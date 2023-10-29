Israel-Hamas war – live: Gaza blackout eases as Netanyahu says ground invasion entering ‘second stage’
Residents in Gaza told ‘window to act is closing’ as ground offensive expands
IDF strike Hamas targets in Gaza
The communication blockade in Gaza has eased as Israel commences with the second day of its ground invasion of the enclave.
Two days after cellular and internet services abruptly vanished for most Gazans, Palestinian media reported phone and internet services were gradually returning.
It comes after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ground offensive in Gaza is “only the beginning” and confirmed it is entering the “second stage of the war”.
The prime minister added that the war will be “long and difficult” but said the country is prepared for this.
“This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear - to destroy Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home,” Netanyahu said.
Residents described the ground operation as “a catastrophe” and medics chased the thunder of artillery and bombs because they couldn’t receive distress calls.
It comes as residents in the north of the bombarded enclave have been ordered to evacuate south as they were told their “window to act is closing”.
The death toll in Gaza has soared to 8,000 casualties, the Gaza health ministry said.
Telephone and internet services returning in Gaza, Palestinian media says
Telephone and internet communications are returning gradually to the Gaza Strip, several Palestinian media outlets said early on Sunday.
Most of Gaza was cut off from the rest of the world for more than two days after communication services were cut and electricity went out as the Israeli military launched ground operation.
Speaking at the press conference, Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the offensive in Gaza will be “difficult and long”.
He added that Israel is fighting its “second war of independence,” as he said: “We always said never again - never again is now.”
Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant said retrieving the hostages “is not a secondary mission, this is a mission of supreme importance” as he gave a final ultimatum to the Gazans to leave for the south of the strip.
Relief as connectivity returns to Gaza
Connectivity is slowly returning to Gaza after it was knocked out on Friday evening, leaving over two million people without internet or phone usage while Israel intensified their aerial bombardments.
Internet monitoring service NetBlocks posted network data on X - formerly known as Twitter - showing that internet connectivity was being restored on Sunday.
Gazans break into aid centres taking flour, supplies, UN says
Thousands of Gaza residents broke into warehouses and distribution centres of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) grabbing flour and “basic survival items”, the organisation said on Sunday.
“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza,” UNRWA said in a statement.
Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by its ruling militant group Hamas.
Latest pictures from Gaza
Qatar warns of ‘catastrophic repercussions’ of Israel invasion on the Middle East
Qatar’s foreign ministry has warned that Israel’s bombardment and incursion into Gaza will have “catastrophic repercussions” on the stability of the region.
“The State of Qatar expresses its deep concern over the Israeli ground incursion into Gaza Strip, and considers it a dangerous development that will have devastating security and humanitarian effects in the Strip, especially on the safety of civilians and hostages,” a statement read.
“It also warns of the catastrophic repercussions on the security and stability of the region.”
The foreign ministry said the incursion constituted a “flagrant violation” of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for an immediate humanitarian truce.
Ministers review extremism label as police arrest protesters for ‘hate crimes’
Ministers are reviewing the definition of extremism in a move that could reportedly allow councils and police forces to cut off funding to charities and religious groups found to have aired hateful views.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is understood to have ordered officials to draw up a new official definition of extremism in a move designed to counter hate, including antisemitism.
It comes after nine people were arrested in central London during a mainly peaceful pro-Palestine demonstration on Saturday, with at least 100,000 protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Ministers review extremism label as police arrest protesters for ‘hate crimes’
Nine people were arrested in central London during a mainly peaceful pro-Palestine demonstration on Saturday
Israeli military tells Reuters and AFP it cannot guarantee safety of journalists in Gaza
In a letter to Reuters and AFP, the Israeli military said it cannot assure the safety of journalists present in the Gaza Strip after media agencies sought assurances.
“The IDF is targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza,” the IDF letter said, adding that Hamas deliberately put military operations “in the vicinity of journalists and civilians”.
The IDF also noted that its high-intensity strikes on Hamas targets could cause damage to surrounding buildings and that Hamas rockets could also misfire and kill people inside Gaza.
“Under these circumstances, we cannot guarantee your employees’ safety, and strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety,” the IDF letter concluded.
Reuters and AFP said they were very concerned about the safety of journalists in Gaza.
“The situation on the ground is dire, and the IDF’s unwillingness to give assurances about the safety of our staff threatens their ability to deliver the news about this conflict without fear of being injured or killed,” Reuters said in a statement in response to receiving the Israel military letter.
Israel enters ‘second stage’ of war in Gaza with troops and tanks – alongside ‘unprecedented’ bombardment
Israel has entered the “second stage” of its war on Hamas, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, with an extended ground operation inside Gaza involving tanks and troops. That is backed up by the heaviest aerial bombardment the besieged Strip has faced since the retaliatory airstrikes began.
The Israeli leader said that this will be a “long and difficult” conflict but that the military “will not withdraw”.
“We are only at the beginning. The battle within the Gaza Strip will be difficult and long; this is our second war of independence,” he added.
Israel enters ‘second stage’ of war in Gaza with troops and tanks
Benjamin Netanyahu says war will be ‘long and difficult’ – while fears grow over the situation for Palestinian civilians in the Strip as communications go dark
Israel strikes near Gaza's largest hospital after accusing Hamas of using it as a base
Israeli warplanes struck areas close to Gaza’s largest hospital early morning today as it remains crowded with patients and tens of thousands of Palestinians seeking shelter.
Israel has said Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have a command post under the hospital, without providing much evidence.
Residents said the latest airstrikes destroyed most of the roads leading to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which is part of the northern half of the besieged territory, which Israel has told people to evacuate.
“Reaching the hospital has become increasingly difficult,” Mahmoud al-Sawah, who is sheltering in the hospital, said over the phone. “It seems they want to cut off the area.”
Another Gaza City resident, Abdallah Sayed, said the Israeli bombing over the past two days was “the most violent and intense” since the war started.
Egypt says 'Israeli obstacles' impeding aid delivery to Gaza
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday “Israeli obstacles” including truck inspection procedures were impeding the prompt delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave.
“The trucks must be inspected at the Israeli Nitzana crossing before they head to the Rafah crossing on a journey that takes a distance of 100 km (62 miles) before they actually enter the Rafah crossing, which causes obstacles that significantly delay the arrival of aid,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
The Rafah crossing, which is controlled by Egypt and does not border Israel, has become the main point of aid delivery since Israel imposed a siege on Gaza in retaliation for an attack by Hamas militants from the coastal strip on Oct. 7.
Before the conflict, about 500 trucks a day were crossing into Gaza, but in recent days, an average of only 12 trucks a day have entered, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.
A border source said that trip results in a 16-hour delay and was the reason why the number of trucks never again reached a high of 20 achieved on the first day deliveries were restarted.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies