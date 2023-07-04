Three Palestinian children among dead as UN raises ‘alarm’ over Israeli operation – live updates
At least 10 Palestinians are killed and over 100 injured as Israeli forces launch one of its biggest operations in two decades
Journalists ‘directly targeted’ by Israeli army in Jenin
Three children are among ten people killed during an Israeli military operation in Jenin, the United Nations has said as it raised alarm over the scale of the operation.
UN aid agencies on Tuesday also said there were restrictions on medical access. “We are alarmed at the scale of air and ground operations that are taking place in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and airstrikes hitting a densely populated refugee camp,” Vanessa Huguenin, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, told a briefing.
She said three children were among those killed, without providing details.
Earlier, journalists reporting on the military operation in the occupied West Bank said they were “directly” fired upon by Israeli forces.
Video of the incident appears to show soldiers shooting at a camera and transmitter set up by al-Araby TV reporter Amid Shehadeh and video journalist Rabi Munir, setting the equipment ablaze, Wafa news agency reported.
Shehadeh said the troops “directly targeted” him and his colleague with more than six bullets fired.
Three children among dead - UN
"First responders have been prevented from entering the (Jenin) refugee camp, including to reach persons who have been critically injured," said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier, referring to restrictions put in place by Israeli forces.
Israeli army says operation in Jenin could end soon
Israel is close to completing its Jenin operation, a senior aide to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday after the fiercest fighting in Jenin refugee camp forced thousands of Palestinians to flee.
The operation “is close to completing the achievement of the goals set”, Israeli nationals security adviser Tzachi Hanebi told Kan radio after a relative lull in the clashes overnight.
Brig Gen Daniel Hagari on Tuesday said that the military’s massive operation in Jenin could end faster than initially expected.
The military had preselected some dozens of targets to eliminate in terms of terror command centers and weapons and explosives storage areas, the spokesperson said, according to The Jerusalem Post.
Jenin operation close to finishing, Israel suggests
An Israeli military operation in Jenin that has killed at least 10 Palestinians is close to finishing, a senior official has suggested.
The operation "is close to completing the achievement of the goals set," Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanebi told Kan radio after a relative lull in the clashes overnight.
The large-scale raid of the Jenin camp, which began Monday, is one of the most intense military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades.
It bore hallmarks of Israeli military tactics during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s and came as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing pressure from his ultranationalist political allies for a tough response to recent attacks on Israeli settlers, including a shooting last month that killed four people.
Journalists ‘directly targeted’ by Israeli army in Jenin
Al Araby TV Network in a statement condemned the use of any kind of force against journalists.
“We call on all colleagues, as well human rights and media organizations, to join us in expressing their unequivocal rejection of these practices and their full support for freedom of the press and the absolute necessity of guaranteeing the safety of journalists,” said Al Araby TV Network.
Israeli killing of Palestinian girl, 15, in West Bank casts light on civilian casualties
At the funeral for Sadeel Naghniyeh, 15, her closest friends hoisted her dead body over their shoulders. Wearing their school uniforms — tight black hijabs and oversized striped shirts — they staggered through the Palestinian refugee camp, crying and choking out the Islamic funeral prayers.
Sadeel was killed by suspected Israeli fire when a raid into the northern Jenin refugee camp last week ignited the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the occupied West Bank in years.
Typically in Palestinian funerals, older men — relatives and friends — parade the flag-draped body through the streets. At Sadeel's funeral, her eighth-grade classmates wrapped her in the uniform she would no longer wear.
More here.
Israeli killing of 15-year-old Palestinian girl in West Bank casts light on civilian casualties
A 15-year-old Palestinian girl, Sadeel Naghniyeh, was killed by suspected Israeli fire when a raid into the refugee camp last week ignited the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting in years
Hamas says ready to intervene if aggression persists
Hamas, which governs in Gaza, said on Monday that it was ready to intervene if Israel goes too far and “persists in its aggression” in Jenin.
“Our people and their resistance everywhere know how to respond to this barbaric aggression,” Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh reportedly said in a statement.
“We call on our people throughout the West Bank to stand by Jenin and defend its people in order to thwart the enemy’s plan.
“The blood being shed in Jenin will determine the nature of the next stage in all directions,” he added.
Halting contacts with Israel, Palestinian leadership says
The Palestinian leadership in the West Bank held an emergency meeting late yesterday and said it was halting its already limited contacts with Israel.
Leaders said a freeze on security coordination would remain in place, and they vowed to step up activity against Israel in the United Nations and international bodies.
They also planned to minimize contact with the US.
Israeli PM calls Jenin a ‘safe haven for terrorism’
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Jenin has turned into a “safe haven for terrorism” and “we are putting an end to this”.
He said the troops were destroying militant command centers and confiscating weapons supplies and factories. He claimed the operation was taking place with “minimum harm to civilians.”
“Our forces eliminate terrorists in the heart of Jenin as part of an extensive IDF operation against terrorism. All the citizens of Israel stand behind them,” he tweeted.
People flee Jenin refugee camp
Thousands flee Jenin refugee camp to escape Israeli operation
Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing from the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank following the Israeli army’s large-scale military operation against militants in the region.
The Israeli army said it was allowing people who wanted to leave to do so. The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said as many as 3,000 people had left by midnight, and they expected the exodus to continue.
Israeli forces have detained dozens of people “inside narrow rooms in their homes, without providing or allowing any food or drink”, the organisation said.
Ahmed Jibril of the Red Crescent added that their work has been hampered because of the “great damage to roads and infrastructure inside the camp”.
Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, told AFP that residents of the camp were leaving and others were in need food, drinking water and milk powder.
The Israeli military said it was striking “terrorist infrastructure targets and armed gunmen in the Jenin camp” and shared a document claiming Jenin was a “stronghold of terrorist activity”, where 50 per cent of the population are affiliated with militant groups.
