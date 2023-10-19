Israel-Gaza war live: Biden to address America as Israeli troops mass at Gaza border
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited frontline troops near Gaza, as Joe Biden readies Oval Office speech focused on aid to Israel and Ukraine
An airstrike hit a building near Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital on 18 October, a day after an explosion at another hospital in the Strip killed an estimated 500 people
Israeli Defence Minister’s has told troops “you will soon see Gaza from the inside”, sparking fears of an imminent ground invasion.
“You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come,” Yoav Gallant told Israeli soldiers.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also visited troops today, telling them the country will “win with all our might”. Tanks, helicopter gunships and troops are currently massed on the border, while another cabinet minister said the military had been given the “green light” to invade when ready.
This comes after eight Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, with clashes reportedly continuing between Israeli forces and gunmen at the Nur Shams refugee camp.
British and US citizens have been warned to leave Lebanon, with the Foreign Office urging them to “leave now while commercial options remain available”.
Meanwhile, road repair machinery has been moved to the Rafah crossing, in preparation for 20 trucks of aid to be brought from the Egyptian border into Gaza. Following talks with the US, Israel agreed to allow the opening for food and medicine, provided it was not diverted by Hamas for their own use.
Sunak says UK ‘proud’ to stand with Israel in ‘darkest hour’
Rishi Sunak promised Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu that Britain would stand by Israel in “its darkest hour” as he welcomed the decision to allow aid into Gaza and said Israel was doing all it could to limit civilian deaths.
“I know that you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas which seeks to put civilians in harm’s way,” Sunak said alongside Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
Continuing his statement at a press conference in Israel, Sunak said: “Can I also say that we have seen the scenes over the past day that have shocked all of us, particularly at the hospital and we mourn the loss of every innocent life - civilians of every faith, every nationality who have been killed.
“And we also recognise that the Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too.
“And that is why I welcome your decision yesterday that you took to ensure that routes into Gaza will be opened for humanitarian aid to enter.”
He added: “I’m proud to stand here with you. In Israel’s darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity. We will stand with your people and we also want you to win.”
ICYMI: How to watch Joe Biden’s Thursday Oval Office address
President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation on Thursday evening in a formal speech from the Oval Office.
Hours after returning from a solidarity trip in Israel, the White House announced the president will speak to Americans and address the US’s response to the Hamas attack in Israel as well as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Typically, Oval Office addresses are reserved for special moments when the president wants to speak directly to citizens and sway public opinion by addressing concerns.
Here’s everything to know ahead of Mr Biden’s address.
How to watch Joe Biden’s Thursday oval office address
President Joe Biden will speak directly to Americans about the US’s involvement in the Israel-Hamas and Ukraine-Russia conflicts
House progressives call on Biden to push for ceasefire
Progressive Democrats in the US House of Representatives have spent recent days calling on Joe Biden to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
“President Biden, not all of America is with you on this one. You need to wake up and understand that,” Rep Rashida Tlaib of Michigan said in Washington this week. “One goal: save lives.”
More than 300 arrested for Israel-Hamas war cease-fire demonstration
More than 300 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating and three people were charged with assaulting police after protesters descended on Capitol Hill to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas
Israel’s police chief threatens to send protesters ‘on buses’ to Gaza
Kobi Shabtai, Israel’s police chief, threatened this week to send protestors rallying against the Israel-Hamas war to the Gaza Strip on buses.
In a video on the Israeli police’s TikTok account shared Tuesday, the official said he would have “zero tolerance” for protests against the war.
“Whoever wants to become an Israeli citizen, welcome,” he said in the video, Al Jazeera reports. “Anyone who wants to identify with Gaza is welcome. I will put him on the buses heading there now.”
Explosion goes off in ancient Gaza church
A explosion tore through Gaza’s ancient St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church campus on Thursday.
An estimated 500 people have been sheltering on the campus of the church, one of the oldest in the world.
Majdy Jildah, one of those seeking refuge there, told The Wall Street Journal about 80 people were sheltering in the council building on the campus where the explosion took place, and that he believed a child was killed in the blast.
The Israeli military told the paper it is investigating the incident.
Armed guards to accompany US students to Shabbat events on campus
Hillel International, a Jewish campus life organisation, is hiring armed guards to accompany US students to Shabbat services on university campuses across America, Haartez reports.
The decision comes as tensions on campus rise amid the Hamas-Israel war, and antisemitic incidents have been reported across the globe.
Letter from Harvard students about Hamas-Israel war ignites campus free speech crisis
Campus debates about Israel at the elite university have a way of turning into national conversations, where no one feels their rights are being respected, Josh Marcus reports
Israel joins US visa-waiver regime ahead of schedule
Israelis can now travel to the US and stay for 90 days or less without a visa as part of the American visa waiver programme, joining a select group of other US allies, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday.
Though Israel’s participation in the programme was announced in September, the new privileges originally weren’t scheduled to begin until the end of November.
The country had previously struggled to qualify for the programme, which requires reciprocal treatment of US travelers into partner countries.
Israel has long imposed extensive and unique travel restrictions on Palestinians, including Palestinian-Americans, according to Human Rights Watch.
John Fetterman condemns ‘disturbing rush’ to blame Israel for Gaza hospital attack
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman called out the members of Congress who “rushed” to blame Israel for the airstrike on the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City that killed hundreds of people earlier this week.
In the hours after the deadly blast, Palestinian leaders pointed the finger at Israel, while Israeli leaders cited the militant group Islamic Jihad as the culprit
Soon after, people began taking sides, including some members of Congress, like Rashida Tlaib. Then on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said data from the Department of Defense indicated the missile had come from the Islamic Jihad, not Israel.
Mr Fetterman, a vocal supporter of Israel, called some congressional members’ quick assumption that Israel had launched the attack “disturbing”.
Ariana Baio has the story.
John Fetterman condemns ‘disturbing rush’ to blame Israel for Gaza hospital attack
Hours after the airstrike on a Gaza City hospital, some blamed Israel which President Joe Biden later said was innacurate
Over 1,000 people gather for vigil for murdered Palestinian American boy Wadea Al-Fayoume
More than 1,000 mourners packed into a community centre in Plainfield, Illinois, for a vigil remembering Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy who police said was stabbed to death by his landlord in an apparent hate crime spurred by the war in Israel and Gaza.
The Prairie Activity and Recreation Centre was filled to its 1,400-person capacity by community members on Tuesday night, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Wadea’s family sat next to a photograph of the child smiling and met members of the community seeking to express their sympathy.
The vigil was organised by the American Muslims Assisting Neighbors nonprofit organisation.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Lebanese civilian killed near border with Israel
A Lebanese civilian was killed on Thursday near the border with Israel, Lebanese security sources and the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL said, in an area of the border where Israeli forces and Lebanese group Hezbollah had a heavy exchange of fire.
Earlier in the day, Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at an Israeli position in the village of Manara and Israel had responded with shelling, the latest exchange in the worst bout of violence on the border in 17 years.
“The Lebanese Armed Forces requested UNIFIL’s assistance for seven individuals stranded near the Blue Line, close to Sheikh Abad’s tomb, during a significant exchange of fire across the Blue Line,” UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said.
He said UNIFIL contacted the Israeli army to request it cease fire in order to rescue the group. “Tragically, one person lost his life during this incident and the others were successfully rescued,” Tenenti said.
A Lebanese security source said the Lebanese civilian was killed by Israeli fire and another person was wounded. The incident was around Hula, which lies in an area across the border from Manara, the source said.
