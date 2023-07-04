✕ Close Journalists ‘directly targeted’ by Israeli army in Jenin

Three children are among ten people killed during an Israeli military operation in Jenin, the United Nations has said as it raised alarm over the scale of the operation.

UN aid agencies on Tuesday also said there were restrictions on medical access. “We are alarmed at the scale of air and ground operations that are taking place in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and airstrikes hitting a densely populated refugee camp,” Vanessa Huguenin, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, told a briefing.

She said three children were among those killed, without providing details.

Earlier, journalists reporting on the military operation in the occupied West Bank said they were “directly” fired upon by Israeli forces.

Video of the incident appears to show soldiers shooting at a camera and transmitter set up by al-Araby TV reporter Amid Shehadeh and video journalist Rabi Munir, setting the equipment ablaze, Wafa news agency reported.

Shehadeh said the troops “directly targeted” him and his colleague with more than six bullets fired.