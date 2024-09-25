✕ Close Moment of explosion in Lebanon as Hezbollah radio devices detonate

Rocket sirens were sounded across Tel Aviv this morning as the Israeli military said it intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Lebanon.

This is the first time Hezbollah has targeted Tel Aviv in central Israel since it began launching attacks on the north of Israel late last year following the 7 October Hamas attack and Benjamin Netanyahu’s retaliatory war on Gaza.

Israel’s two-day bombardment of southern Lebanon has killed more than 560 people, the majority of them civilians, Lebanon’s health minister said. He described the attacks as “carnage”, which has forced tens of thousands of people to flee southern parts of the country.

Meanwhile, British soldiers are expected to arrive in Cyprus to help an estimated 10,000 Brits flee Lebanon.

The UK is expected to announce that it will deploy 700 additional troops to the Mediterranean island, where it maintains a permanent military base, in case an emergency evacuation is required. Sir Keir Starmer has told British nationals still in Lebanon “now is the time to leave”.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that attacks will continue on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.