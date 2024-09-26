✕ Close Moment of explosion in Lebanon as Hezbollah radio devices detonate

Israel’s military chief has suggested a ground invasion of Lebanon could be imminent as Israel bombarded the south of the country for a third day running.

“You hear the jets overhead; we have been striking all day,” General Herzi Halevi told troops. “This is both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah.”

The Israeli military also says it is activating reserve troops in response to rising tensions with Hezbollah.

The militant group fired a missile towards Tel Aviv for the first time, claiming to have targeted the headquarters of the Mossad spy agency in Tel Aviv, an escalation in the conflict with Israel that moved the arch-foes another step closer to war.

At least 51 people were killed on Wednesday in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, a minister said. In all, air strikes there have killed more than 560 people in three days, health minister Firass Abiad said.

United Nations experts say more than 90,500 people in Lebanon have been forced to flee their homes this week.

Around 700 British troops are being sent to Cyprus to prepare for a possible rescue of up to 10,000 Britons from Lebanon.