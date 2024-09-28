✕ Close Starmer warns Israel-Hezbollah clashes risk triggering wider regional war

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Israel today launched fresh airstrikes on Beirut and asked residents living near “Hezbollah interests” in the Dahiyeh district to immediately evacuate.

The bombings come as US president Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to adjust the military in the Middle East after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

The White House said in a statement: “He has directed the Pentagon to assess and adjust as necessary US force posture in the region to enhance deterrence, ensure force protection, and support the full range of US objectives.”

The Israeli military said it intercepted some of the rockets allegedly fired by Lebanon toward the north of Israel.

Earlier, Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut was hit by a series of massive explosions reported to have been targeted at the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The airstrikes killed at least six people and wounded 91 in the suburbs, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israeli sources said Nasrallah was the intended target but a source close to Hezbollah told Reuters he was still alive.