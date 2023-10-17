Israel-Hamas war latest: Hundreds ‘killed in air strike on Gaza hospital’ as school sheltering thousands hit
Thousands sheltering at the school still have nowhere else to go, the UN said
Family of Hamas hostage Rimon Kirsht issues tearful plea
The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 500 Palestinians were killed in a hospital explosion it claims was caused by an Israeli air strike.
The Anglican Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza strip was rocked by an explosion on Tuesday, a spokesman for the health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.
It came as six people were killed and many more injured in an Israeli strike on a school-turned shelter for families trying to flee Gaza, the United Nations said.
A UN spokesman said they had given the Israelis co-ordinates to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency school hit inside al-Maghazi refugee camp, in Gaza’s middle area where 4,000 people were sheltering.
They added: “This is outrageous, and it again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians. No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UNRWA facilities.
“At least 4,000 people have taken refuge in this UNRWA school turned shelter. They had and still have nowhere else to go.”
More than 2,800 Palestinians have already been killed by Israeli airstrikes and the subsequent chaos caused by the bombardment of the Strip. A further 9,700 have been wounded.
Israel may not carry out ground offensive in Gaza, admits military spokesperson
The Israeli military has signalled a move away from a ground incursion in Gaza, adding the next stage of the offensive “might be something different”.
Lt Colonel Richard Hecht, an army spokesperson, said that the military was “preparing for the next stages of the war” but that a full ground incursion was not certain.
In previous briefings senior military officials have said clearly that the forces were amassing for “the option of a ground operation” and even that they “want to do that”.
On Tuesday Lt Col Hecht appeared to dial that back.
“We are preparing for the next stages of the war, we haven’t said what they will be,” he said in a briefing.
“Everyone is talking about the ground offensive: it might be something different. We aren’t talking about our plans. People are putting a concept in everyone’s head but that is not maybe how it will unfold,” he added.
His comments come amid growing concerns a ground incursion would trigger a second front along Israel’s northern borders with Lebanon and possibly a wider regional conflict dragging in Iran and its proxies in Syria.
At least 200 killed in Anglican hospital blast in Gaza
The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 200 Palestinians have been killed in a hospital explosion it claims was caused by an Israeli air strike.
Reports the Anglican hospital in central Gaza was rocked by an explosion in the past hour.
Fleeing Palestinians describe disastrous conditions
Civilians who have fled to the south of Gaza - following Israel’s forced evacuation order - told The Independent the situation was “disastrous”.
“Since 7 October I have been displaced four times,” said Ghassan, who escaped with his family and friends from Gaza city to Deir al Salah in the centre of the country, as both their homes had been destroyed in strikes.
“The place we are at now has 35 people and zero water. My father is sick and handicapped. The children are terrified, and we are facing death every second.”
The WHO and rights groups have warned that Israel’s evacuation orders for civilians in Gaza could amount to the war crime of forcible transfer.
Prime Minister to visit Israel according to Sky News
Rishi Sunak is set to visit Israel, possibly as soon as Thursday, Sky News reported.
The Prime Minister is believed to fly to the region as part of a wider visit to the region to include Jordan and Egypt.
Six killed in school doubling as shelter for displaced Gaza families
Six people were killed and more injured in an Israeli strike on a school-turned shelter for families trying to flee Gaza, the United Nations said.
“At least six people were killed this afternoon when an UNRWA school was hit in al-Maghazi refugee camp, in Gaza’s middle area.
“Dozens were injured (including UNRWA staff) and severe structural damage was caused to the school.
“The numbers are likely to be higher.
“This is outrageous, and it again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians.
No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UNRWA facilities.
“The school was hit during Israeli forces airstrikes and bombardment on the Gaza Strip.
“At least 4,000 people have taken refuge in this UNRWA school turned shelter. They had and still have nowhere else to go.
“Since the war began on 7 October, UNRWA provides the coordinates of its facilities to relevant parties on a daily basis.”
Five Hezbollah fighters killed in firefight with Israel forces on Lebanon border
Violence erupted on the Lebanese-Israeli border with five fighters from Lebanon’s heavily armed Hezbollah group killed during operations against Israel, security sources in Lebanon said.
In the most serious flare-up at the frontier in 17 years, Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israeli forces have traded fire almost daily since Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and Israel responded with fierce air strikes on Gaza.
The Israeli army, which said it would shoot anyone coming near the border or meddling with its fence, said it killed four people on Tuesday who had tried to cross the barrier and plant an explosive device. It did not say where this took place.
Hezbollah confirmed that five of its fighters had been killed but it was not immediately clear if any of them were the same ones referred to by Israel.
Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas and Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad which both have operatives in Lebanon, said it carried out attacks including a guided-missile strike against an Israeli army vehicle in the Israeli border town of Metula.
Dozens of fleeing Palestinians killed in Israel strikes on Southern Gaza
Israel has bombed areas of southern Gaza where it told Palestinians to flee ahead of an expected invasion, killing dozens of people.
Violence along Israel’s border with Lebanon has also led to concerns over a widening regional conflict that diplomats have been working to prevent.
In Gaza, people wounded in the air strikes were rushed to hospital after heavy attacks outside the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, residents reported.
Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip killed one of its top commanders.
Ayman Nofal is the most high-profile Hamas militant to be killed so far. Known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed, he was killed on Tuesday in Israeli strikes that targeted the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, the militant group said.
5,000 Hamas targets attacked - Israel says
Israel has attacked around 5,000 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 and has cancelled a “large number” of other strikes in an effort to avoid Palestinian civilian casualties, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday.
Briefing Reuters on condition of anonymity, the official did not elaborate on the number of strikes cancelled during a days-long bombardment of Gaza that has killed around 3,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, saying only that every such operation is “approved at the highest level” of the Israeli military.
In the wake of the devastating Oct 7 incursions by Hamas, Israel was determined to eliminate the Palestinian Islamist group in Gaza “even if it takes months or years,” he said.
Fox News host claims no difference between Hamas and Palestinians
Fox News Jess Watters says the only difference between Palestinians and Hamas is that one group carries guns and both “love killing Jews”.
Sunak speaks with Middle East leaders to prevent 'further bloodshed’
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that, during Mr Sunak’s call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the leaders “agreed on the importance of avoiding further destabilisation across the Middle East including through Iranian proxies in the region and committed to co-ordinate action to escalate tensions”.
Mr Sunak told the Saudi leader that the UK “continued to support the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to statehood, alongside regional partners like Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt”.
During his conversation with the Emir of Qatar, No 10 said the Prime Minister and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani discussed “areas of co-operation” between their two countries, including on “ensuring safe passage for aid to Gaza to alleviate humanitarian suffering, and on urgent efforts to secure the release of hostages”.
Mr Sunak “thanked the Emir for his constructive role in regional diplomacy”, the spokesman said.
The Downing Street official added: “The Prime Minister updated on his conversations with other Arab leaders and they agreed that the conflict must not be allowed to destabilise the wider region and cause further bloodshed.”
The spokesman said he could not get into more detail about the conversations between the UK and Qatar leader on efforts to free Britons taken hostage by Hamas, saying only that London was speaking with Tel Aviv and other important regional partners, of which Doha was one.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies