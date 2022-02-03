Morocco rescuers use bulldozers to dig for five-year-old boy stuck in well

A huge operation is underway to rescue a five-year-old boy who fell into a well in northern Morocco.

The efforts have gripped the country and thousands of people have been watching footage of the rescue attempt on social media.

The child, who local media have named as Rayan, was reportedly with his father who had been repairing the well when the accident happened. The five-year-old has been trapped in the narrow well for over 36 hours.

Rescue operations are now being led by Morocco’s Civil Protection Directorate and have been ongoing since Tuesday afternoon.

The well, which is 30 metres deep, is in a village near the Chefchaouen province in the north of the country.

Civil protection services have attached a mobile phone to a rope and lowered it to communicate with Rayan and film his surroundings, according to the Middle East Eye. The boy is said to be conscious, though he appeared to be suffering from some minor head injuries.

Authorities have used bulldozers to dig around the well but are worried about further injuring the five-year-old.

Hundreds of locals gathered around the well on Wednesday night and the hashtag #SaveRayan has been trending on Twitter in Morocco.

The father of the five-year-old boy told the Le360 site: “It’s my well, I was fixing it, Rayan was next to me, at one point he fell. I did not realise it.

“Everyone is doing their best so that he comes out alive and that we can take him in our arms by the end of the day. But I won’t hide that his mother and I are very worried.”

Mohamed Yassin El Quahabi, president of the Chefchaouen Association of Caving and Mountain Activities, said that the narrowness of the well was impeding rescue efforts.

“The problem of this rescue is that the hole diameter is very, very small, about 25cm”, he said. “At the depth of 28 metres it became smaller so we couldn’t reach him.”

Rescuers have so far reached a depth of 19m and have lowered an oxygen mask, food and water into the well. A medical team is also on site, ready to treat the boy.