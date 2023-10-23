✕ Close Father of American teenage hostage freed by Hamas says she is ‘doing very good’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Israeli military “crossed the fence” for several metres into a town in southern Gaza where Palestinians were told to go for their own safety, Hamas claimed.

The IDF said it had began more “limited raids” into Gaza to kill Hamas gunmen and search for hostages taken from southern Israel.

It also said the families of 222 confirmed hostages were notified that their loved ones were being held captive in the Gaza strip.

It comes as the family of British-Israeli Yosef Guedalia, 22, confirmed he was killed in Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on 7 October.

Guedalia was a soldier in an anti-terror unit and killed while confronting Hamas gunmen at Kibbutz Kfar Aza when they attacked on 7 October.

“He literally saved people minutes before he got shot. He acted with heroism and determination, he continued to fight and didn’t think of himself or hesitate,” his brother Asher told the BBC.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has reportedly urged Israel to delay ground attacks of the region to secure the release of more hostages.