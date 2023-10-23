Israel-Hamas war live: IDF ‘cross the fence’ in south Gaza as another British-Israeli dies in conflict
The family of British-Israeli Yosef Guedalia, 22, confirmed he was killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israel
Father of American teenage hostage freed by Hamas says she is ‘doing very good’
The Israeli military “crossed the fence” for several metres into a town in southern Gaza where Palestinians were told to go for their own safety, Hamas claimed.
The IDF said it had began more “limited raids” into Gaza to kill Hamas gunmen and search for hostages taken from southern Israel.
It also said the families of 222 confirmed hostages were notified that their loved ones were being held captive in the Gaza strip.
It comes as the family of British-Israeli Yosef Guedalia, 22, confirmed he was killed in Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on 7 October.
Guedalia was a soldier in an anti-terror unit and killed while confronting Hamas gunmen at Kibbutz Kfar Aza when they attacked on 7 October.
“He literally saved people minutes before he got shot. He acted with heroism and determination, he continued to fight and didn’t think of himself or hesitate,” his brother Asher told the BBC.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has reportedly urged Israel to delay ground attacks of the region to secure the release of more hostages.
There are fears for thousands of missing Palestinians after the Israeli government cancelled work permits for Gazans after the deadly Hamas attacks on 7 October, Maira Butt reports.
Trade unions, officials and humanitarian organisations have raised concerns for their safety after reports Palestinians with permission to work in Israel were rounded up, arrested and blindfolded before being taken to military camps.
The Minister of Labour for the Palestinian Authorities, Dr Nasri Abu Jaish, told The Independent around 4,500 workers were still unaccounted for but are believed to have been detained by Israeli forces.
Thousands of Gazans missing in Israel as workers ‘rounded up and blindfolded’
Trade unions, officials and humanitarian organisations raise concerns for safety of workers after Israel revokes work permits
Israel has evidence of Iranian involvement in Hamas attack, military officer claims
Israel has evidence of Iranian “involvement” in the Hamas terror attack on 7 October that left more than 1,400 Israelis dead, a military officer has claimed.
“You definitely can see evidence, we have evidence of Iranian involvement,” Major General Michael Edelstein, a veteran Iaraeli commander, said.
The commander declined to elaborate on what kind of evidence it was. “I cannot elaborate too much but you can understand what I mean. Not just about equipment but more than this,” he said.
Extinction Rebellion activists occupy International Criminal Court
Nineteen Extinction Rebellion activists took over the entrance to the International Criminal Court and declared “Netanyahu is a war criminal”.
“The demonstration did not cause any disturbance to the ICC normal activities. The situation was addressed by the ICC security with the police,” ICC spokesperson Sonia Robla said.
The demonstration took place as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in the Middle East to meet with both Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
More than half of Gaza’s population internally displaced, UN says
About 1.4million of Gaza’s population are now internally displaced, with many seeking refuge in overcrowded UN emergency shelters, the UN humanitarian office said.
An Israeli military spokesperson said: “The IDF has been encouraging residents of the northern Gaza Strip to move southward and not to stay in the vicinity of Hamas terror targets within Gaza City.
“But, ultimately, Hamas has entrenched itself among the civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip. So wherever a Hamas target arises, the IDF will strike at it in order to thwart the terrorist capabilities of the group, while taking feasible precautions to mitigate the harm to uninvolved civilians.”
Live: View of Gaza skyline as full list of 222 Hamas hostages identified
Watch a live view of the Gaza skyline as the Israeli government announces it has identified 222 hostages being held by Hamas in the territory.
WARNING: May contain distressing scenes.
Tech CEO resigns after calling out Israeli ‘war crimes'
Paddy Cosgrave, the CEO of Web Summit, has resigned after calling for Western governments call out Israeli “war crimes”.
“I’m shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments, with the exception in particular of Ireland’s government, who for once are doing the right thing. War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are,” Cosgrave wrote on X on October 13.
Cosgrave said in a statement that he was resigning from his role as CEO of the conference because his comments “have become a distraction from the event, and our team, our sponsors, our startups and the people who attend.”
“I sincerely apologise again for any hurt I have caused,” he added.
In 2022, over 70,000 people attended Web Summit. In a statement to CNN, Web Summit said that company will look to appoint a new CEO ahead of the 2023 conference.
British-Israeli soldier killed by Hamas, family confirm
A British-Israeli was killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israel, his family has confirmed.
Yosef Guedalia, 22, was a soldier in an anti-terror unit and killed while confronting Hamas gunmen at Kibbutz Kfar Aza when they attacked on 7 October.
His brother Asher said he was “always happy, there was no bad in him”, adding he was “a righteous and good person”.
“He literally saved people minutes before he got shot. He acted with heroism and determination, he continued to fight and didn’t think of himself or hesitate.
“He went in to rescue as many citizens as possible before they got murdered in their homes and to kill as many terrorists as he could,” he told the BBC.
No plans to give UK police more powers after ‘jihad’ chants
No 10 has indicated there are no plans to give police more powers to address chants deemed to be extremist after “jihad” comments made at a pro-Palestine rally.
Pressed if there are then no plans to give police more powers, Rishi Sunak’s spokesman: “I’m not aware of any, no.”The spokesman added: “We do believe the police have extensive powers in this space and we will continue to discuss with them so there is clarity and agreement about how they can be deployed on the ground.”
Mr Sunak’s spokesman says some of the protest scenes were “incredibly distressing” – but “operational decision” for police to decide if they incite violence.
No 10 also suggested Scotland Yard was unwise to explain why they had not taken action against chants of “jihad” with theological explanations.
Asked if “lectures” were unwise, Mr Sunak’s spokesman said: “It’s for the Met to explain their communication policies… But first and foremost we want the police out there on the ground keeping people safe.”
Up to 37 Hamas members arrested in West Bank, Israel says
The Israel Defence Forces said it arrested 64 people in the West Bank overnight, including 37 members of terrorist group Hamas.
It brings the number of those arrested in the occupied West Bank to 800, including over 500 affiliated with Hamas, Israel claimed.
It comes after two Palestinians were killed at the Jalazone refugee camp in the West Bank, according to the Hamas-led Palestinian health ministry.
Israel forces raided the camp and carried out “widespread arrests”, where they clashed with gunmen and young people who threw stones.
Former Trump advisor says ‘cynical’ Hamas release hostages to delay ground invasion
John Bolton, a former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, said he believes Hamas released hostages only to delay a possible Israeli ground invasion.
“They’re trying to delay the entry by the Israeli Defense Forces into Gaza to dig in further to create more booby traps for them,” Bolton said during an interview during an appearance on Newsmax. “And it puts the lives of the remaining 200-plus hostages in even further jeopardy.”
Bolton was referring to the release of Judith Raanan and Natalie Raanan, two Americans that Hamas released on Friday.
“We should be very happy that at least two people have been let go,” Bolton said. “But given what we know about Hamas and how it operates, what the character of its leadership is, I have to say for those concerned with the other hostages, this is an entirely cynical move by them.”
