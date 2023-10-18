Israel-Hamas latest: US intel suggests Israel not to blame for hospital blast as Biden pledges $100m in aid
Hamas attacks revive Holocaust memories, says US president as he blames ‘errant rocket’ for fatal hospital explosion
Family of Hamas hostage Rimon Kirsht issues tearful plea
Joe Biden has told Israelis not to make the “mistakes” that the US did after the September 11 2001 terror attacks, as he warned its citizens not to be “consumed” by hate over the Hamas assault that killed more than 1,400 people.
He said after 9/11 the US was “enraged”, in a reference to the US invasion that saw hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians killed in the Second Gulf War.
“While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it. After 9/11 we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes,” the US president said in a powerful speech in Tel Aviv.
He also said the Hamas attack brought “back memories of the Holocaust”, and compared Israel’s devastation to the aftermath of 9/11, which killed nearly 3,000 people.
Mr Biden blamed an “errant rocket” fired from Gaza for an explosion last night on a hospital feared to have killed hundreds of people, saying his information was based on US defence department sources.
Hamas blamed the hospital blast on an Israeli air strike; Israel said the fire was caused by a failed rocket launched from within the enclave by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Don’t repeat our 9/11 mistakes, Biden tells Israel
Joe Biden made clear he came to Israel with a single message: “You are not alone”.
The Hamas attack left deep wound among Israelis, the US president said – but he urged the country not to make “mistakes” like US after the September 11 2001 terror attacks.
And he reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the conflict.
After talking to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he posted on social media: “I asked tough questions as a friend of Israel. We will continue to deter any actor wanting to widen this conflict.”
Rishi Sunak thanks president of Cyprus for help repatriating British nationals
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with the president of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, on Wednesday to thank him for his support in helping Britons return from Israel to the UK.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister thanked President Christodoulides for the vital Cypriot support in the repatriation of British nationals from Israel.
“Discussing the situation in Israel and Gaza, the leaders reflected on the awful terrorist attacks by Hamas, the importance of avoiding escalation and protecting innocent civilians.
“The Prime Minister reflected on his calls with other regional leaders, and said he hoped a way forward could be found that brought lasting peace for innocent civilians on both sides.
“Discussing the close relationship between the UK and Cyprus, both leaders agreed it was a special bond built on historic ties and enduring friendships.
“The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.”
Patients operated on without anaesthetic in Gaza as WHO runs out of medicine
Patients are being operated on without anaesthetic in Gaza because supplies are so low, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned, as it announced that its own warehouse of medicine in the strip is now completely empty.
Doctors are having to make “impossible choices” as medical supplies rapidly run out amid a total siege imposed by Israel, while despite attempts to open a humanitarian corridor with Egypt, such a measure has yet to be put in place.
The blockade, combined with the continued Israeli bombings of the 42km-long enclave, has triggered “critical shortages” of items including morphine, saline solution and surgical supplies, which the WHO says will run out “in days”.
Foreign Offices advises UK citizens against all travel to Lebanon
Britain’s Foreign Office said on Wednesday that it was advising its citizens against all travel to Lebanon due to the risks associated with the conflict between Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.
It also encouraged British nationals currently in Lebanon to leave the country now “while commercial options remain available”.
Protestors gather outside Downing Street for vigil
Hundreds of protesters have attended a vigil outside Downing Street for victims of a deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza.
Hamas has blamed an Israeli air strike for the explosion, which killed hundreds of civilians, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.
Braving heavy rain on Wednesday evening, protesters gathered in Westminster holding signs that read “stop the massacre” and “stop bombing Gaza”.
They also chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.
Prayers were then held in Arabic, with attendees laying out plastic sheets on the ground to pray on.
Wounded likely to die without hospital care, say doctors
Severely injured people at overwhelmed Gaza hospitals are likely to die because the medical system is collapsing, Doctors Without Borders has warned.
The aid group’s president in France, Isabelle Defourny, said one of their surgeons in Gaza reported he would probably have to perform amputations on patients because the breakdown in medical care means their limbs cannot be saved.
“The seriously injured who arrive every day — are condemned in the days to come,” she said. “The doctors, the nurses courageously continuing to work won’t succeed in saving their lives. Help is needed extremely urgently.”
Iran will strike back at Israel, president warns
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi warned his country would retaliate against Israel for its attacks in the Gaza Strip and accused the United States of complicity.
Addressing a crowd of thousands in central Tehran, Raisi warned of “severe revenge”.
Raisi called Washington an “accomplice” of Israel, saying “the bombs that are falling on the people of Gaza belong to you.”
He said Iran and other Muslim nations are ready to defend the Palestinian people.
Full statement from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu
In a statement following his meeting with President Joe Biden, the Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Citizens of Israel, I would like to update you on several matters from my meeting with US President Joe Biden.
“Yesterday evening, before the US President left for Israel, I presented him with concrete proof that it was Islamic Jihad, and not the IDF, that had fired the missile that struck the hospital in Gaza. I directed our National Public Diplomacy Directorate and the IDF to disseminate this proof, and today the world knows the truth.
“It will also hear this from the UN Security Council.This is the first time that a US President has come to Israel in wartime. I spoke with him about the horrors that we face, about the terrible pain of bereavement that has affected all of us, and about the daring of our citizens and the unity among us.
“During the visit today, we achieved something of utmost importance that greatly contributes to our security: Immense security assistance for the State of Israel of an unprecedented scope, including assistance that further strengthens our war capabilities.
“Regarding the captives, I clarified three things for President Biden: First, I demanded the return of our captives, and we are working together for their return in every possible way. Second, until their return, we demand Red Cross visits for our captives. Third, we will not allow humanitarian assistance in the form of food and medicines from our territory to the Gaza Strip.
“President Biden came here with not just comforting and moving words, which touched the heart of the entire nation, but with deeds: In our meeting today, we agreed on actions that will ensure the continuation of our just war. We agreed on cooperation that will change the equation in all sectors, and will assist us in achieving our war aims.
“Citizens of Israel, my brothers and sisters, the people of Israel live – and the people of Israel will win.”
Starmer tries to convince Labour councillors on Israel stance
Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has written to Labour councillors over the party’s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict after a flurry of resignations after he last week suggested Israel has the “right” to withhold power and water from the Gaza strip:
Child rescued from Gaza rubble
A child was rescued and carried away to safety as Palestinians searched for survivors after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City:
