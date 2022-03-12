Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 people in a single day
Those put to death were convicted of crimes ranging from murder to belonging to al-Qaida
Saudi Arabia has executed 81 people in the largest mass execution by the kingdom in modern history.
The 81 people put to death were convicted of a variety of crimes, including murder and belonging to militant groups.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency announced the executions, saying they included people "convicted of various crimes, including the murdering of innocent men, women and children".
The kingdom also said the executed included members of al-Qaida, the so-called Islamic State group and backers of Yemen's Houthi rebels, the latter of which have been at bitter war with Saudi Arabia for over six years.
The Saudi Press agency said that the accused were “provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process”.
The accused were executed after being found guilty of “committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead,” the Saudi Press agency said.
The agency added: “The kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world.”
The number of executions even surpassed that of January 1980 when 63 militants were put to death for seizing the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia’s holiest city and place of pilgrimage, in 1979.
The kingdom’s last mass execution came in January 2016 when 47 people were executed, including a prominent opposition Shiite cleric who had rallied demonstrations.
