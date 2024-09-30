✕ Close Multiple explosions in Beirut during Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets

Israel is set to launch a limited ground offensive in Lebanon as soon as today, a US official is reported to have confirmed.

The BBC reports Israel has told the US that it intends to launch the ground incursion, with the official saying the operation could begin on Monday – although The Independent has not independently verified the report.

It comes as Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that the next phase of the war against Hezbollah along the southern border of Lebanon “will begin soon”.

Earlier, hinting at a ground invasion, he was quoted by Israeli media as telling armoured corps troops near the Lebanon border on Monday: “To return the residents of the north safely to their homes we will activate all our capabilities – including you.”

Israeli special forces are also said to be conducting small-group raids into southern Lebanon to gather intelligence on Hezbollah positions.

It comes as the deputy leader of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, vowed to be ready for an Israeli invasion in his first speech given since Israel killed the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah over the weekend.

Israel intensified its airstrikes on Monday, hitting central Beirut for the first time since 2006, while also killing Hamas’s leader in Lebanon in the southern city of Tyre.