Israel-Lebanon latest: Netanyahu rejects ceasefire as Israeli strike ‘eliminates’ Hezbollah’s aerial commander
Netanyahu ordered strikes to continue as Israel rejected a US-French proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected international calls for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, despite pressure from allies like the US and France.
“We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we reach all our goals – chief among them the return of the residents of the north securely to their homes,” Mr Netanyahu said.
The UK had joined the US, France and other allies in calling for a 21-day temporary truce, amid concerns Israel is preparing for a ground invasion.
Earlier, Israel struck about 220 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in 24 hours, according to Israeli military leaders.
The targets included infrastructure sites, launchers from which projectiles were fired toward Israeli territory, Hezbollah operatives and weapons storage facilities.
Israel also said a Hezbollah air force commander had been killed in an air strike on Beirut.
Mohammad Surur, the head of one of Hezbollah’s air force units, was killed in the strike on a populated area of Beirut’s southern suburbs.
There have been a number of such strikes this week, alongside more than 1,000 others around the country.
Blinken tells Israel escalation will make civilian return more difficult
US secretary of state Antony Blinken warned Israel that further escalation of the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon would make it harder for civilians on both sides of the border to return home.
“The Secretary discussed the importance of reaching an agreement on the 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border,” the state department said in a statement referring to talks between Blinken and Israeli minister for strategic affairs Ron Dermer.
“He underscored that further escalation of the conflict will only make that objective (of civilian return) more difficult.”
Despite global calls for a ceasefire, including from the US and France, Israel has continued its military strikes in Lebanon, heightening fears of a wider regional war.
Opinion: I watched terrified Britons flee Lebanon in 2006 and I fear it will happen again
The Independent’s Assisstant Editor Caroline Gammell witnessed the evacuations 18 years ago in Beirut, and says the government should take heed of a blueprint that worked:
I watched terrified Britons flee Lebanon in 2006
Sir Keir Starmer has urged Britons in the region to leave ‘immediately’ as Israel intensifies its bombing campaign against Hezbollah. Caroline Gammell witnessed the evacuations 18 years ago in Beirut – she says the government should take heed of a blueprint that worked
Netanyahu rejects international calls for ceasefire
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected international calls for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, despite pressure from allies like the US and France.
“We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we reach all our goals – chief among them the return of the residents of the north securely to their homes,” Mr Netanyahu said.
The prime minister’s office said that Mr Netanyahu had “directed the Israel Defense Forces to continue fighting with full force, according to the plan that was presented to him. The fighting in Gaza will also continue until all the objectives of the war have been achieved”.
ICYMI: Israeli military chief says troops preparing for possible ground invasion of Lebanon
Israel’s top general on Wednesday indicated that the country is preparing for a possible ground invasion of Lebanon, as airstrikes targeting Hezbollah continue into a fourth day.
Israel’s chief of staff, Maj Gen Herzi Halevi told Israeli troops during a visit to the country’s north: “We are preparing the process of a manoeuvre, which means your military boots, your manoeuvring boots, will enter enemy territory, enter villages that Hezbollah has prepared as large military outposts, with underground infrastructure, staging points and launchpads into our territory [from which to] carry out attacks on Israeli civilians.”
Mr Halevi’s remarks come as the US increased pressure for a pause in the fighting, with Joe Biden warning of the urgent need to prevent an “all-out war” in the region.
“An all-out war is possible,” the US president told ABC, adding that he believed an opportunity also existed “to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region”.
‘Hell is breaking loose in Lebanon’, UN chief warns
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned that “hell is breaking loose in Lebanon” as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, with exchanges of fire intensifying along the UN-patrolled border.
In a statement, Mr Guterres urged both sides to respect Lebanese sovereignty and called for Lebanon to have “full control of its weapons” throughout the country.
Nearly 200,000 Lebanese and over 60,000 northern Israelis have been displaced since Hezbollah began launching rockets across the border in support of Hamas in Gaza. Hundreds have been killed in the escalating conflict.
ICYMI: Netanyahu’s office says reports of ceasefire with Hezbollah are “not true”
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a possible ceasefire deal on Thursday.
In resonse to reports that Tel Aviv was open to negotiating, the Prime Minister’s office said: “The news about a ceasefire – not true.
“This is an American-French proposal, to which the prime minister did not even respond.”
Netanyahu will meet fellow world leaders at the United Nations this week.
The bombing campaign in southern Lebanon has continued, with over 600 people in Lebanon killed so far, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
Netanyahu has instructed the military to continue fighting at full power for the moment, Reuters news agency reported.
He added that the fighting in Gaza would continue until Israel has achieved its war aims.
Report: What is the proposed Lebanon ceasefire deal – and can Israel be convinced to accept it?
The UK has joined the US and France and a number of other allies in calling for a 21-day ceasefire in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
More than 600 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon this week, as Israel carried out an extensive bombing campaign days after a pair of attacks causing Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies to explode. Around 600 people have been killed and thousands more wounded in the strikes.
US President Joe Biden is among the Western leaders to express fears of an all-out war and UN secretary-general António Guterres, has told a UN security council meeting that “hell is breaking loose”.
The UK has now joined calls for a 21-day ceasefire. But what does this actually mean, and will Israel accept it?
Read the full report below:
What is the proposed 21-day Lebanon ceasefire deal?
The UK has joined 11 other countries in pushing for a truce
Australia urges its citizens to leave Lebanon as Beirut airport may close soon
Australia has urged its 15,000 citizens in Lebanon to leave due to the escalating conflict, warning that Beirut airport may close soon.
With Israel intensifying airstrikes and the possibility of a ground assault, Australia is preparing contingency plans, potentially including evacuations by sea, according to Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.
He refused to give more details on the evacuation plan.
“We’re looking at every option, but there’s obviously national security issues,” he told Sky News in an interview.
“Given the large numbers we are talking about, this situation will be difficult to resolve,” Mr Albanese said on ABC Television.
“We’ve been meeting on this through appropriate bodies over a period of time, including engaging with our friends and allies,” he added.
Foreign minister Penny Wong also said there is a risk Beirut airport may close for an extended period, and urged Australians who live in Lebanon — around 15,000 — to leave now.
UN chief attacks Security Council for failure of leadership to end wars
UN chief criticizes divided Security Council for failure of leadership to end wars, calls for unity
The United Nations chief sharply criticized the powerful Security Council for a failure of leadership to end wars in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and beyond
Israel claims to have hit 220 Hezbollah sites
Israel’s air force has struck about 220 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon the past day, the military says.
Among the targets struck were infrastructure sites, launchers from which projectiles were fired toward Israeli territory, Hezbollah operatives and weapons storage facilities in Lebanon, it said.
“The IDF is continuing to operate to degrade and dismantle Hezbollah’s terrorist capabilities and infrastructure,” the Israeli Defence Forces said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments