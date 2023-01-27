Seven people killed in Jerusalem synagogue shooting ‘terror attack’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gunman has killed seven people and wounded ten others in a shooting outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem, Israel’s foreign ministry service has said.

The gunman was shot and reportedly killed following one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years. The wounded included a 70-year-old in critical condition, the medical service added.

Israeli police described the shooting as a “terror attack” and said it took place in a synagogue in Neve Ya’akov. Officers say the gunman opened fire at a group of Israelis in the area and was waiting for them outside the synagogue as they came out, according to Haaretz.

The US state department condemned the vicious assault as an “apparent terrorist attack”, with spokesperson Vedant Patel telling reports that officials were in touch with their Israeli counterparts.

“This is absolutely horrific. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those killed by this heinous act of violence. We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad,” Patel said.

Neve Ya’akov is a site of historic discord – considered by Israelis as an area within Jerusalem, and by Palestinians and most of the international community as illegally occupied land annexed after a 1967 Middle East war.

There was no initial claim of responsibility for the synagogue attack, which took place as worshippers attended Sabbath services on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

However, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the incidents were connected, adding: “This operation is a response to the crime conducted by the occupation in Jenin and a natural response to the occupation criminal actions.”

The smaller militant group Islamic Jihad also praised the attack without claiming responsibility.

The killings took place a day after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians in the deadliest West Bank raid in years.

Casualties are covered by Israeli emergency service personnel (AFP via Getty Images)

Scuffles between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters erupted after the funeral for a 22-year-old north of Jerusalem and elsewhere in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

In the streets of the town of al-Ram, masked Palestinians threw stones and set off fireworks at Israeli police, who responded with tear gas.

Israeli police were out in force in Jerusalem as scores of Muslim worshippers gathered for prayers in the stone courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and chanted in solidarity with those killed in the Jenin raid.

Tensions at the holy site, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount, have triggered violence in the past, including a bloody Gaza war in 2021. The site is considered the third-most sacred in Islam and the holiest place in Judaism.

“In spirit and blood, we will sacrifice you,” Muslim worshippers shouted. “Greetings Jenin, greetings Gaza.”

