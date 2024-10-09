Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1728451842

Israel-Hezbollah latest: Fate of Nasrallah ‘successor’ uncertain as more missiles hit Haifa

Israeli prime minister previously claimed alleged Hezbollah heir Hashem Safieddine was killed in a strike

Bel Trew
in Jerusalem
,Alexander Butler,Athena Stavrou,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 09 October 2024 06:30
Close
Israeli hostages’ families march to Netanyahu’s home on October 7 anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Head shot of Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

Israel is “looking into” the fate of the alleged successor of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister Yoav Gallant have both suggested Hashem Safieddine, the man expected to replace Nasrallah, has been killed.

“We’ve degraded Hezbollah’s capabilities,” Netanyahu said in a pre-recorded video message. “We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah’s replacement, and the replacement of the replacement.”

Safieddine, a top Hezbollah official, has not been heard from publicly since an Israeli airstrike late last week. He has been a prime target for Israel, having been nurtured for years as an influential leader and potential heir to Nasrallah.

But contradicting Netanyahu, an Israeli military spokesperson said the death of Safieddine was unconfirmed as Hezbollah was “trying to hide the details”.

“We struck Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Beirut…. We know that Hashem Safieddine was there,” the spokesperson said late last night.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah fired another barrage of rockets into Israel as the Iran-backed group’s acting leader vowed to keep up the pressure on Netanyahu. Dozens of rockets fired by Hezbollah were aimed as far south as Haifa.

The Israeli government has warned residents north of the coastal city to limit activities, prompting the closure of more schools.

Recommended
1728451842

In pics: Smoke rises over Beirut airport as Israel strikes Dahieh

Smoke rises over Rafik Hariri International Airport after Israeli airstrike at Dahieh
Smoke rises over Rafik Hariri International Airport after Israeli airstrike at Dahieh (EPA)
Smoke rises over Rafik Hariri International Airport after Israeli airstrike at Dahieh
Smoke rises over Rafik Hariri International Airport after Israeli airstrike at Dahieh (EPA)
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar9 October 2024 06:30
1728450048

Iraqi militant group claims drone attack on Israel

The Iraqi wing of the Islamic Resistance has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on southern Israel.

The group claimed the kamikaze drones were fired “in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon” as it pledged to continue targeting “the enemy’s strongholds”, in a reference to Israel.

The Israeli military last night said it intercepted a drone “launched from the east”, referring to Iraq.

The military said no air raid sirens were activated before the interception “in accordance with protocol”.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar9 October 2024 06:00
1728448257

Hezbollah steps up rocket fire

Hezbollah fired another barrage of rockets into Israel and the militant group’s acting leader vowed to keep up the pressure that has forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes near the Lebanese border.

Dozens of rockets fired by Hezbollah were aimed as far south as Haifa, and the Israeli government warned residents north of the coastal city to limit activities, prompting the closure of more schools.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched about 180 rockets across the border.

The Israeli military said it sent more ground troops into southern Lebanon and that a senior Hezbollah commander was killed in an airstrike.

Residents inspect damage on a residential building hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon in Kiryat Yam near Haifa, Israel
Residents inspect damage on a residential building hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon in Kiryat Yam near Haifa, Israel (Getty Images)
A resident inspects damage on a residential building in Haifa, Israel
A resident inspects damage on a residential building in Haifa, Israel (Getty Images)
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar9 October 2024 05:30
1728447784

Fate of Nasrallah’s alleged successor unknown, says Israel military

The fate of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s successor was unknown, said an Israeli military spokesperson, contradicting prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement.

Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said Israel was still checking the status of Hashem Safieddine, the man expected to replace Nasrallah, and accused Hezbollah of trying to hide details of a recent strike in Beirut on a location where he was believed to have been.

“When we know, we will update the public,” he said late last night.

In a statement addressed to the people of Lebanon, Netanyahu called Hezbollah “weaker than it has been for many, many years.”

He added: “We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself, and Nasrallah’s replacement, and the replacement of his replacement”, without naming them.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar9 October 2024 05:23
1728446400

On the ground: Gaza hostage families blast air raid siren outside Netanyahu’s home as wake up call to agree release deal

Hostage families blast air raid siren outside Netanyahu’s home as wake up call

Relatives march in Jerusalem on anniversary of Hamas attack in which their loved ones were taken to urge Israeli PM to bring them home, writes Bel Trew, while airstrikes continue in both Gaza and Lebanon

Bel Trew, in Jerusalem9 October 2024 05:00
1728445557

Biden and Netanyahu to speak today about Iran retaliation

US president Joe Biden will call Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu today to discuss any plans to strike Iran, according to a report.

“We want to use the call to try and shape the limitations of the Israeli retaliation,” a US official was quoted as saying by Axios.

The website cited three US officials as saying that Washington wants to make sure Israel attacks targets in Iran that are significant without being disproportionate.

Mr Netanyahu has promised that arch-foe Iran would pay for its missile attack, while Tehran has said any retaliation would be met with “vast destruction”, raising fears of a wider war in the oil-producing region which could draw in the US.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar9 October 2024 04:45
1728444185

Naim Kassem: The former teacher now leading Hezbollah

Sheikh Naim Kassem has been the acting head of Hezbollah since its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed as part of an Israeli offensive that has taken out many of the Lebanese militant group’s senior officials.

Kassem made a defiant televised speech on Tuesday, claiming that the group’s military capabilities are intact and Israelis will only suffer further as fighting continues.

Like Nasrallah, Kassem is one of the founding members of the Shiite political party and armed group, but he is widely seen as lacking the former leader’s charisma and oratory skills.

More here.

Naim Kassem: The former teacher now leading Hezbollah

Kassem is widely seen as lacking Hassan Nasrallah’s charisma and oratory skills

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar9 October 2024 04:23
1728442800

On the ground: NHS medics volunteering in Gaza warn of catastrophic collapse of healthcare system

NHS medics volunteering in Gaza have warned of the “catastrophic” collapse of the healthcare system one year into the war, as they described trying to treat the wounded and sick amid shortages of everything from paracetamol to surgical gauze.

Nurses and doctors working in field hospitals run by the British medical charity UK-Med have called for immediate delivery of supplies and for health workers and facilities to be protected, as the world marks the grim milestone of one year at war.

UK-Med, which runs two facilities in the centre of Gaza, has treated 200,000 people and sees around 1,400 patients a day, but is struggling with overwhelming demand and a punishing lack of supplies.

NHS medics volunteering in Gaza warn of catastrophic collapse of healthcare system

‘The situation is extremely desperate... humanitarian access and supplies remain severely restricted,’ the medics tell Bel Trew

Bel Trew, in Jerusalem9 October 2024 04:00
1728439200

Pictured: Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Beirut

A Hezbollah ‘martyr’ poster sits among the rubble of a southern Beirut suburb following an overnight Israeli airstrike
A Hezbollah ‘martyr’ poster sits among the rubble of a southern Beirut suburb following an overnight Israeli airstrike (REUTERS)
The burnt out shell of car remains on a street in southern Beirut after overnight Israeli airstrikes
The burnt out shell of car remains on a street in southern Beirut after overnight Israeli airstrikes (REUTERS)
A car, iron and bricks lie in a twisted heap following Israeli airstrikes on Beirut overnight
A car, iron and bricks lie in a twisted heap following Israeli airstrikes on Beirut overnight (REUTERS)
Alexander Butler9 October 2024 03:00
1728435600

Watch: Wife of journalist killed in Gaza wears husband's press vest as she continues his work

Wife of journalist killed in Gaza wears husband's press vest as she continues his work
Alexander Butler9 October 2024 02:00

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Already subscribed?

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Support Now
US election

Or if you would prefer:

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy notice and Terms of service apply.