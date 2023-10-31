✕ Close Netanyahu claims Israel will ‘resign Hamas to the dustbin of history’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israeli ground forces pushed deeper into Gaza, advancing in tanks and other armoured vehicles on the territory’s main city and freeing a soldier held captive by Hamas militants.

This comes as Israeli prime minister rejected calls for a ceasefire, declaring a “time for war” amid continuing calls for a humanitarian pause in the conflict from the UK and other allies.

“Calls for a cease-fire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas,” Benjamin Netanyahu told a news conference. “That will not happen.”

Meanwhile, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees told a UN emergency meeting yesterday that “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire has become a matter of life and death for millions,” accusing Israel of “collective punishment” of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians.

More than 8,300 people have been killed in Gaza – 66 per cent of them women and children – and tens of thousands injured, the UN humanitarian office said, citing Gaza’s ministry of health.