Israel-Hezbollah live: Lebanon braces for potential ground invasion as Biden warns against ‘all-out war’
Israeli air strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 560 people since Monday, including women and 50 children, says health ministry
Israel’s military chief has suggested a ground invasion of Lebanon could be imminent as Israel bombarded the south of the country for a third day running.
“You hear the jets overhead; we have been striking all day,” General Herzi Halevi told troops. “This is both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah.”
The Israeli military also says it is activating reserve troops in response to rising tensions with Hezbollah.
The militant group fired a missile towards Tel Aviv for the first time, claiming to have targeted the headquarters of the Mossad spy agency in Tel Aviv, an escalation in the conflict with Israel that moved the arch-foes another step closer to war.
At least 51 people were killed on Wednesday in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, a minister said. In all, air strikes there have killed more than 560 people in three days, health minister Firass Abiad said.
United Nations experts say more than 90,500 people in Lebanon have been forced to flee their homes this week.
Around 700 British troops are being sent to Cyprus to prepare for a possible rescue of up to 10,000 Britons from Lebanon.
US and France call for 21-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
The US and France have called for a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah to create space for broader negotiations and prevent a larger conflict. This follows a heavy three-day Israeli bombing campaign in Lebanon that has killed over 600 people.
The ceasefire proposal, endorsed by several global powers — like Australia, Canada, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar — aims to allow civilians to return to their homes on the Israel-Lebanon border safely. It does not, however, apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The joint statement issued by Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron said: “It is time for a settlement on the Israel-Lebanon border that ensures safety and security to enable civilians to return to their homes. The exchange of fire since October 7th, and in particular over the past two weeks, threatens a much broader conflict, and harm to civilians.”
The two leaders said they worked on a temporary ceasefire “to give diplomacy a chance to succeed and avoid further escalations across the border”.
Biden says conflict could turn into ‘all-out war’: full report
Biden says Israel-Hezbollah conflict could turn into ‘all-out war’
President Biden said fighting between Israel and Hezbollah threatens to become ‘all-out war’ as his top diplomat and other advisers were working behind the scenes pressing for a temporary cease-fire
We’ve wiped out Hezbollah command centres, says Israel
The Israeli defence forces claim their strikes in Lebanon have wiped out intelligence-gathering tools, command centres and other infrastructure used by Hezbollah.
Residents of northern Israel’s largest city face Hezbollah fire
Haifa, a seaside city of nearly 300,000 people, has increasingly come into Hezbollah ‘s sights since fighting with Israel escalated this week - and residents are bracing for what many fear will be the worst round of violence since a war nearly two decades ago pounded the city with rockets:
Residents of northern Israel's largest city face Hezbollah fire and brace for the worst
The sandy beaches of Haifa are empty
US and France in talks over peace deal, says Cypriot leader
The United States and France are trying to hammer out an interim accord to halt hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah with a view to opening broader diplomatic talks, Cyprus’ president, Nikos Christodoulides, has said.
“I don’t see that we can have a [broad] agreement but a form of interim agreement in order to avoid further escalation. This is the effort right now especially from the United States and France,” Mr Christodoulides told Reuters at the UN General Assembly in New York.
The Mediterranean island of Cyprus is the closest European Union member state, to Lebanon - about 160 miles away, and has been at the forefront of maritime aid efforts for Gaza.
Mr Christodoulides said: “During the last days there are a lot of deliberations to avoid further escalation, especially with Lebanon. There is a diplomatic initiative from the United States and France.”
Thousands are pouring into Syria, fleeing conflict
Families fleeing Lebanon poured into Syria in growing numbers on Wednesday, waiting for hours i to reach the relative safety of another war-torn country:
Thousands are pouring into Syria, fleeing worsening conflict in Lebanon
Families fleeing the escalating conflict in Lebanon are pouring into Syria in growing numbers
Israel denies Hezbollah missile struck Mossad HQ
Israeli officials said a heavy missile had headed towards civilian areas in Tel Aviv, not Mossad’s HQ, as Hezbollah had claimed, before being shot down.
Israel has expanded the zones in Lebanon that it had been striking since Tuesday night, with attacks for the first time on the beach resort of Jiyyeh, just south of Beirut.
As many as half a million people may have been displaced in Lebanon, its foreign minister said. In Beirut, thousands of people displaced from southern Lebanon were sheltering in schools and other buildings.
More than 60 people were forced to leave the Christian town of Alma Chaab, along the border, following strikes overnight.
“At least two houses were completely destroyed but thankfully they were empty and we had no deaths,” said Milad Eid, a resident.
Israeli authorities said the Galilee region of northern Israel was hit by heavy Hezbollah barrages on Wednesday morning.
Watch: Lebanon resident calls for mother as explosions ring out
Lebanon resident calls for mother as explosions ring out from Israeli airstrikes
A resident called for their mother as explosions rang out from Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, 25 September. Social media footage documented plumes of smoke rising into the sky in Nabatieh as Israeli warplanes continued to strike areas in the country, raising the death toll from the extensive bombardment across Lebanon to more than 558 people. Renewed strikes came hours after Hezbollah announced it launched a missile toward Tel Aviv targeting the headquarters of the Mossad intelligence agency, which the group blames for a string of assassinations of its top commanders.
Opinion: I watched terrified Britons flee Lebanon in 2006 and I fear it will happen again
Caroline Gammell witnessed the evacuations 18 years ago in Beirut, and says the government should take heed of a blueprint that worked:
I watched terrified Britons flee Lebanon in 2006
Sir Keir Starmer has urged Britons in the region to leave ‘immediately’ as Israel intensifies its bombing campaign against Hezbollah. Caroline Gammell witnessed the evacuations 18 years ago in Beirut – she says the government should take heed of a blueprint that worked
