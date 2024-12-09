Syria war – latest: Race to free prisoners ‘choking to death’ in underground cells after fall of Assad regime
White Helmets group says search teams investigating hidden underground cells holding detainees
The Assad regime’s brutal half-century-long grip on Syria has come to an end, in a stunning defeat by opposition insurgents who seized control of Damascus on Sunday after more than 13 years of civil war.
In extraordinary scenes, jubilant crowds took to the streets waving a revolutionary flag and shouting “Freedom”, as the capital was littered with the discarded uniforms of government forces.
Families of relatives left to rot for years in the regime’s notorious prisons are now waiting anxiously for news of loved ones as videos showed fighters freeing thousands from jails across the country.
The Syrian civil defence group known as the White Helmets said it has deployed five emergency teams to Sednaya Prison to investigate hidden underground cells.
The BBC reported authorities in Damascus said efforts were continuing to free prisoners, some of whom were “almost choking to death” due to the lack of ventilation in the cells.
Syrian revolutionary flag raised in Moscow embassy - reports
A Syrian revolutionary flag has been displayed in Syria’s embassy in Moscow, according to a Reuters news agency witness.
Images circulating online appear to show men on the balcony of the embassy unveiling the three-starred flag under which Syrian rebel groups fight. Russian state news agency TASS also reported that the flag had been unveiled.
Bashar al-Assad is in Moscow with family after rebel fighters entered unopposed into Damascus, ending six decades of rule by the Assad family, according to reports from Russian news agencies.
Watch live: View of Syria’s Damascus after rebels topple Assad’s dictator regime
Watch a live view of Damascus, Syria, on Monday (9 December) after rebels toppled dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime.
Overnight on Sunday, a rebel offensive seized control of the Syrian capital.
Russia, a close ally that has propped up the regime for years, said Assad left the country after negotiations with rebel groups and had given instructions to transfer power peacefully.
Late on Sunday, Russian state media said Assad and his family had been granted asylum and were in Moscow.
The leading insurgents in Syria are Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist rebel group which is banned in the UK.
White Helmets searching hidden underground cells for survivors
The Syrian civil defence group known as the White Helmets said it has deployed five emergency teams to Sednaya Prison to investigate hidden underground cells.
Families of detainees are anxiously waiting for news on news of loved ones as videos showed fighters freeing thousands from jails across the country.
The BBC reported authorities in Damascus said efforts were continuing to free prisoners, some of whom were “almost choking to death” due to the lack of ventilation in the cells.
In a statement posted to X, the White Helmets said: “The White Helmets has deployed 5 specialized emergency teams to Sednaya Prison to investigate hidden underground cells, reportedly holding detainees according to survivors.
“The teams consist of search and rescue units, wall-breaching specialists, iron door-opening crews, trained dog units, and medical responders.
“These teams are well trained and equipped to manage such complex operations. 2 teams arrived about an hour ago and have already begun their mission, accompanied by a guide familiar with the prison’s layout.
“The remaining teams are expected to arrive gradually, delayed by challenging security conditions on the roads and severe traffic congestion.”
Assad family’s iron-grip rule on Syria toppled as insurgents take control of Damascus
