Israel-Lebanon live: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah reportedly targeted in Beirut after Netanyahu warning
The Israeli military said it had carried out a “precise strike” on Hezbollah’s headquarters
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Israeli military strikes in Beirut on Friday reportedly targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, following a warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel would not tolerate threats from Hezbollah and Hamas.
The airstrikes shook the Lebanese capital, killing at least two, wounding 76 and destroying six buildings in the southern suburbs, where Hezbollah’s central headquarters are said to be located.
The death toll was expected to rise as the removal of the rubble continues.
Israeli sources told multiple outlets that Nasrallah was the intended target of the attack. A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters that Nasrallah is alive, while Iran’s Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe.
The Independent asked whether Nasrallah was present at the headquarters and the Israeli military declined to confirm or deny.
The strikes hit Beirut shortly after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel’s attacks on Iranian-backed fighters in Lebanon in a closely watched United Nations speech, as hopes faded for a ceasefire that could head off an all-out regional war.
He told the assembly: “There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that’s true of the entire Middle East.”
GCHQ issues alert over cyber attackers working on behalf of Iranian government
The GCHQ has issued a new alert warning of a threat from targeted phishing attacks being carried out by hackers working on behalf of the Iranian government.
The National Cyber Security Centre, which is a part of the GCHQ, said cyber attackers working on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are using social engineering techniques to gain access to victims’ personal and business accounts online.
Sian Elvin reports:
GCHQ issues alert over cyber attackers working on behalf of Iranian government
The National Cyber Security Centre has issued a new alert about the threat to the UK
Two dead 76 wounded in latest Israeli strike on Beirut
Two people are dead and 76 were wounded in an Israeli strike on Haret Hreik, in the Dahieh suburbs of Beirut, according to the preliminary toll from the Lebanese ministry of health.
The death toll was expected to rise as the removal of the rubble continues.
Al Jazeera reporter Zeina Khodr said from the scene of the devastation: “This attack was massive. I have covered a lot of the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, but nothing like this.
“The smoke is still billowing. The area of devastation is so large and wide. We’re talking about at least six to seven residential buildings levelled to the ground.”
US not warned over Beirut strike
The United States did not have advanced warning of an Israeli strike in Beirut, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Friday.
“The United States was not involved in this operation and we had no advanced warning,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.
It was revealed that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart as the operation was ongoing.
Singh declined to say what Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Austin about the operation and whether it indeed targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
The Pentagon also declined to speculate on whether the Hezbollah leader was still alive.
Horror video shows desperate scramble for survivors after Beirut strike
Lebanese news channel Al-Mayadeen is reporting that the Israeli raids targeted residential neighbuorhoods in Haret Hreik, where six buildings including a residential block were “levelled to the ground”.
The Lebanese Civil Defense confirmed that its teams are working to extinguish the fire that broke out in the scene of destruction and are working to evacuate the injured and retrieve bodies.
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was target of strike
Lebanon‘s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the latest Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, multiple news websites are reporting.
AFP and Iranian state news are both reporting that he is safe and survived the assassination attempt, but still no official word from the group.
Attacks show Israel ‘does not care’ about global calls for ceasefire, PM says
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Israel's attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday show it "does not care" about efforts to bring about a ceasefire.
Mikati's press office sent a statement while he was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where the U.S. and other countries had made a call for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
Photos from strike show levelled buildings
Strike took place around 700m from school where displaced people sheltering
The huge strike in Beirut took place only about 700 to 800m from a school where displaced people from the south of Lebanon have taken refuge, the BBC reports.
Nafiseh Kohnavard was reporting from the school, where more than 1000 displaced people are staying, when she suddenly heard huge booms.
She said women and children were screaming and crying and she saw some people faint, falling on the ground.
Israel says Hezbollah intentionally built HQ under civilian buildings
Israel’s military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video statement that the Hezbollah HQ was “intentionally built under residential buildings” in the city’s southern Dahieh area “as part of Hezbollah’s strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields”.
He said: “Israel is doing what every sovereign state in the world would do if they had a terror organisation that seeks their destruction on their border, taking the necessary action to protect our people so that Israeli families can live in their homes, safely and securely.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments