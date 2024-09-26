Israel-Lebanon latest: UK joins calls for 21-day ceasefire as Israel launches dozens of fresh strikes on Lebanon
Israel says it hit 75 Hezbollah targets overnight despite growing international pressure for a ceasefire
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
The UK has joined the US, France and other allies in calling for a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah - but strikes on targets in Lebanon by the Israel Defense Forces have continued overnight.
The IDF announced on Thursday morning that it had targeted Hezbollah weapons depots, rocket launchers, military buildings and infrastructure in 75 attacks in Bekaa and southern Lebanon.
Following the airstrikes, smoke could be seen rising above southern Lebanon this morning.
It came after attacks on Lebanon on Wednesday when at least 72 people were killed, according to the Lebanese health ministry statement.
Meanwhile, a joint statement from 12 Western allies, including the UK and US, has been issued calling for a ceasefire in bid to create space for broader negotiations and prevent a larger conflict.
It read said: “It is time for a settlement on the Israel-Lebanon border that ensures safety and security to enable civilians to return to their homes. The exchange of fire since 7 October, and in particular over the past two weeks, threatens a much broader conflict, and harm to civilians.”
The proposed agreement would not affect the war in Gaza.
ICYMI: Israel gears up for Lebanon ground invasion after another day of heavy strikes
Israel is preparing for a potential ground invasion of Lebanon, army chiefs said on Wednesday, as US president Joe Biden admitted “all-out war” is possible and Sir Keir Starmer urged British nationals to leave the area immediately.
Airstrikes in Lebanon are laying the groundwork for a possible operation to push Hezbollah back and “safely return” displaced Israeli citizens, said Israeli army general Lt Gen Herzi Halevi.
He told troops on Israel’s northern border the military is “preparing the process of a manoeuvre, which means your military boots, your manoeuvring boots, will enter enemy territory, enter villages that Hezbollah has prepared as large military outposts”.
Read the full report here:
Israel gears up for Lebanon ground invasion after another day of heavy strikes
Biden admits ‘all-out war’ is possible as Starmer warns British nationals in Lebanon: ‘The time to leave is now’
At least 23 killed in Israeli strike on building in Lebanon - local mayor claims
We’re hearing more on the ground on the impact of the overnight strikes by Israel on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon this morning.
News agency Reuters has spoken to a mayor in the town of Younine, who says at least 23 people, all of them Syrian, have been killed in a strike on a three-storey building.
Mayor Ali Qusas added that eight others had been wounded.
Smoke billows above southern Lebanon after Israeli strikes
As Israel’s military announces it hit 75 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, pictures have emerged showing smoke rising into the sky from impacted areas.
UN chief attacks Security Council for failure of leadership to end wars
UN chief criticizes divided Security Council for failure of leadership to end wars, calls for unity
The United Nations chief sharply criticized the powerful Security Council for a failure of leadership to end wars in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and beyond
Israel claims to have hit 75 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Just following our reporting on the US , UK and other allies calling for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel has this morning claimed to have hit 75 targets in Lebanon overnight.
On X, the Israel Defense Forces account released a statement on Thursday morning.
It read: “Approx. 75 Hezbollah terrorist targets in the area of Beqaa and in southern Lebanon were precisely struck by the IDF overnight. These targets included weapons storage facilities, ready-to-fire launchers, terrorists, and terrorist infrastructure.”
US seeks deal involving Gaza and Lebanon ceasefire
A senior Western diplomat has said a peace deal being sought by the US on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting would include an Israeli announcement of an end to major hostilities in Gaza, followed by a push for a ceasefire in Lebanon and then a political deal involving a demarcation of the contentious Israeli-Lebanese land border.
The diplomat said that could provide an “off-ramp” for Hezbollah to avoid a full-scale war with Israel.
The senior Lebanese official and the source familiar with Hezbollah’s thinking said Hezbollah was open to any settlement that included both Gaza and Lebanon.
A second Lebanese official said it would be impossible to stop the conflicts without a package that covered both.
Discussions have focused on what would initially be a “pause” in Israel-Hezbollah hostilities and a restart of stalled indirect Israel-Hamas negotiations, according to a US source in Washington.
Australia urges its citizens to leave Lebanon as Beirut airport may close soon
Australia has urged its 15,000 citizens in Lebanon to leave due to the escalating conflict, warning that Beirut airport may close soon.
With Israel intensifying airstrikes and the possibility of a ground assault, Australia is preparing contingency plans, potentially including evacuations by sea, according to Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.
He, however, refused to give more details on the evacuation plan.
“We’re looking at every option, but there’s obviously national security issues,” he told Sky News in an interview.
“Given the large numbers we are talking about, this situation will be difficult to resolve,” Mr Albanese said on ABC Television.
“We’ve been meeting on this through appropriate bodies over a period of time, including engaging with our friends and allies,” he added.
Foreign minister Penny Wong also said there is a risk Beirut airport may close for an extended period, and urged Australians who live in Lebanon — around 15,000 — to leave now.
Britain joins US, France and allies in call for 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
The UK has joined the US, France and a host of allies in calling for an immediate temporary ceasefire in Lebanon, warning the escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah is “intolerable”.
In a joint statement, the 12-strong bloc calls for a 21-day ceasefire “to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement”, as well as a ceasefire in Gaza.
The statement says: “The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8th, 2023 is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon.
“It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety.
“Diplomacy however cannot succeed amid an escalation of this conflict.”
Read the full report here:
Britain joins US and allies in call for 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
It comes after the prime minister on Wednesday addressed the UN security council with a plea for an end to violence in Lebanon and Gaza
Britons urged to leave Lebanon now – but what are their travel options after most flights cancelled?
The prime minister has urged Britons in Lebanon to “leave immediately” as Israel intensifies its bombing campaign against Hezbollah. Sir Keir added that he believes the conflict between Israel and Lebanon is on the “brink point”.
It comes as 700 British troops are being sent to Cyprus to prepare for a possible evacuation of up to 10,000 Britons from Lebanon.
The Foreign Office says: “FCDO continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon. If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave, while commercial options remain available.
“Tensions are high and events could escalate with little warning, which could affect or limit exit routes out of Lebanon. In the event of deterioration in the political or security situation, commercial routes out of Lebanon could be severely disrupted or cancelled at short notice, and roads across the country could be closed. “Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the Foreign Office.
Read the full report here:
Lebanon: Travel advice on flights and border crossings after Britons told to leave
‘If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave while commercial options remain available’ – UK Foreign Office
US expects ceasefire deal to take effect ‘in coming hours’
Senior US officials have said that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border is expected to take effect “in the coming hours”, Sky News reported.
One administration official was quoted as saying by the outlet: “The ceasefire will be for 21 days along the blue line (demarcation line dividing Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights).
“During those 21 days, the parties will negotiate towards a potential resolution of the conflict that has been ongoing since Hezbollah launched the attack on October 8, and to reach a comprehensive agreement along the blue line that allows for residents to return to their home in both Lebanon and Israel.”
The US and France have called for a 21-day ceasefire to negotiate a broader resolution to the conflict.
“It buys some time and space to try to pursue an arrangement in Gaza along the lines of the hostage deal we’ve been discussing,” the US official said.
He continued: “We believe, regardless of what has happened on the battlefield over the last several days, the moment we feel is now to achieve that diplomatic resolution; to get there.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments