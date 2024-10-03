✕ Close Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel as explosions heard across Tel Aviv

At least nine people have been killed after Israeli launched an airstrike in Beirut, targeting a building near the parliament, making it the closest an air assault has come to the central downtown district.

Lebanese health officials said seven people were wounded, while a photo circulated online showed a heavily damaged building with the first floor on fire.

The Israeli military have also issued fresh evacutation warnings for residents in 25 towns in the southern regions, telling them to leave immediately to “save your lives”.

It comes after Israel suffered its first military casualties in its ground invasion of southern Lebanon, with eight Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers killed in intense clashes against Hezbollah.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to defeat Iran’s “Axis of Evil”, saying: “We are at the height of a difficult war... we will stand together and with God’s help, we will win together.”

Hezbollah confirmed it was engaged in clashes with Israeli forces, claiming to have destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden stated that the US will not support an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, saying, “the answer is no” following Iran’s missile attacks on Israel after its invasion of Lebanon.