✕ Close Israeli protesters light fire and block highway as Netanyahu sacks minister

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A protest leader has vowed that demonstrations will continue in Israel after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would delay controversial judicial reforms until next month.

Dr Shikma Bressler, one of the main leaders of the protest movement, said after Mr Netanyahu’s announcement: “As long as the legislation continues and is not shelved, we will be on the streets.”

Dr Bressler said Mr Netanyahu and his coalition colleagues are clearly determined to press ahead with their “dictatorship laws” in the next Knesset session, a month from now.

She said the prime minister’s plan to give the government more power over the courts was “harming the economy and the security of the country.”

Mr Netanyahu yesterday said he would delay his judicial overhaul plan to the next parliamentary session, telling the nation in a televised address: “I’m not ready to divide the nation in pieces.”

In response to his announcement, Israel’s main labour union called off a nationwide strike.

Police in Tel Aviv used a water cannon against demonstrators who took to the streets again last night.