Hundreds are said to have died in an explosion at a hospital in Gaza City, with Palestinian authorities blaming an Israeli air strike.

The Anglican Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip was rocked by an explosion on Tuesday, with a spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry saying at least 500 had been killed.

However, the Israeli military said its intelligence shows the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group is responsible, blaming the alleged faulty launch of a rocket intended to hit Israel.

The tragedy occurred the same day as US president Joe Biden set off for a visit to Israel and other regional partners.

The White House announced on Tuesday it canceled a planned stop in Jordan, where the president was set to meet with Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas, along with King Abdullah of Jordan and Egyptian President Sisi.

The PA leader said following the hospital explosion he was calling for three days of mourning and returning to the West Bank.