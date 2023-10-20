Israel-Gaza war live: Biden compares Hamas to Putin as IDF troops ready to enter
Israel tells troops to stand ready to ‘see Gaza from inside’
An airstrike hit a building near Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital on 18 October, a day after an explosion at another hospital in the Strip killed an estimated 500 people
Joe Biden compared Hamas to Russian president Vladimir Putin to defend American aid to Israel and Ukraine, as Israeli troops readied their forces to enter Gaza.
Addressing a press conference after returning from Israel, Mr Biden said “Hamas and Putin represent different threats” but both want to “annihilate” a neighbouring democracy.
While promising billions of dollars in aid to counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu Mr Biden placed an increased emphasis on the deadly toll that the conflict has had on civilians there, saying he’s “heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life”.
Israeli defence forces have, meanwhile, told troops to stand ready to “see Gaza from inside” as they prepare for a ground assault on the city.
“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside,” he said. “It might take a week, a month, two months until we destroy them,” he added, referring to Hamas.
The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem blamed Israel for the bombing of a church in Gaza where hundreds of displaced Palestinian refugees were taking shelter.
Dozens of people have been killed following an explosion at the Church of Saint Porphyrius, a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City as overwhelmed hospitals tried to stretch out ebbing medical supplies and fuel for generators.
Biden compares Hamas to Putin as he pledges support to Israel
Joe Biden linked Palestinian militant group Hamas to Russian president Vladimir Putin in his speech from the Oval Office hours after his whirlwind trip to Israel to show US solidarity.
“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy,” he said
“Putin denies Ukraine has, or has ever had, real statehood,” he added.
In his attempts to convince Americans they should spend billions more on supporting Israel and Ukraine in their wars, he said that only the US’ involvement can prevent global chaos.
“American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe,” he said.
But referring to the emerging humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said: “We can’t ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have opportunity.”
As global protests grow about the attacks on Gaza, Mr Biden urged Israelis not to give in to “blind rage” as they respond to Hamas.
‘Stop calling me’: “Malaysian doctor in Gaza pleads for sensitivity
A Malaysian doctor, currently stuck in the Gaza Strip, has appealed to Malaysians to refrain from requesting to hear the sounds of aerial bombardment amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.
In a video posted on her Facebook account Dr Nurul Ain Latif implored people to exhibit greater sensitivity to the ongoing situation.
“Do you think this is something to be played with? (Calling to request) to listen to the sounds of bombs (going off),” she said. “So are you praying that we get bombed?”
“Enjoy your peaceful sleep and the peace (you have now). You don’t feel what I am feeling now. Please be thankful that the country (Malaysia) is still peaceful, you all should be thankful for that,” she added.
Israel announces evacuation plan for Kiryat Shmona city near Lebanese border as fighting rages
Israel has ordered the evacuation of residents of Kiryat Shmona, a northern town close to the Lebanese border, the defence ministry said today.
Kiryat Shmona has a population of more than 20,000 and is some 2km (1 mile) from the border fence.
It comes as Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it fired rockets at an Israeli position in the village of Manara yesterday and drew an Israeli artillery barrage in response after the worst escalation in violence on the border in 17 years.
A civilian was killed in the area, Lebanese security sources and the UN peacekeeping force said.
The Lebanese army said a journalist was killed by Israeli gunfire yesterday in a southern Lebanon border area where Israel‘s forces and Hezbollah had a heavy exchange of fire. The Lebanese army said a group of seven media personnel became stranded in the crossfire and it requested UN peacekeepers to extract them.
Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt for talks on Israel, Gaza
British prime minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt today where he will hold talks with counterparts in the region to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza, his office said.
In the talks, Sunak will stress “the imperative of avoiding regional escalation and preventing the further unnecessary loss of civilian life”, his office said.
He is on a tour to middle east, where he held talks with Benjamin Netanyahu and travelled to Saudi Arabia to meet crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
Latest death tolls in Israel and Gaza
The Palestinian health ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults as of Thursday.
It said 1,524 children, 1,000 women, and 120 elderly people were killed in the conflict.
Nearly 12,500 were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under rubble, authorities said.
Israel said its death toll stands at 1,400 deaths of civilians slain during Hamas’ deadly incursion. Roughly 200 others were abducted, it said, The Israeli military said Thursday it had notified the families of 203 captives.
Latest scenes from Israel and Gaza
The conflict between Israel and Hamas running into 14th day today marked a humanitarian crisis with bombs being fired from both sides.
‘Cannot save more lives,’ Gaza doctor says as power remains shut
Dr Mohammed Qandeel of Nasser Hospital in the southern town of Khan Younis the already dire conditions at Gaza’s second-largest hospital have deteriorated further.
He said at least 80 wounded civilians and 12 dead flooded into the hospital after witnesses said a strike hit a residential building in Khan Younis.
Doctors had no choice but to leave two to die because there were no ventilators, Mr Qandeel said.
“We can’t save more lives if this keeps happening,” he said.
The Independent’s Bel Trew reported from Gaza that patients are being operated on without anaesthetic in Gaza because supplies are so low as WHO announced that its own warehouse of medicine in the strip is now completely empty.
The Gaza Health Ministry pleaded with gas stations to give fuel to hospitals and a UN agency donated some of its last fuel. The agency’s donation to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest, would “keep us going for another few hours,” hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmia said.
Israel readies troops for ground invasion of Gaza
In a fiery address to Israeli infantry troops stationed at the Gaza border, defence minister Yoav Gallant called for readiness and organisation.
“Prepare yourselves to enter,” he said.
“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside,” he said. “It might take a week, a month, two months until we destroy them,” he added, referring to Hamas.
It comes as Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals tried to stretch out ebbing medical supplies and fuel for generators, as authorities worked out logistics for an aid delivery from Egypt.
Doctors in darkened wards across Gaza performed surgeries by the light of mobile phones and used vinegar to treat infected wounds.
Washington says US troops attacked in Iraq, Syria and on alert for more strikes
US troops have been repeatedly attacked in Iraq and Syria in recent days, officials said yesterday, as Washington was on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups with regional tensions soaring during the Israel-Hamas war.
President Joe Biden has sent naval power to the Middle East in the past two weeks, including two aircraft carriers, other warships and about 2,000 Marines.
There has been an uptick in attacks on US forces since the conflict in Israel broke out when Palestinian militants from Hamas attacked southern Israel. On Wednesday, a drone hit US forces in Syria resulting in minor injuries, while another one was brought down.
During a false alarm at Al-Asad airbase in Iraq, a civilian contractor died from a cardiac arrest.
Yesterday drones and rockets targeted the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq, and multiple blasts were heard inside the base.
Rockets hit another military base hosting US forces near Baghdad’s international airport, Iraqi police said without providing further details.
“While I’m not going to forecast any potential responses to these attacks, I will say that we will take all necessary actions to defend US and coalition forces against any threat,” Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters on Thursday.
“Any response, should one occur, will come at a time in a manner of our choosing,” Mr Ryder said.
Who is to blame for Gaza hospital bomb - we scrutinise the evidence
At roughly 7pm local time on Tuesday night, a blast was reported in a hospital in Gaza City.
The Hamas-run health ministry initially claimed that between 200 and 300 people had been killed in what they said was an Israeli airstrike. They added that “hundreds are still buried under the rubble”.
An official later told Al Jazeera that the death toll was closer to 500.
Israel responded by saying they were investigating the incident. They subsequently denied involvement, suggesting the explosion was caused by a misfired rocket by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), who also denied their involvement.
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday during a meeting with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that he believed the explosion had been caused “by the other side”.
Hamas have blamed the deaths on an Israeli airstrike. Israeli have blamed a jihadist group’s failed rocket.
