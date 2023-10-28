Israel-Hamas war – live: Gaza ground offensive ‘only the beginning,’ Netanyahu warns

✕ Close IDF strike Hamas targets in Gaza

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has said the ground offensive in Gaza is “only the beginning” as he confirmed the “next stage of the war” has begun.

The prime minister added that the war will be “long and difficult” but said the country is prepared for this.

“This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear - to destroy Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home,” Netanyahu said.

It comes as residents in the north of the bombarded enclave have been ordered to evacuate south as they were told their “window to act is closing”.

The bombardment, described by Gaza residents as the most intense of the war, also knocked out most communications.

This largely cut off the besieged enclave’s 2.3 million people from the world while enabling the Israeli military to control the narrative in a new stage of fighting.

Around 100,000 protestors take to the streets of London for a demonstration calling for a humanitarian ceasefire, after Israel ramped up its ground incursion into the Gaza Strip on Friday.