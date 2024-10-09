✕ Close Israeli hostages’ families march to Netanyahu’s home on October 7 anniversary

Israel is “looking into” the fate of the alleged successor of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister Yoav Gallant have both suggested Hashem Safieddine, the man expected to replace Nasrallah, has been killed.

“We’ve degraded Hezbollah’s capabilities,” Netanyahu said in a pre-recorded video message. “We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah’s replacement, and the replacement of the replacement.”

Safieddine, a top Hezbollah official, has not been heard from publicly since an Israeli airstrike late last week. He has been a prime target for Israel, having been nurtured for years as an influential leader and potential heir to Nasrallah.

But contradicting Netanyahu, an Israeli military spokesperson said the death of Safieddine was unconfirmed as Hezbollah was “trying to hide the details”.

“We struck Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Beirut…. We know that Hashem Safieddine was there,” the spokesperson said late last night.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah fired another barrage of rockets into Israel as the Iran-backed group’s acting leader vowed to keep up the pressure on Netanyahu. Dozens of rockets fired by Hezbollah were aimed as far south as Haifa.

The Israeli government has warned residents north of the coastal city to limit activities, prompting the closure of more schools.