Mr Trump was interested in de-escalation in the Middle East, saying "nothing" he had heard from the president suggested Washington was poised to get involved.

British Typhoon fighter jets have also been deployed to the region, which Defence Secretary John Healey said on Tuesday was "part of the moves to reinforce de-escalation in the region, to reinforce security in the region, and may also be used to help support our allies".

This is a breaking story – more follows...