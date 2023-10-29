✕ Close IDF strike Hamas targets in Gaza

The communication blockade in Gaza has eased as Israel commences with the second day of its ground invasion of the enclave.

Two days after cellular and internet services abruptly vanished for most Gazans, Palestinian media reported phone and internet services were gradually returning.

It comes after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ground offensive in Gaza is “only the beginning” and confirmed it is entering the “second stage of the war”.

The prime minister added that the war will be “long and difficult” but said the country is prepared for this.

“This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear - to destroy Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home,” Netanyahu said.

Residents described the ground operation as “a catastrophe” and medics chased the thunder of artillery and bombs because they couldn’t receive distress calls.

It comes as residents in the north of the bombarded enclave have been ordered to evacuate south as they were told their “window to act is closing”.

The death toll in Gaza has soared to 8,000 casualties, the Gaza health ministry said.