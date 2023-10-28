Israel-Hamas war – live: Gaza ground offensive ‘only the beginning,’ Netanyahu warns
Residents in Gaza told ‘window to act is closing’ as ground offensive expands
IDF strike Hamas targets in Gaza
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has said the ground offensive in Gaza is “only the beginning” as he confirmed the “next stage of the war” has begun.
The prime minister added that the war will be “long and difficult” but said the country is prepared for this.
“This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear - to destroy Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home,” Netanyahu said.
It comes as residents in the north of the bombarded enclave have been ordered to evacuate south as they were told their “window to act is closing”.
The bombardment, described by Gaza residents as the most intense of the war, also knocked out most communications.
This largely cut off the besieged enclave’s 2.3 million people from the world while enabling the Israeli military to control the narrative in a new stage of fighting.
Around 100,000 protestors take to the streets of London for a demonstration calling for a humanitarian ceasefire, after Israel ramped up its ground incursion into the Gaza Strip on Friday.
Benjamin Netanyahu says Gaza offensive will be ‘difficult and long'
Speaking at the press conference, Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the offensive in Gaza will be “difficult and long”.
He added that Israel is fighting its “second war of independence,” as he said: “We always said never again - never again is now.”
Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant said retrieving the hostages “is not a secondary mission, this is a mission of supreme importance”.
‘We will not be silent. We will not be complicit’
Approximately half a million people marched for Palestine today in London, Zarah Sultana MP said.
In a post on X, the MP for Coventry South said: “We will not be silent. We will not be complicit. And we will keep demanding a ceasefire until there’s an end to the slaughter.”
Hamas ‘immediately ready to agree exchange deal'
Qatar-led negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue
Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas aimed at de-escalating fighting in Gaza continued on Saturday, a source briefed on the negotiations said, even as Israel intensified its assault on the enclave.
Talks have not broken down, but are taking place at a "much slower pace" than before the escalation from Friday evening, the source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of negotiations.
Gaza's besieged people had barely any communications with the outside world on Saturday as Israeli jets dropped more bombs on the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave and military chiefs said a long-threatened ground offensive was gearing up.
Qatar has been conducting behind-the-scenes diplomacy for more than three weeks, speaking to Hamas officials and Israel to promote peace and secure the release of hostages.
Its mediation last week led to the release of two American hostages, a mother and daughter, and two elderly Israeli women.
Israeli PM says Gaza ground operation is ‘only the beginning of the road’
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been left homeless after weeks of airstrikes - figures that only look set to increase given Israel steps up its ground operations inside Gaza.
On 13 October, one million people were ordered by Israel to evacuate northern Gaza. The move garnered international criticism with the World Health Organization calling it a “death sentence for the sick and injured” and the UN warning it was impossible to execute and would lead to a “calamitous situation”.
The call to evacuate was repeated on 21 October with leaflets dropped in the north of the strip telling residents to leave “immediately”. It prompted Amnesty International to release a statement suggesting that the order could amount to a war crime under international humanitarian law.
The homeless Palestinians fearing for their future as 1.4m displaced by airstrikes
UN reports suggest 42 per cent of housing in Gaza has been destroyed following Israeli bombardment
Watch: Israeli PM says Gaza ground operation is ‘only the beginning of the road’
In pictures: Pro-Palestine protests in Berlin and Paris
Bel Trew: Gaza humanitarian crisis could reach ‘catastrophic levels’ under Israel’s expanded operations
Bel Trew: Gaza humanitarian crisis could reach ‘catastrophic levels’
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza could reach “catastrophic levels” if there is a heavy bombardment and ground troop movement from Israel, The Independent’s International Correspondent Bel Trew reports. Israel has knocked out communications in the Gaza Strip following Hamas 7 October attack, with the 2.3 million population largely cut off from contact with each other and the outside world. The move would prevent aid from reaching Palestinians trapped inside the bombarded territory, the United Nations said. Trew told BBC Breakfast on Saturday (28 October) that a British citizen trapped in Gaza has lost 37 members of his extended family and is running out of drinkable water.
Hamas leader offers to ‘exhange all hostages for prisoners in Israeli jails'
The leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, has offered to release all hostages held in Gaza in return for the release of all Hamas prisoners in Israeli jails.
In a statement on the group’s official website, Sinwar said: “We are ready for an immediate exchange deal that includes the release of all prisoners in the prisons of the Zionist enemy in exchange for the release of all prisoners with the resistance.”
Israel’s forces set up to punch deeper into Gaza with largest assault of war so far
Tanks and troops, backed by pounding airstrikes, look to create the space to press on, but face fierce clashes with Hamas at a number of locations. Kim Sengupta reports from Sderot, close to the Gaza border:
In their biggest ground operation of the war so far, Israeli forces appear to have established, after fierce fighting, bridgeheads in northern Gaza for massed troops and tanks to punch south deeper into the territory.
The attack, which began on Friday night, was much larger in scope and scale than the half-dozen previous raids, with more than a hundred warplanes carrying out pounding strikes for hours from the air while Merkava tanks and Namer armoured carriers and troops moved in on the ground.
The aim was to destroy Hamas’s defensive positions, flush out ambush points, and sweep for mines and boobytraps. There was stubborn resistance at a number of points, with prolonged clashes in the Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun area and further east near the Bureji refugee camp near the southern city of Khan Younis, a place to which people had fled after warnings to leave their homes in the north.
Israel’s forces set up to punch deeper into Gaza with largest assault of war so far
Tanks and troops, backed by pounding airstrikes, look to create the space to press on, but face fierce clashes with Hamas at a number of locations. Kim Sengupta reports from Sderot, close to the Gaza border
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies