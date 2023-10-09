✕ Close Biden backs Israel in TV address after terror attacks

Israeli forces are still battling against Hamas fighters in several locations on their own territory, as one thousand targets have been hit in Gaza overnight following Saturday’s wide-ranging, bloody attack.

More than two days after Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza, the Israeli military said on Monday it is still battling militants holed up in “seven to eight” places in southern Israel.

Military spokesperson Richard Hecht said it was taking longer than expected to repel the incursion because there were still multiple breaches in the border, which Hamas could be using to bring in more fighters and weapons.

Israeli fighter jets, helicopters and artillery struck over 1,000 of Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight on Monday, while the military sent four combat divisions south where it continued to battle Islamist militants.

At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza. Palestinian militant groups claimed to be holding over 130 captives from the Israeli side.

An Israeli rescue service said its paramedics removed more than 260 bodies from the Nova music festival, near the border with Gaza, which came under attack by Hamas militants early on Saturday morning, with British citizen Jacob Marlowe among the missing.