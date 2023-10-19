✕ Close An airstrike hit a building near Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital on 18 October, a day after an explosion at another hospital in the Strip killed an estimated 500 people

Israeli Defence Minister’s has told troops “you will soon see Gaza from the inside”, sparking fears of an imminent ground invasion.

“You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come,” Yoav Gallant told Israeli soldiers.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also visited troops today, telling them the country will “win with all our might”. Tanks, helicopter gunships and troops are currently massed on the border, while another cabinet minister said the military had been given the “green light” to invade when ready.

This comes after eight Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, with clashes reportedly continuing between Israeli forces and gunmen at the Nur Shams refugee camp.

British and US citizens have been warned to leave Lebanon, with the Foreign Office urging them to “leave now while commercial options remain available”.

Meanwhile, road repair machinery has been moved to the Rafah crossing, in preparation for 20 trucks of aid to be brought from the Egyptian border into Gaza. Following talks with the US, Israel agreed to allow the opening for food and medicine, provided it was not diverted by Hamas for their own use.