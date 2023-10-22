Israel-Gaza war live: IDF air strikes ‘kill 50 Palestinians’ ahead of imminent ground invasion
Israel vows to step up airstrikes on Gaza that have already killed nearly 4,500 Palestinians
Father of American teenage hostage freed by Hamas says she is ‘doing very good’
More than 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight, Gaza medical sources said on Sunday, as the Israeli Defence Forces prepare for an imminent ground invasion of the enclave.
Israel has vowed to step up its airstrikes on Gaza, which have already killed nearly 4,500 Palestinians in the fortnight since Hamas militants breached the border and massacred some 1,400 Israelis.
“We will deepen our attacks to minimise the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks, from today,” an IDF spokesperson said.
After days of geopolitical efforts, the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza finally opened on Saturday to allow desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians for the first time since Israel sealed off the territory.
But the Palestinian Red Crescent Society warned that, while the first 20 trucks of aid offered “a welcomed glimpse of hope”, they “represent “a drop in the ocean” of what is needed.
The enclave’s 2.3 million Palestinians have been rationing food and drinking filthy water, while hospitals say they are running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide power blackout.
More than 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza strip overnight, Reuters news agency has reported quoting Gaza medical sources.
Met Police arrest 10 people at Saturday’s protests in London
The Metropolitan Police said it arrested 10 people at protests in central London on Saturday.
As of 9pm on Saturday evening, the force confirmed three people had been arrested for assaulting an emergency worker and public order offences and that four more had been arrested for firework-related offences.
It added that another person was arrested for affray and one more for a public order offence committed following last week’s protest.
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of central London on Saturday afternoon to show their support for Palestinians caught up in the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.
Israel tells Gazans to move south or risk being seen as 'terrorist' partner
Palestinians said they had received renewed warnings from Israel's military to move from north Gaza to the south of the strip, with the added warning that they could be identified as sympathisers with a "terrorist organisation" if they stayed put.
The message was delivered in leaflets marked with the Israel Defense Forces name and logo from Saturday and sent to people via mobile phone audio messages across the Gaza Strip, a narrow territory that is just 45 km (28 miles) long.
"Urgent warning, to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your life in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organisation," the leaflet said.
Israeli forces kill five in West Bank, says Palestinian ministry
Israeli forces have killed a fifth Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, bringing the number of deaths to 90 since 7 October, the Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday.
‘The world must do more’: First aid delivery ‘only a small beginning’, says UN
A first 20-truck convoy of assistance that reached Gaza Saturday is “only a small beginning and far from enough”, United Nations aid agencies have said.
The agencies, including the World Health Organisation, the World Food Programme and others, said in a joint statement that more than 1.6 million people are in critical need of humanitarian aid and called for a humanitarian ceasefire.
“Vulnerable people are at greatest risk and children are dying at an alarming rate and being denied their right to protection, food, water and health care,” they said.
“Gaza was a desperate humanitarian situation before the most recent hostilities. It is now catastrophic. The world must do more.”
Damascus, Aleppo airports out of service after Israel attack
An Israeli missile attack targeted Damascus and Aleppo international airports early today killing one civilian worker and putting the airports out of service, Syrian state media reported.
Scheduled flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo airports were diverted to Latakia International Airport, according to the Ministry of Transportation.
Israel strikes underground compound at West Bank mosque
Israeli Defense Forces said a military aircraft launched a strike early today on the Al-Ansar mosque at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
The IDF said via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants had been using an "underground terror route" beneath the mosque. One Palestinian was killed in the shelling, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.
Tensions have ris=en in the West Bank, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops.
US committed to ensuring Gaza has access to food, water and medical aid, says Biden
The United States is committed to ensuring that civilians in Gaza will continue to have access to food, water and medical care without it being diverted by Hamas, President Joe Biden said on Saturday.
“We will continue to work with all parties to keep the Rafah crossing in operation to enable the continued movement of aid that is imperative to the welfare of the people of Gaza,” he said in a statement after the first convoy of humanitarian supplies passed through the crossing into the enclave.
Israel did not strike Gaza hospital, Canada says
Canada’s National Department of Defence said on Saturday that Israel was not behind the Al-Ahli hospital strike in Gaza which killed 471 people.
“Analysis conducted independently by the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command indicates with a high degree of confidence that Israel did not strike the Al-Ahli hospital on 17 October 2023,” it said in a statement.
The strike was more likely caused by an errant rocket fired from Gaza, the Defence department said based on analysis of open source and classified reporting. Canada’s findings are similar to the conclusions by France and the US.
US races to free more hostages as Israel prepares for ground invasion of Gaza
The release of two American hostages held by Hamas has magnified a race against the clock to secure the release of others, and evacuate Americans in Gaza ahead of Israel’s likely ground invasion that could complicate those efforts.
My colleague Alex Woodward has more details:
US races to free more hostages as Israel prepares for ground invasion of Gaza
The first aid trucks carrying food, water and medicine began entering Gaza on 21 October
