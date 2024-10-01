✕ Close Multiple explosions in Beirut during Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets

Israel is engaged in “intense fighting” with Hezbollah inside southern Lebanon after sending troops across the border as part of a major assault, the military have said.

Israel’s military Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Urgent warning to the residents of South Lebanon. Intense fighting is taking place in southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah elements using the civilian environment and the population as human shields to launch attacks.

“For your personal safety, we ask you not to move vehicles from the northern region to the southern region of the Litani River. This warning is in effect until further notice.”

Israel announced overnight that it had launched “targeted” raids on Hezbollah positions on the border with southern Lebanon, controlled by Hezbollah.

A lieutenant commanding Israel’s Egoz unit reportedly told troops before going in that their operation was part of a “more substantial invasion” intended to halt Hezbollah’s ability to attack the northern territories across the border.

“This is a substantial matter because we have not invaded Lebanon since 2006,” the commander said.