Middle East – live: Israel carries out strikes on Iran as explosions reported near Isfahan airbase
Israel’s military has not confirmed strike and Iranian officials maintain ‘no damage’ in Isfahan
Israel have launched a retaliatory attack against Iran overnight, with explosions heard near a major military airbase.
Tehran were forced to activate their air defence system above the city of Isfahan, which is also home to sites associated with Iran’s nuclear programme. However, there was no damage to the nuclear sites, said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
It remained unclear if the country was under attack, as no Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility and Israel’s military did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for a comment.
It is understood the US received advanced warning of the attack, with White House officials closely monitoring the situation.
Iranian state media said that air defence batteries had been fired across several provinces, with three drones destroyed. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds of explosion.
Before the strikes, Iran had vowed to retaliate immediately if hit and at a “maximum level”.
Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting their flights around western Iran about 4.30am local time, with commercial flights later grounded in Tehran.
Blasts of light and explosions over Isfahan in Iran in suspected Israel missile attack
UK minister hopes de-escalation still possible whatever has happened in Iran
Britain’s Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said he hoped that de-escalation between Israel and Iran was still possible, responding to reports Israel had launched an attack on Iranian soil on Friday.
“Whilst we don’t know the details at the moment, my hope is that whatever has happened is of a nature where de-escalation can now be the way forward,” Stride told GB News on Friday.
US embassy in Israel imposes travel ban for families and staff
The US embassy in Israel has imposed travel restrictions on its employees after news emerged that Israel had struck Iran overnight.
An advisory read: “Out of an abundance of caution following reports that Israel conducted a retaliatory strike inside Iran, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Beersheva areas until further notice.”
IAEA confirms no damage made to Iran’s nuclear sites
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed there was no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites in an alleged attack by Israel on Iran.
The agency continues to monitor the situation very closely and calls for extreme restraint from all sides, stressing that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts, it said in an X post.
Ambrey: Ships transiting Arabian Gulf, Western Indian Ocean should stay alert
British security firm Ambrey said today merchant vessels transiting “the Arabian Gulf and Western Indian Ocean” were advised to stay alert in case of increased uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) activity in the region.
In video: Iranian state television reports explosions
Oil prices jump to $90 amid reports of explosion over Isfahan
Global benchmark Brent surged oil prices to $90 a barrel amid reports of explosion over Isfahan, according to Bloomberg.“
Depending on the nature of strikes, we are moving closer toward a scenario where supply risks become a reality,” Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore told the outlet. “The market will likely have to start pricing in an even larger risk premium.”
Air defence batteries activated in response to ‘drone’ – local media
Three explosions were heard near a military base in the northwest part of Isfahan, Iran’s semi-official FARS news agency reported.
“The defence is activated in response to an object that is likely to be a drone,” sources told FARS news.
