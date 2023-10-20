✕ Close An airstrike hit a building near Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital on 18 October, a day after an explosion at another hospital in the Strip killed an estimated 500 people

Joe Biden compared Hamas to Russian president Vladimir Putin to defend American aid to Israel and Ukraine, as Israeli troops readied their forces to enter Gaza.

Addressing a press conference after returning from Israel, Mr Biden said “Hamas and Putin represent different threats” but both want to “annihilate” a neighbouring democracy.

While promising billions of dollars in aid to counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu Mr Biden placed an increased emphasis on the deadly toll that the conflict has had on civilians there, saying he’s “heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life”.

Israeli defence forces have, meanwhile, told troops to stand ready to “see Gaza from inside” as they prepare for a ground assault on the city.

“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside,” he said. “It might take a week, a month, two months until we destroy them,” he added, referring to Hamas.

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem blamed Israel for the bombing of a church in Gaza where hundreds of displaced Palestinian refugees were taking shelter.

Dozens of people have been killed following an explosion at the Church of Saint Porphyrius, a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City as overwhelmed hospitals tried to stretch out ebbing medical supplies and fuel for generators.