Israel-Hamas war – live: Gaza just 24 hours from ‘catastrophe’ as hospitals near end of fuel supplies
WHO warns Gaza has 24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left
The Independent’s Bel Trew reporting from Israel-Gaza border
The World Health Organisation has warned that Gaza is less than 24 hours away from “real catastrophe” as hospital fuel supplies dwindle and food and water run low or out completely.
Ahmed al-Mandhari, the WHO’s regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, said Gaza has around “24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left” and that it is barrelling towards “real catastrophe”.
It comes as Egypt’s foreign minister has said Israel is yet to take a stance which allows the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip to open, as hopes of a deal to enable aid to be brought into the enclave appeared to falter.
With at least one million people already forced to flee their homes in northern Gaza, international mediators had previously appeared close to striking a deal for Egypt to open the southern border to allow foreign citizens to escape the Israeli bombardment and feared ground offensive.
The US Embassy in Israel has told its citizens in the enclave to “move closer” to the Egyptian border as it may only “open for a limited time” to allow while the situation remains “fluid and unpredictable”, as US president Joe Biden warned Israel that occupying Gaza would be a “big mistake”.
Landlord charged with killing boy claims he felt in danger after listening to right-wing radio on Israel-Hamas
A landlord charged with fatally stabbing a six-year-old Palestinian American boy and wounding his mother had been listening to right-wing talk radio coverage of the Israel-Hamas war before the shocking attack, say prosecutors.
Joseph Czuba, 71, appeared in Will County court outside of Chicago on Monday, accused of murdering Wadea Al-Fayoume after attacking the youngster and his mother, Hanan Shaheen.
Prosecutors told the court that the suspect had become increasingly concerned for his safety as he listened to conservative radio coverage of the Middle East conflict before his violent attack on Saturday.
Report:
Man charged with killing boy claims he felt danger after hearing right-wing radio
Joseph Czuba, 71, ccused of killing Wadea Al-Fayoume and injuring mother in shocking attack
Baby and toddler among entire family killed in Gaza, devasted relative reveals
A two-month-old baby was among 10 members of the same family killed in Gaza after an Israeli air strike hit their home, a devastated relative has revealed.
Just one day after Hamas launched an attack on Israel, 56-year-old Abdel Naser Shamalakh and his entire family were killed after rockets hit their home in Gaza.
“The whole family was buried under the rubble. They only found two whole bodies. The others were in parts or unrecognisable,” his British-Palestinian niece, 37-year-old Waf’a Shamalakh, told The Independent.
“Ten people were killed. My uncle, his wife, his five sons, his daughter-in-law, and two grandsons.
“They have nothing to do with Hamas or the military,” she tells my colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain:
‘My two-month-old cousin was killed in airstrikes in Gaza’
‘They are not Hamas. They were just civilians,’ British-Palestinian relative says
Voices: Hamas is guilty as charged, but is Israel committing war crimes?
There is no doubt the heinous massacres carried out by Hamas in Israeli communities were war crimes, writes Donald Macintyre. But is Israel’s response proportionate, legal or – in the eyes of the world – legitimate?
Hamas is guilty as charged, but is Israel committing war crimes?
There is no doubt the heinous massacres carried out by Hamas in Israeli communities were war crimes, writes Donald Macintyre. But is Israel’s response proportionate, legal or – in the eyes of the world – legitimate?
Von der Leyen does ‘not speak for Ireland’ on Israel-Hamas conflict
Irish president Michael D Higgins has criticised Ursula von der Leyen’s comments on the Israel-Hamas war.
Mr Higgins said the EU Commission president was “not speaking for Ireland and she wasn’t speaking for the opinions that they hold”.
He was speaking at the World Food Forum in Rome, where he joined criticism of Ms von der Leyen’s comments on the Middle East conflict where she did not urge Israel to ensure its retaliation for the Hamas attacks conforms with international law.
Read more on the criticism from the Irish president here:
Von der Leyen does ‘not speak for Ireland’ on Israel-Hamas conflict
The Irish president joined criticism of the EU Commission leader’s comments on the Middle East conflict.
UN Security Council meets to vote on rival Russian and Brazilian resolutions on Israel-Hamas war
The UN Security Council met on Monday evening to vote on rival Russian and Brazilian resolutions that reflect deep divisions over the decades-old Israel-Palestinian conflict and the latest Hamas’ attacks and Israeli retaliation.
But immediately after the meeting was gaveled to order, the United Arab Emirates ambassador, Lana Nusseibeh, asked for members to go into closed consultations, and the 15 council ambassadors left the room. Several diplomats said they wanted a delay in the vote, especially on the Brazil resolution.
Report:
UN Security Council meets to vote on rival Russian and Brazilian resolutions on Israel-Hamas war
The U.N. Security Council is meeting to debate rival Russian and Brazilian resolutions that reflect deep divisions over the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the latest Hamas’ attacks and Israeli retaliation
Waiting for news, families of Israeli hostages in Gaza tell stories of their loved ones
They range from babies to the elderly. Most are civilians. Israel says at least 199 people taken during the Hamas attack are being held captive in Gaza.
Some of their families received frantic phone calls or texts during the attack. Others heard nothing and later saw video evidence their loved ones were taken.
For now, they wait, desperate to find out whether the hostages are even alive. And they tell their stories. Here are some of them.
Waiting for news, families of Israeli hostages in Gaza tell stories of their loved ones
They range from babies to the elderly
Teen sisters among Britons missing from Israel as Gaza aid efforts continue
Two teenage sisters are among the British citizens still missing following Hamas’s attacks on Israel as efforts continue to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
According to reports, the girls, named only as Noiya, 16, and Yahel, 13, disappeared from their home in Kibbutz Be’eri after it was stormed by militants and their mother Lianne was killed.
Rishi Sunak told MPs on Monday at least six Britons were killed and a further 10 missing in the “pogrom” on 7 October and called for the immediate release of the around 200 hostages taken by the militant group.
Read the details here:
Teen sisters among Britons missing from Israel as Gaza aid efforts continue
The girls, named only as Noiya, 16, and Yahel, 13, disappeared from their home in Kibbutz Be’eri after it was stormed by militants.
Viral hate and misinformation renews fears of real-world violence
Last week, Republican officials and right-wing figures amplified warnings of a “global day of jihad” across social media platforms, joining the already-toxic flood of viral mis- and disinformation from the fog of the Israel-Hamas war.
After growing increasingly concerned for his safety after listening to right-wing media and fearing a “day of jihad” attack against him, a 71-year-old landlord attacked the Palestinian-American tenants in their home, according to prosecutors in Illinois.
Joseph Czuba fatally stabbed a six-year-old boy 26 times and severely injured his mother, who was stabbed at least a dozen times, according to law enforcement officials. Wadea Al-Fayoume was buried on 16 October.
False claims about a “global day of jihad” joined increasingly violent on- and offline rhetoric surrounding the crisis in Gaza, with members of Congress calling on Israel’s military to “level” the Palestinian territory and prominent far-right personalities calling on Americans to arm themselves.
More in this report from my colleague Alex Woodward:
Viral hate and false claims renew fears of real-world violence amid Gaza crisis
A six-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by a landlord fearing a ‘day of jihad.’ Watchdogs and civil rights groups are warning platforms and politicians against Islamophobic and racist rhetoric
Richard Madeley faces backlash after comparing Gaza civilian deaths to those in Nazi Germany
Richard Madeley has come under heavy criticism after comparing Palestinian civilians killed in Gaza to innocent Germans bombed by Britain during the Second World War.
The Good Morning Britain presenter sparked controversy on Monday (16 October) during a discussion on the Israel-Hamas war, which has so far claimed the lives of 2,750 Palestinians from aerial strikes in reponse to a terror attack on Israel ten days ago.
Madeley asked his co-host Susanna Reid if it was “fair” to draw a “parallel” between the deaths of civilians in Palestine and the deaths of German civilians in Nazi Germany.
Read more here
Richard Madeley faces backlash on GMB over comments on Israel-Hamas war
The war has so far claimed the lives of 2,750 Palestinians following a terror attack on Israel by Hamas ten days ago
Biden to visit Israel as war rages
President Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced early on Tuesday morning from Tel Aviv.
Mr Biden’s visit will bring immense logistical and security challenges as the president enters an active war zone in a conflict that has killed more than 4,000 Israelis and Palestinians and displaced over 1 million people from Gaza.
It will include meetings with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as a stop the same day in Amman, Jordan, for discussions with King Abdullah, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, which partially governs the West Bank, according to the White House.
Read the details here:
Biden to visit Israel as war with Hamas continues, Blinken says
More than 4,000 people have been killed in war and over a million have fled their homes in Gaza
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies