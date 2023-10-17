✕ Close Family of Hamas hostage Rimon Kirsht issues tearful plea

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 500 Palestinians were killed in a hospital explosion it claims was caused by an Israeli air strike.

The Anglican Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza strip was rocked by an explosion on Tuesday, a spokesman for the health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.

It came as six people were killed and many more injured in an Israeli strike on a school-turned shelter for families trying to flee Gaza, the United Nations said.

A UN spokesman said they had given the Israelis co-ordinates to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency school hit inside al-Maghazi refugee camp, in Gaza’s middle area where 4,000 people were sheltering.

They added: “This is outrageous, and it again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians. No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UNRWA facilities.

“At least 4,000 people have taken refuge in this UNRWA school turned shelter. They had and still have nowhere else to go.”

More than 2,800 Palestinians have already been killed by Israeli airstrikes and the subsequent chaos caused by the bombardment of the Strip. A further 9,700 have been wounded.