Israel-Lebanon latest: Hezbollah rocket targets Tel Aviv for first time as Brits urged to leave Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed more than 560 people, including women and 50 children, says health ministry
Rocket sirens were sounded across Tel Aviv this morning as the Israeli military said it intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Lebanon.
This is the first time Hezbollah has targeted Tel Aviv in central Israel since it began launching attacks on the north of Israel late last year following the 7 October Hamas attack and Benjamin Netanyahu’s retaliatory war on Gaza.
Israel’s two-day bombardment of southern Lebanon has killed more than 560 people, the majority of them civilians, Lebanon’s health minister said. He described the attacks as “carnage”, which has forced tens of thousands of people to flee southern parts of the country.
Meanwhile, British soldiers are expected to arrive in Cyprus to help an estimated 10,000 Brits flee Lebanon.
The UK is expected to announce that it will deploy 700 additional troops to the Mediterranean island, where it maintains a permanent military base, in case an emergency evacuation is required. Sir Keir Starmer has told British nationals still in Lebanon “now is the time to leave”.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that attacks will continue on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
Breaking: Israel intercepts ‘missile fired from Lebanon’
Israel’s two-day-long bombing of Lebanon has killed more than 560 people, including 50 children, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Israel claims it was targeting Hezbollah hideouts.
Lebanon’s health minister says Israeli strikes causing ‘carnage’
Lebanon’s health minister has described the incessant Israeli airstrikes as “carnage”, which killed more than 560 people, including 50 children in just two days.
Firass Abiad said it was “clear” that about 550 people killed on Monday were civilians and not Hezbollah militants.
“If you look at the people who were brought to the emergency rooms it’s clear that they’re civilians. They are not the combatants that the Israelis claim they are,” he told BBC.
“We know about the victims of the attacks because our ambulances are the ones that transferred them to hospitals,” he added.
“[They were] civilians who were doing their normal things.”
Israel says it is acting in self defence against Hezbollah, which has been firing rockets into northern Israel for almost a year now since the start of the Gaza war.
Thousands flee Lebanon as Israel vows to continue strikes
Tens of thousands of people have fled southern Lebanon after Israel’s two-day-long incessant bombing killed more than 560 people, including 50 children, according to the health minister.
Families that fled southern Lebanon flocked to Beirut and the coastal city of Sidon, sleeping in schools turned into shelters, as well as in cars, parks and along the beach.
Some sought to leave the country, causing a traffic jam at the border with Syria, Associated Press reported.
Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that attacks will continue on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. But a military spokesperson said Israel aims to keep them “as short as possible, that’s why we’re attacking with great force”.
“At the same time, we must be prepared for it to take longer,” he said.
The UN’s high commissioner for refugees in Lebanon said one of its staffers and her young son were among those killed on Monday in the Bekaa region, while a cleaner under contract was killed in a strike in the south.
Israel kills top Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Israel says it has killed a top Hezbollah commander during its two-day bombing campaign in Lebanon that has left more than 560 people, including 50 children, dead.
Israel late on Tuesday said it carried out “extensive strikes” targeting Hezbollah weapons and rocket launchers across southern Lebanon.
It said the strikes in Beirut killed Ibrahim Kobeisi – a top commander with the militant group’s rocket and missile unit who allegedly planned a 2000 attack when three Israeli soldiers were abducted and killed.
Lebanon’s health ministry said six people were killed and 15 were wounded in the strike in a southern Beirut suburb, an area where Hezbollah has a strong presence.
British ministers repeat calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Ministers say more than 500 people have been killed in the past 24 hours as they echoed calls for ceasefire in Lebanon.
The Defence Secretary John Healey said: “We continue to urge all sides to step back from conflict to prevent further tragic loss of life.
“Our government is ensuring all preparations are in place to support British nationals should the situation deteriorate.
“I want to thank the British personnel who are deploying in the region for their commitment and professionalism.”
A government source told The BBC that the difference between the chaotic 2021 Afghanistan evacuation is there are still commercial flights leaving Lebanon - for now.
Prime minister tells Brits in Lebanon ‘now is the time to leave’
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is sending 700 troops to nearby Cyprus and the government “continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon”.
The situation in the country is described as deteriorating “rapidly, with devastating consequences”.
Sir Keir said: “The most important message from me to British nationals in Lebanon is to leave immediately.
“It is important that we’ve been really, really clear: now is the time to leave.”
Lebanon criticises Biden for a weak speech on crisis
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed disappointment on Tuesday with President Joe Biden’s remarks about the escalating crisis between Lebanon and Israel, but said he held out hope that Washington could still intervene to help.
“It was not strong. It is not promising and it would not solve this problem,” Habib said of Biden’s speech at the United Nations earlier in the day. “I (am) still hoping. The United States is the only country that can really make a difference in the Middle East and with regard to Lebanon.”
Habib spoke during an event hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Iran wants end to ‘desperate barbarism' in Gaza
Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN the world is witnessing the “true nature of the Israeli regime” as he urged “an end to the desperate barbarism [in Lebanon] before it engulfs the region and the world”.
The Iranian president said Israeli “state terrorism” over the past few days in Lebanon “cannot go unanswered”.
He said: “The responsibility of all consequences will be borne by those governments who have thwarted all global efforts to end this horrific catastrophe.”
Iran ready to end nuclear standoff with the West
Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said the country wants peace for all and is ready to end its nuclear standoff with the West.
Pezeshkian criticized Iran’s arch-foe Israel for what he called “its genocide in Gaza” and said it should stop immediately. Iran’s leaders hope to see an easing of U.S. sanctions over its nuclear programme.
But relations with the West have worsened since the Iranian-backed Hamas militant group attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7 and as Tehran has increased its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“We seek peace for all and have no intention of conflict with any country ... Iran opposes war and emphasizes the need for an immediate cessation of military conflict in Ukraine,” Pezeshkian said.
