Israel-Palestine conflict live: Fierce gun battles rage in streets as ‘hundreds of Hamas militants killed’
Death toll continues to rise as Israel strikes Gaza and warns fighting ongoing in eight locations in Israel
Israel and Hamas fighters are still trading fire in Israeli towns a day after the Palestinian militants breached the heavily fortified border from Gaza and poured into nearby settlements, killing and taking hostage both soldiers and civilians in an unprecedented attack.
British citizen Jacob Marlowe is among the missing after Hamas stormed a music festival and seized partygoers as hostages as part of its surprise and highly co-ordinated attack on Saturday morning.
Vowing brutal retaliation, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared the country to be at war and vowed to turn Hamas sites to rubble – warning Palestinians they should leave beseiged Gaza, despite them being unable to do so.
Gaza health authorities reported 313 fatalities, as relentless Israeli strikes contined overnight. Israel’s military claimed on Sunday to have killed more than 400 Hamas gunmen as battles continued to dislodge and root out militants from eight settlements within Israel.
The military gave Israeli residents 24 hours to evacuate homes near the border, warning that “every terrorist located in a house, all the commanders in houses, will be hit by Israeli fire”.
Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters the situation at the northern border was calm after the exchange. But he said fighting was still underway in the south and that there were still hostage situations there.
He said troops had moved into every community near the Gaza frontier, where they planned to evacuate all civilians and scour the area for militants. This includes Urim, Bari, Nahal Oz, Native Hatara, Zikim, and further evacuations “will be done according to the assessment of the situation”, the military said.
“We will go through every community until we kill every terrorist that is in Israeli territory,” he said. In Gaza, “every terrorist located in a house, all the commanders in houses, will be hit by Israeli fire. That will continue escalating in the coming hours.”
Hamas said it had continued overnight to send forces and equipment into “a number of locations inside our occupied territories,” referring to Israel.
Hamas-linked media reported that the son of Nizar Awadallah, a senior political official, was killed. Hamas has not reported any senior members being captured, killed or wounded.
Mapped: Where is fighting said to be taking place?
My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain has mapped out the locations where fighting is reported to be taking place:
Two Israelis killed after Egyptian police ‘open fire at tourist site’ in Alexandria
Two Israeli tourists were killed after an Egyptian police officer reportedly opened fire in the coastal city of Alexandria, according to Egypt’s interior ministry.
One Egyptian person was also killed in the shooting.
You can refresh the article below for updates on this breaking development:
Flights cancelled and cruise diverted as travel industry responds to attacks on Israel
Our travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:
Seventy flights to and from Tel Aviv on Sunday have been cancelled and diverted following the Hamas attacks on Israel. Most departures from Europe, the Middle East and the US were grounded. Two flights – from Ibiza and Naples – took off for Tel Aviv but were diverted to Larnaca, the main airport on the island of Cyprus.
Ben Gurion International Airport remains open and operational. Saturday night’s British Airways flight from London Heathrow touched down 80 minutes behind schedule at 1.10am on Sunday, and the return service departed on time at 7.10am. But the Sunday afternoon BA flight has been grounded, along with services on easyJet and Wizz Air.
Both easyJet flights from Luton to Tel Aviv on Sunday have been grounded. Passengers were told: “We’re sorry that your flight has been cancelled. This is due to the evolving events in Israel.”
A spokesperson for Wizz Air said: “Due to the situation in Israel, we have cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv on Sunday 8 October. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are in touch with the relevant authorities. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our number one priority and all affected passengers will be contacted via email or text.”
El Al, the Israeli national airline, was not flying during the initial attacks because schedules avoid the Jewish Sabbath (Shabbat). Operations resumed after nightfall on Saturday, and the overnight flight from London Heathrow landed on schedule shortly after 5am.
A cruise ship that was due to arrive at Haifa in Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning has changed course to Limassol. Celebrity Apex had just begun a Holy Land cruise from Athens to Israel and Egypt.
The subsequent departure, on 16 October, appears to have been changed so that the two days at Israeli ports will instead be spent at sea.
Whereabouts and wellbeing of missing British citizen still unknown, says Israeli embassy
It is yet not known whether missing British citizen Jake Marlowe is still alive or if he has been taken hostage, the Israeli embassy in London has told The Independent.
“He is missing,” a spokesperson said. “We don’t know yet if taken hostage or killed.”
The 26-year-old’s mother Lisa told Jewish News: “He was doing security at this rave yesterday and called me at 4.30am to say all these rockets were flying over. Then, at about 5.30am, he texted to say, ‘signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you,’ and that he loves me.”
Ms Marlowe said her son had not been online for hours, adding: “I’ve left him lots of WhatsApp messages but I’ve not been able to leave him a [voice] message… I can’t bear to listen to the phone just ringing and not being answered.”
UK in contact with Israel about British citizens, says Tory minister
Cabinet minister Mark Harper told Sky News that the UK is “working very closely and have been in contact with the Israeli government about any British citizens” in the country after the attack by Hamas militants.
Mr Harper, the transport secretary, said he had no “specific information” on the reports of a British woman who said her son is missing, amid fears he has been taken to Gaza.
“My own department is working closely with British airlines that fly in that part of the world to make sure they’ve all the information they have to make sure they can continue to keep their passengers safe,” he told the BBC.
He added: “We support their right of self-defence and will support them in whatever they decide to do to defend their country.”
Hamas has deliberately pushed peace prospects, says Starmer
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has said there is “no justification” for the attack on Israel, arguing that Hamas has deliberately pushed back the prospect of a peace deal.
He told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “This is an appalling attack on Israel, a terrorist attack, for which there is no justification. The perpetrators of this have deliberately pushed back the prospect of peace agreements.”
He said he spoke to the leader of the Israeli Labour party, Merav Michaeli, last night. “The siren went off and she had to go down into her shelter,” he said. “So it’s an appalling act of terrorism, it needs to be called out across the world.”
Hamas gunmen open fire at music festival and drag away screaming hostages as thousands flee for their lives
Thousands of terrified partygoers fled as Hamas militants stormed a desert rave in Israel during their shock cross-border attack from Gaza, with attendees at the dance party among those seized as hostages.
Esther Borochov was among thousands who fled the rave attacked by the gunmen, and described surviving only by playing dead in a car after the driver trying to help her escape was shot at point-blank range.
“I couldn’t move my legs,” she told Reuters from hospital. “Soldiers came and took us away to the bushes.”
Harrowing footage showed a 25-year-old woman being driven away on a Palestinian gunman’s motorcycle as she pleaded “don’t kill me”. Her boyfriend, who was also in the footage being dragged away, is also believed to have been taken hostage, his brother told Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 News.
