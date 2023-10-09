Israel-Palestine war live: Hamas fighting continues beyond barrier as 1,000 targets in Gaza hit overnight
Death toll since Saturday’s wide-ranging and bloody attack stands at 1,100 so far
Biden backs Israel in TV address after terror attacks
Israeli forces are still battling against Hamas fighters in several locations on their own territory, as one thousand targets have been hit in Gaza overnight following Saturday’s wide-ranging, bloody attack.
More than two days after Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza, the Israeli military said on Monday it is still battling militants holed up in “seven to eight” places in southern Israel.
Military spokesperson Richard Hecht said it was taking longer than expected to repel the incursion because there were still multiple breaches in the border, which Hamas could be using to bring in more fighters and weapons.
Israeli fighter jets, helicopters and artillery struck over 1,000 of Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight on Monday, while the military sent four combat divisions south where it continued to battle Islamist militants.
At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza. Palestinian militant groups claimed to be holding over 130 captives from the Israeli side.
An Israeli rescue service said its paramedics removed more than 260 bodies from the Nova music festival, near the border with Gaza, which came under attack by Hamas militants early on Saturday morning, with British citizen Jacob Marlowe among the missing.
Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights until safety conditions improve
Several international air carriers have suspended flight services with Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas militant attack on Israel, saying they were waiting for safety conditions to improve before resuming.
Britain's easyJet said it had halted flights with Tel Aviv on Sunday and Monday, and would adjust the timings of flights in the next few days.
Hungarian airline Wizz Air said flights to and from Tel Aviv were cancelled until further notice, citing the situation in Israel.
On Sunday, US air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France and Finland's Finnair.
Hainan Airlines, the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, cancelled flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai on Monday, citing the security situation in Israel.
Cathay Pacific, which said it also cancelled its flight between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv on Tuesday, is to provide further updates about the next flight on Thursday.
Hamas' action ‘is terrorism’, says Spain’s Acting Foreign Minister
Spanish Acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday that the Hamas assault on Israel from the Gaza strip qualified as "terrorism".
"Without a doubt, we are talking about terrorism and terrorist actions," he said in an interview with Spanish radio Onda Cero.
He said his services would help Spanish nationals who are in Israel and wish to return to Spain.
Jeremy Corbyn refuses to condemn Hamas
Jeremy Corbyn has refused to condemn Hamas after militants stormed settlements in southern Israel, killing and taking hostage both soldiers and civilians in a surprise attack.
The former Labour leader said “all attacks are wrong” and repeated his call for an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.
“Which, of course, is fundamentally the background to the whole issue,” Mr Corbyn said. “I don’t support any attacks, therefore I criticise them all.”
Archie Mitchell reports.
Britain advises against all but essential travel to Israel
The British government said it had updated its travel advice for Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, advising against all but essential travel as fighting continued near Gaza after a bloody incursion by gunmen from Islamist group Hamas.
Britain already advised against all travel to Gaza, but on Sunday also added several areas in Israel close to the border with Gaza to that recommendation, and changed its advice for the country as a whole.
The British Foreign Office also asked all Britons in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to register their presence there, so they can be kept updated of further changes to travel advice.
US Senate Majority Leader urges China to support Israel
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called on China to support Israel after deadly attacks by Hamas, adding he was "disappointed" that Beijing showed "no sympathy" for the country over the weekend.
Fighters from Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more as they attacked Israeli towns on Saturday, the deadliest incursion into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria's attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.
In response, China's foreign ministry urged the "relevant parties" to remain calm and immediately end hostilities to protect civilians, adding that "the fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine".
Schumer is leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to Asia, which includes stops in South Korea and Japan. It aims to advance US economic and national security interests, and in China, the group hopes to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"The ongoing events in Israel over the past few days are horrific. I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks,” Schumer said at a meeting with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, in Beijing.
"I was very disappointed, to be honest, by the Foreign Ministry statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these troubled times," he added.
At least 12 Thai nationals killed in Israel
Thailand said 12 of its citizens were killed in Israel, while 11 others have been kidnapped by Hamas fighters.
“We are working to help all Thai citizens in Israel,” foreign ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said, according to Reuters.
The Thai students “are innocent and have nothing to do with any conflict”, prime minister Srettha Thavisin said.
Dozens of Israelis held in Gaza, says Israel military
Dozens of Israeli captives are being held in Gaza by Hamas militants, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Monday.
The militant group on Sunday claimed it had taken at least 100 Israeli citizens, including children and soldiers, hostage.
A second Palestinian militant group, Islamic Jihad, said it was holding more than 30 of the captives.
Watch: US Secretary of State addresses reports of missing Americans in Israel
Multiple Americans may have been killed or kidnapped in Israel as part of the ongoing war.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared an update on the situation on Sunday.
Watch below.
Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza Strip
Israel intensified its bombardments of the Gaza Strip on Monday after declaring war and vowing to destroy the "military and governing capabilities" of the enclave's Hamas rulers.
An Israeli military spokesperson said that the army had called up around 100,000 reservists, and said in a statement that Israel would aim to end Hamas' rule of Gaza.
"Our task is to make sure that Hamas will no longer have any military capabilities to threaten Israel with this," said spokesperson Jonathan Conricus. "And in addition to that, we will make sure that Hamas is no longer able to govern the Gaza Strip."
As of late Sunday, Israeli airstrikes had destroyed 159 housing units across Gaza and severely damaged 1,210 others, the UN said.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit, according to the Associated Press.
Analysis: What happens now Israel has declared war?
The killing of at least 700 Israelis in the carnage of the attack by Hamas is the most lethal day in the country’s many conflicts, exceeding by far the 317 killed on 7 October 1973, the first 24 hours of the Yom Kippur war, which had also started with the enemy achieving a total surprise attack to great effect.
Unlike that conflict, when multiple assaults came from Arab states led by Egypt and Syria, what happened this weekend is not an existential threat to the Jewish state.
Hamas, along with other militias which may join in the fight, like Hezbollah in Lebanon, are nowhere near being a military match for Israel. A reported request by the Taliban in Afghanistan to Iran to let its fighters transit to fight Israel is not going to change that balance, we can safely assume, if passage is granted.
But Benjamin Netanyahu’s government faces the severest security crisis in decades with the potential prospect of combat on two fronts, Lebanon and Gaza, as well as escalation in the West Bank where militant Palestinian groups such as the Jenin Brigade and Lion’s Den have already been involved in a rising number of armed clashes with Israeli security forces.
Kim Sengupta has more.
