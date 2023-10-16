Israel-Hamas war - live: Netanyahu targets ‘bloodthirsty monsters’ as tanks mass on Gaza border
Palestinians prepare for ‘imminent’ invasion as Netanyahu warns of next stage of attack
The Independent’s Bel Trew reporting from Israel-Gaza border
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to destroy the “bloodthirsty monsters” holding civilian hostages in Gaza as tanks and tens of thousands of troops massed on the border ahead of an offensive.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) “confirmed” 126 Israeli hostages were being held by Hamas in Gaza following the group’s attack that left 1,300 people dead last weekend.
Israel said it was preparing to “expand the offensive” on Gaza by implementing a “wide range of operational plans” including a “joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land.”
During an emergency government meeting on Sunday, Mr Netanyahu said he had spoken to Israeli soldiers readying for the offensive, which senior officers said had been delayed due to poor weather conditions until next week.
“I have seen our amazing soldiers who are now on the frontline,” the Israeli PM said “They know that the entire nation is behind them.
“They understand the scope of the mission. They are ready to take action at any time in order to defeat the bloodthirsty monsters who have risen against us to destroy us.”
Egypt crossing may open for Gazans fleeing Israeli attack
The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza will open at 9am local time today, said the US Embassy in Israel.
“We anticipate that the situation at the Rafah crossing will remain fluid and unpredictable and it is unclear whether, or for how long, travelers will be permitted to transit the crossing ,” the embassy said on Monday.
“If you assess it to be safe, you may wish to move closer to the Rafah border crossing – there may be very little notice if the crossing opens and it may only open for a limited time.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday announced that “Rafah will be open” after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
In video: Israeli police officer threatens reporter live on air
Watch: Israeli police officer threatens reporter live on air
An Israeli police officer threatened and screamed at a reporter live on air. Ahmad Darawsha from Alaraby Television Network was covering live on the ground in Ashdod, Israel, when a man, dressed like an officer approached him. “What are you saying? I don’t care if you are live, what are you saying?” he asks. “I am saying what the Israeli army is doing,” the journalist responds. Interrupting Mr Darawsha, the officer shouts: “You better be saying good things. Understood? “And all of these Hamas should be slaughtered. Am I clear? If you don’t report the truth, woe is you.” After the officer walks off-screen, the reporter says: “The Israeli police are monitoring what we are saying.” Seconds later, the officer returns, stands directly in front of the camera, looks down the lens and says: “Detestable! We’ll turn Gaza to dust! Dust, dust, dust.”
Police appeal to find women at pro-Palestine march who wore paraglider pictures after Hamas massacre
Police want to find two women who were seen wearing images of paragliders at a pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday.
Thousands of people attended the demonstration in the capital, marching in solidarity with Palestinians trapped in Gaza as the Israeli army bombards the territory.
Pictures and footage of two people attending the event were shared on social media after it appeared they had images of paragliders taped to their shoulders, reports Lydia Patrick:
Police appeal to find women at pro-Palestine march who wore paraglider pictures
Photograph shared online shows image echoing the paraglider used in deadly Hamas attacks taped to the backs of two women in protest march
Evacuation of Gaza a ‘death sentence’ for 2,000 sick and injured Palestinians in hospital, says WHO
The World Health Organisation has warned that Israel’s order to evacuate north Gaza could be a “death sentence” for the more than 2,000 patients, including babies in incubators, in hospitals across the besieged strip.
Israel has ordered the population in the northern part of the 42km-long territory to move south ahead of an expected ground invasion: a move that could amount to the war crime of forcible transfer, according to some rights groups.
The order has piled panic on the population of more than two million people, who are already struggling under a “total siege” imposed by Israel, in response to a deadly attack by Hamas militants that has killed over 1,000 people.
Our international correspondent Bel Trew reports from Tel Aviv:
Gaza exodus a ‘death sentence’ for 2,000 Palestinians in hospital, says WHO
The United Nations has already warned that water has run out and hospitals will run out of generator fuel within two days
Biden insists US can 'take care' of two wars at same time in Israel and Ukraine
Joe Biden has strongly insisted that the US can be involved in two wars in Israel and Ukraine at the same time as the conflict in the Middle East continues to deepen.
“We’re the United States of America for God’s sake. The most powerful nation in the history of the world,” the president told Scott Pelley in a 60 Minutes interview that aired on Sunday night.
“We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defence. We have the capacity to do this and we have an obligation to, we are the “essential nation” to paraphrase the former Secretary of State. And if we don’t then who does?”
Mr Biden has been resolute in his support for Israel and its military action towards Hamas since the bloody attacks on the country on 7 October, and has repositioned naval assets closer to the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean.
My colleague Graeme Massie has more:
Israeli tanks mass on border ahead of ‘imminent invasion’
Thousands of Israeli forces have massed on the border with Gaza ahead of an “imminent” invasion as the deadline for Palestinian civilians to flee southwards expired on Saturday afternoon.
Israel has called up some 360,000 military reserves ahead of the anticipated offensive, while tanks and heavy weaponry have also been brought to the border as airstrikes continue to pound the besieged enclave.
Read this joint report from Bel Trew and Tom Watling:
Israeli tanks mass on border ahead of ‘imminent invasion’
An extended deadline to evacuate Gaza ran out on Saturday
Biden says Hamas must be eliminated but supports two-state solution
Joe Biden says that Hamas must be entirely eliminated but that he supports a two-state solution creating a country for the Palestinian people.
The president spoke about the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas during a Sunday night interview for 60 Minutes on CBS, and was asked by Scott Pelley if he believed Hamas should be “eliminated.”
“Yes, I do. But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state,” said Mr Biden.
My colleague Graeme Massie reports:
Biden says Hamas must be eliminated but supports two-state solution
President also warned Hezbollah about staying out of deepening conflict
Sunak to address MPs as Israeli invasion of Gaza looms
Rishi Sunak will address MPs on Monday about the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, as politicians return to Westminster amid renewed conflict in the Middle East.
Palestinians in Gaza remain braced for an imminent Israeli invasion, a week after Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on the country.
The prime minister is expected to make a visit on Monday morning to re-iterate his government’s support for the Jewish community, after a weekend that saw growing international efforts to stop the conflict escalating further.
Report:
Sunak to address MPs as Israeli invasion of Gaza looms
Rishi Sunak will address MPs on Monday as politicians return to Westminster amid renewed conflict in the Middle East.
Hundreds attend London vigil to call for children kidnapped by Hamas to be freed
Hundreds marched to a central London memorial on Sunday to commemorate Israeli victims of the Hamas attack and beg for kidnap victims to be freed.
Many were draped in Israeli flags and posters saying “bring them home” with names and faces of hostages captured by Hamas handed out to attendees for Sunday’s march.
Police officers could be seen patrolling the peaceful event in Parliament Square, Westminster which came the day after a pro-Palestine rally.
You can read the full story below.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims and children kidnapped by Hamas
Posters for missing Israeli children were placed around Parliament Square
Thousands take part in pro-Palestinian rally in Belfast
Thousands of people have marched through the centre of Belfast as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration.
Insults were exchanged as a small group carrying Israeli flags confronted the rally as it arrived at the City Hall.
The rally gathered at Writer’s Square in Belfast on Sunday and numbers swelled as it marched along Royal Avenue, with participants carrying flags and chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.
The PSNI mounted a significant security operation which included closing many of the main arterial roads in the city centre.
As the rally neared City Hall, a small number of people stood in front of the gates carrying Israel flags.
There were angry scenes as the two sets of demonstrators exchanged insults and police moved in to keep them apart.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police deployed a number of officers in response to a notified parade in Belfast.
“During the parade, a small number of people were spoken to about their behaviour, which calmed the situation.
“There were no further incidents.”
Taking part in the pro-Palestinian rally was Dr Raied Al-Wazzan from the Northern Ireland Council for Racial Equality.
He said: “We need to send a message to the Palestinian people that we support you, we are with you, we are against the bombardment of civilian people.
“We are against the blockade of Gaza.
