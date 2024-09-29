✕ Close Multiple explosions in Beirut during Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets

The British government has asked Britons in Lebanon to “leave now” amid concerns over the escalating situation in the Middle East following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The government has been working to increase the number of commercial flights available for British nationals, The Guardian reported. “Our advice is clear, British nationals should register their presence, book the first available flight and leave now,” a spokesperson told the newspaper.

The Israeli military warned it was on high alert as Hezbollah confirmed that Nasrallah had been assassinated in an airstrike in Beirut.

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei said Nasrallah’s death “will not go unavenged” as he remembered the Hezbollah leader as the “flag-bearer of resistance” in the region.

The airstrike was carried out as Hezbollah’s leadership met at their headquarters in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh.

Iranian media reported that a prominent general in the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard also died in the strike. A total of 1,030 people, including 156 women and 87 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon in less than two weeks, the country’s health minister said.