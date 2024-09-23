✕ Close Moment of explosion in Lebanon as Hezbollah radio devices detonate

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Israel has denied having any involvement with an exploding pager attack which killed dozens and injured thousands of people across Lebanon and Syria.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog said he “rejects out of hand any connection” to the audacious operation carried out against Hezbollah last week.

At least 39 people were injured and 3,000 were wounded after the Shi’ite militia’s pagers and walkie-talkies simultaneously detonated across the Middle East on Tuesday and Thursday.

On Sunday, Israel said it struck around 290 targets inside Lebanon after Hezbollah launched just over 100 rockets at northern Israel in the most intense skirmish since the war in Gaza began almost a year ago.

Israel closed schools and in many northern areas of the country and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights early on Sunday, with reports of rockets hitting Haifa, a port city around 17 miles from the Lebanon border.

The exchange comes after Israel killed more than a dozen senior Hezbollah commanders in an air strike on the group’s stronghold of southern Beirut on Friday.

Top commander Ibrahim Aqil was slain alongside 15 other operatives after multiple missiles tore into the side of the apartment block he was in.