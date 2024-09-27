Israeli air strike in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut ( AFP via Getty Images )

Israeli military strikes in Beirut on Friday reportedly targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, following a warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel would not tolerate threats from Hezbollah and Hamas.

The airstrikes shook the Lebanese capital, killing at least two, wounding 76 and destroying six buildings in the southern suburbs, where Hezbollah’s central headquarters are said to be located.

The death toll was expected to rise as the removal of the rubble continues.

Israeli sources told multiple outlets that Nasrallah was the intended target of the attack. A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters that Nasrallah is alive, while Iran’s Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe.

The Independent asked whether Nasrallah was present at the headquarters and the Israeli military declined to confirm or deny.

The strikes hit Beirut shortly after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel’s attacks on Iranian-backed fighters in Lebanon in a closely watched United Nations speech, as hopes faded for a ceasefire that could head off an all-out regional war.

He told the assembly: “There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that’s true of the entire Middle East.”