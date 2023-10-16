✕ Close The Independent’s Bel Trew reporting from Israel-Gaza border

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to destroy the “bloodthirsty monsters” holding civilian hostages in Gaza as tanks and tens of thousands of troops massed on the border ahead of an offensive.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) “confirmed” 126 Israeli hostages were being held by Hamas in Gaza following the group’s attack that left 1,300 people dead last weekend.

Israel said it was preparing to “expand the offensive” on Gaza by implementing a “wide range of operational plans” including a “joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land.”

During an emergency government meeting on Sunday, Mr Netanyahu said he had spoken to Israeli soldiers readying for the offensive, which senior officers said had been delayed due to poor weather conditions until next week.

“I have seen our amazing soldiers who are now on the frontline,” the Israeli PM said “They know that the entire nation is behind them.

“They understand the scope of the mission. They are ready to take action at any time in order to defeat the bloodthirsty monsters who have risen against us to destroy us.”